With Cory Abbott inserted back into the starting rotation, the Washington Nationals get their first-time with a 6-man rotation by design. With 25-games remaining after tonight, there is essentially four starts remaining for most of the starters unless the team inserts two of the injured starters: Cade Cavalli and MacKenzie Gore. So yes, it is hard to tell who gets what in the final 25-games.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO