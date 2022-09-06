Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Arts & Crafts Festival At Paris Landing This Weekend
Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Lakeway Kiwanis Club Arts and Crafts Festival will be held September 10-11 at Paris Landing State Park and it is anticipated that some 80 vendors will be at the event. Numerous local and area vendors will be on hand, along with food trucks, a petting zoo...
WBBJ
“A Step Ahead” holds 3rd annual Vintage Charity Ball
JACKSON, Tenn.– A West Tennessee organization holds its annual fundraising event Thursday evening. “A Step Ahead” Foundation hosted its 3rd annual Vintage Charity Ball at the New Southern Hotel in downtown Jackson. Attendees came to the event wearing vintage attire and enjoyed a night of live music, dancing,...
WBBJ
City of Jackson names Thomas Brown as Hub City Hero
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has named Thomas Brown as the August 2022 Hub City Hero. Warehouse Manager for RIFA, Brown is a Humboldt native that has called Jackson home for years. Brown has been employed with RIFA for five years, and says he really enjoys doing...
WBBJ
Variety of events to commemorate 9/11 throughout West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — This weekend is full of events to remember those who lost their lives in a tragic event, more than 20 years ago. Sunday, September 11, 2022 marks 21 years since the deadly terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of thousands. Here in West Tennessee, there are several events over the weekend to remember those involved in the tragedy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington Progress
Henderson County Free Fair To Bring Fun and Excitement
The annual Henderson County Free Fair will bring fun and entertainment for everyone, September 12-17. 2022. Henderson County has hosted a fair since the 1850s, according to Henderson County Historian Phillip Renfroe. It has been at its current location since the 1960s where it has operated yearly, except during the...
lakelandcurrents.com
City Wide Yard Sale Scheduled For October
A city-wide yard sale that any resident can participate in is once again scheduled for this fall in Lakeland. The yard sale tradition, which has been ongoing for several years now, is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022. The yard sale day first begin in 2014 and since that date...
WBBJ
Celebrity chef aims to change eating habits with cholesterol awareness campaign
JACKSON, Tenn. — September is National Cholesterol Education Month, and Mazola is teaming up with celebrity chef and cookbook author Jesus Diaz — a.k.a. Chef Yisus — for an awareness campaign about high cholesterol. This is personal for Chef Yisus, who less than two years ago lost...
WBBJ
Free event to collect household hazardous waste coming to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is coming to the City of Jackson this October. The event gives residents the chance to properly dispose of waste such as pesticides and household cleaners free of charge. A news release states hazardous items will harm the environment if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
City of Jackson launches ‘Neighborhood Academy’ to inform citizens and spark change
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is launching a new program called Neighborhood Academy, focused on empowering and teaching the citizens of Jackson about their local government. “Attendees will attend a session a month,” said City of Jackson Community Development Coordinator Claire Pierson. “It’ll be a two-hour session...
WBBJ
Solidarity run in remembrance of Eliza Fletcher planned for Sept. 10
MIDTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — Runners are lacing up their shoes in remembrance of Eliza Fletcher, and in solidarity with female runners. Women and men of the Jackson community plan to finish the run that Eliza Fletcher set out on last Friday, September 2nd. It will start at 4 in...
WBBJ
2022 Tennessee Soybean Festival kicks off in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — The 2022 Tennessee Soybean Festival is underway in Martin. Since 1994, the festival is held annually featuring a variety of activities, events and entertainment, all in the spirit of agriculture. This year features events such as the Soybean Parade, Puppy Pals dog shows, and numerous musical...
WBBJ
Expert talks effects of increasing screen time on eye health
JACKSON, Tenn. — With modern technology, many of us are constantly staring at a screen. But what impact is that having on your eye health?. The average American spends about seven hours and four minutes looking at a screen every day, and workers are averaging more than 13 hours a day on the computer, either in the office or working from home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Three Jackson schools uniting for RIFA’s Student Food Drive
JACKSON, Tenn. — Three Jackson schools are uniting to tackle one problem alongside of a local nonprofit. University School of Jackson, Trinity Christian Academy and Jackson Christian School are uniting to collect food donations for RIFA to continue feeding their community. This is the 11th year RIFA has hosted...
WBBJ
Enjoying one last day of summer fun at Beech Lake
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Many people got out on this Labor Day to enjoy the last day of the holiday weekend..and the unofficial end of summer. Hundreds of people converged on Beech Lake to enjoy a variety of activities including swimming, boating, grilling, and more. Many say they were glad...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 09-07-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help solving the shooting that took place at the Casey Jones Hotel located on the Bypass. Jackson Police are looking for two (2) white males and one (1) black male, with guns and knives, who shot one victim several times and stabbed another. Without your help,...
WBBJ
Jackson police: Suspect barricaded in home on Monroe Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 10:20 a.m. Thursday, the Jackson Police Department alerted residents to a barricaded suspect on Monroe Street. Residents were advised to avoid the areas of South Royal, Monroe Street, York Street and Short Street until the situation is resolved. Our crews arrived on scene to find...
WBBJ
Mrs. Lessie Jane Pirtle
Mrs. Lessie Jane Pirtle was born on July 1, 1934, in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on September 1, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Marantha Seventh Day Adventist Church. Open Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
WBBJ
New resources give Jackson citizens easier access to crime information
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has given citizens more access to give crime tips, and to be more aware. The app Atlas One is the first part of the new system. JPD states that they are now the first public safety agency in Tennessee to crowdsource digital...
WBBJ
Leila M. Harshaw-Moon
Funeral service for Leila M. Harshaw-Moon, age 95, will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oakview Cemetery in Bells, TN. Mrs. Harshaw-Moon died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Bells Nursing Home. Visitation for Mrs. Harshaw-Moon will...
WBBJ
Jackson police seek community assistance in hit and run case
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in a hit and run case. According to JPD, the hit and run occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. Police say a man and a woman were traveling south on Highway 70 on a...
Comments / 0