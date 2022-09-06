Read full article on original website
Florida players joked about Dan Mullen's SEC East predictions
Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.
Former LSU Star Reacts To Brian Kelly Press Conference Moment
Brian Kelly did not have a good debut as LSU's head coach, in more ways than one. Kelly's team lost its season opener in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, and on Tuesday, the first-year coach had an awkward encounter at a press conference. Kelly chided a reporter, Leah Vann of The Advocate, for being late to the session, to which Vann replied that if Kelly had won, perhaps she'd be on time.
ESPN
LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly: Joe Foucha's 'unfortunate' absence due to transfer credits
LSU safety Joe Foucha didn't dress for the Tigers' season-opening loss to Florida State on Sunday, and now it's clear why. Coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday that Foucha's absence is because of transfer credits from his previous school, Arkansas. The Baton Rouge Advocate reported that Foucha is appealing a four-game...
Ed Orgeron gives hilarious description of LSU buyout: 'What door do you want me out of?'
Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has never shied away from a good soundbite, and he gave just that this week when retelling his ouster in Baton Rouge. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Florida State Football Practice Observations: BYE week Wednesday
Practice continues on in Tallahassee despite an off-week.
5-star Keon Keeley highlights stacked group of visitors at Florida this weekend
With its win over No. 7 Utah in front of a deafening crowd at the Swamp, Billy Napier and Florida made a thunderous statement on the recruiting trail. The win not only pushed the Gators into the top-25 of both major polls, but it only accelerated the momentum they’ve been building since the summer. Namely, they’ve positioned themselves very well with Five-Star Plus+ cornerback Cormani McClain, according to On3’s Chad Simmons.
Miami working to flip FSU commit out of IMG
The Miami Hurricanes are faring well in the 2023 class out of top program IMG Academy, and UM has its sights on another 2024 prospect committed to FSU.
Florida college football fans have reason to party like it’s 1999 after exciting first week | Opinion
It has been a long time since so many college football fans in Florida were in such a good mood. Who can blame them?
Moore the latest Florida freshman DB to play significant snaps in debut
Before he arrived in Gainesville, Florida’s starting cornerback, Jason Marshall Jr., was abundantly aware of the Florida football program’s reputation, including the game-day atmosphere of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. “That was the reputation. Sold out crowd,” Marshall said of UF’s season-opening win over Utah. “It was pretty loud...
