Jackson, TN

radionwtn.com

Arts & Crafts Festival At Paris Landing This Weekend

Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Lakeway Kiwanis Club Arts and Crafts Festival will be held September 10-11 at Paris Landing State Park and it is anticipated that some 80 vendors will be at the event. Numerous local and area vendors will be on hand, along with food trucks, a petting zoo...
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

“A Step Ahead” holds 3rd annual Vintage Charity Ball

JACKSON, Tenn.– A West Tennessee organization holds its annual fundraising event Thursday evening. “A Step Ahead” Foundation hosted its 3rd annual Vintage Charity Ball at the New Southern Hotel in downtown Jackson. Attendees came to the event wearing vintage attire and enjoyed a night of live music, dancing,...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City of Jackson names Thomas Brown as Hub City Hero

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has named Thomas Brown as the August 2022 Hub City Hero. Warehouse Manager for RIFA, Brown is a Humboldt native that has called Jackson home for years. Brown has been employed with RIFA for five years, and says he really enjoys doing...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Variety of events to commemorate 9/11 throughout West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — This weekend is full of events to remember those who lost their lives in a tragic event, more than 20 years ago. Sunday, September 11, 2022 marks 21 years since the deadly terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of thousands. Here in West Tennessee, there are several events over the weekend to remember those involved in the tragedy.
JACKSON, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Jackson, TN
Jackson, TN
Government
Lexington Progress

Henderson County Free Fair To Bring Fun and Excitement

The annual Henderson County Free Fair will bring fun and entertainment for everyone, September 12-17. 2022. Henderson County has hosted a fair since the 1850s, according to Henderson County Historian Phillip Renfroe. It has been at its current location since the 1960s where it has operated yearly, except during the...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

City Wide Yard Sale Scheduled For October

A city-wide yard sale that any resident can participate in is once again scheduled for this fall in Lakeland. The yard sale tradition, which has been ongoing for several years now, is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022. The yard sale day first begin in 2014 and since that date...
LAKELAND, TN
WBBJ

Free event to collect household hazardous waste coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is coming to the City of Jackson this October. The event gives residents the chance to properly dispose of waste such as pesticides and household cleaners free of charge. A news release states hazardous items will harm the environment if...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

2022 Tennessee Soybean Festival kicks off in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — The 2022 Tennessee Soybean Festival is underway in Martin. Since 1994, the festival is held annually featuring a variety of activities, events and entertainment, all in the spirit of agriculture. This year features events such as the Soybean Parade, Puppy Pals dog shows, and numerous musical...
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Expert talks effects of increasing screen time on eye health

JACKSON, Tenn. — With modern technology, many of us are constantly staring at a screen. But what impact is that having on your eye health?. The average American spends about seven hours and four minutes looking at a screen every day, and workers are averaging more than 13 hours a day on the computer, either in the office or working from home.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Three Jackson schools uniting for RIFA’s Student Food Drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three Jackson schools are uniting to tackle one problem alongside of a local nonprofit. University School of Jackson, Trinity Christian Academy and Jackson Christian School are uniting to collect food donations for RIFA to continue feeding their community. This is the 11th year RIFA has hosted...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Enjoying one last day of summer fun at Beech Lake

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Many people got out on this Labor Day to enjoy the last day of the holiday weekend..and the unofficial end of summer. Hundreds of people converged on Beech Lake to enjoy a variety of activities including swimming, boating, grilling, and more. Many say they were glad...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Crime Stoppers 09-07-22

Crime Stoppers needs your help solving the shooting that took place at the Casey Jones Hotel located on the Bypass. Jackson Police are looking for two (2) white males and one (1) black male, with guns and knives, who shot one victim several times and stabbed another. Without your help,...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson police: Suspect barricaded in home on Monroe Street

JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 10:20 a.m. Thursday, the Jackson Police Department alerted residents to a barricaded suspect on Monroe Street. Residents were advised to avoid the areas of South Royal, Monroe Street, York Street and Short Street until the situation is resolved. Our crews arrived on scene to find...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Mrs. Lessie Jane Pirtle

Mrs. Lessie Jane Pirtle was born on July 1, 1934, in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on September 1, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Marantha Seventh Day Adventist Church. Open Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Leila M. Harshaw-Moon

Funeral service for Leila M. Harshaw-Moon, age 95, will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oakview Cemetery in Bells, TN. Mrs. Harshaw-Moon died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Bells Nursing Home. Visitation for Mrs. Harshaw-Moon will...
BELLS, TN
WBBJ

Jackson police seek community assistance in hit and run case

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in a hit and run case. According to JPD, the hit and run occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. Police say a man and a woman were traveling south on Highway 70 on a...
JACKSON, TN

