Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeated

Albert Pujols could soon become the third MLB player in history with 700 career home runsSt. Louis Cardinals Instagram. Cardinals legend Albert Pujols may soon add another milestone to his impressive MLB resume. The former MVP has hit 695 home runs in his storied career and is now five home runs shy of becoming the third player in MLB history with 700 or more career home runs.
Brendan Donovan batting second for Cardinals on Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Donovan will start at third base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Paolo Espino and Washington. Albert Pujols returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Donovan for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
Look: MLB World Reacts To John Daly First Pitch Video

Throwing the ceremonial first pitch is often a stressful exercise. Only the ones that go horribly wrong are typically remembered, so any inexperienced tosser risks cementing a spot into infamy. John Daly didn't appear to experience any such nerves. The golfer tossed the first pitch before Wednesday night's game between...
Game #137 Nats are going 6-man rotation

With Cory Abbott inserted back into the starting rotation, the Washington Nationals get their first-time with a 6-man rotation by design. With 25-games remaining after tonight, there is essentially four starts remaining for most of the starters unless the team inserts two of the injured starters: Cade Cavalli and MacKenzie Gore. So yes, it is hard to tell who gets what in the final 25-games.
