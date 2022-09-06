Read full article on original website
Related
Disgraced Andrew Cuomo Resurfaces In The Hamptons While Assisting Motorist With Stalled Corvette
Although Andrew Cuomo may not be helping the state of New York anymore, he has been helping people with their broken down cars. The former New York governor was seen in the Hamptons over the weekend assisting a motorist after their 1969 Corvette stalled. “The car was stalled out on the side of the road, and [Andrew] jumped it with cables,” an eyewitness revealed. “When the passenger asked who he was, he gave a pseudonym.”ANDREW CUOMO'S ATTORNEY SLAMS ETHICS PANELS 'POLITICAL' DECISION AFTER THEY ORDER THE EX-GOV. TO FORFEIT $5M FROM BOOK DEAL: REPORTLater in the day, Andrew reportedly met...
NYC councilwoman kills plan to house migrants in her district: report
New York City councilwoman Vickie Paladino successfully killed a plan to house migrants inside a hotel in her district, according to reports. The City had planned to fill 115 rooms at the Hotel de Point in Queens, according to the New York Post. Paladino, a Republican, says she pushed for an end to the plan and suggested that city officials instead bus the migrants to Greenwich, Connecticut — a wealthy area.
mansionglobal.com
New York, New York, Home With 4,917 Square Feet and Six Bedrooms Asks $6.5 Million
This stunning home in New York, New York, has 4,917 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Leslie Lalehzar. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Approved architectural plans, intricately detailed are included with the sale. A GRAMERCY HOME: HAVE IT YOUR WAY Block: 875 Lot: 11 Lot: 16.67 X 75 +/- (The Ground Floor is Built Full) Built: 16.67 X 55 +/- (Floors 2 through 5) The 1855 Anglo-Italianate south-facing single-family house with its newly re-made classic brownstone facade offers the buyer an exceptional opportunity to redesign the interior of an historic structure; repurposing the house to custom-fit an individual lifestyle. The neighborhood is further enhanced by the finest restaurants (the reputable Union Square Cafe has newly relocated on the corner of 19th and Park Avenue), the historic National Arts and Players Clubs on the Park, the Union Square Green Market, as well as the convenience of mass transportation, all contribute to the allure of the area. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The rear wall on the parlor floor has been replaced by a casement window-wall curtain, providing light and atmosphere that opens up to the renovated terrace and restored wood enclosure; a skylight has been installed on terrace floor allowing light into the lower level.
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo helps stalled 1969 Corvette in Hamptons
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was seen helping a motorist in a stalled 1969 yellow Corvette in the Hamptons over the weekend, sources exclusively tell Page Six. The former politician has a history with muscle cars himself, and even reportedly worked as a tow-truck driver while attending law school. Spies told us that the yellow classic sports car was stopped on Route 114 in East Hampton. “The car was stalled out on the side of the road, and [Cuomo] jumped it with cables,” one source said. “When the passenger asked who he was, he gave a pseudonym.” Later in the day Andrew and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store Closures
The tragedy is suspected to have resulted from the company’s most recent earnings report that led to the location shutterings. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYShutterstock.
NYC Woman Falls for $19 Million Penthouse Scam, Slams Corcoran Group With Lawsuit
The single mom of three's dream home has turned into a nightmare.
DC Mayor Responds to Months-Long Migrant Busing By Declaring a Public Emergency
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Thursday, Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in response to the buses of migrants arriving from Texas and Arizona to the Nation’s Capital. The declaration allows for the allocation of $10 million in city funds for a newly created Office of Migrant Services to provide assistance to migrants and nonprofit organizations.
United Plans To End Operations At New York's JFK Airport
Given capacity constraints, United Airlines plans to end service at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK). As Reuters reported, the carrier is asking the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for additional flight slots. The company claims it is necessary to keep its operation at New York’s famous airport. Currently, United is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
United threatens to stop all flights at New York’s JFK airport
United Airlines has warned employees that it will pull out of John F Kennedy (JFK) Airport unless it is granted more take-off and landing slots at New York City’s biggest airport.Writing in a letter to the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) last week, United said it needed more opportunities at JFK to remain competitive with rival airlines. A letter sent by United to employees on Tuesday, seen by The Independent, said the airline had again asked for capacity at JFK to be increased and that it had given the FAA an October deadline for meeting its needs. “If we are...
Vox
Amazon’s CEO still isn’t accepting the historic Staten Island union victory
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy appears unwilling to accept the outcome of the historic union election in Staten Island that marked the first win by a union at an Amazon warehouse in the United States. In an onstage interview at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday, Jassy claimed...
Comments / 0