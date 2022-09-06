With its win over No. 7 Utah in front of a deafening crowd at the Swamp, Billy Napier and Florida made a thunderous statement on the recruiting trail. The win not only pushed the Gators into the top-25 of both major polls, but it only accelerated the momentum they’ve been building since the summer. Namely, they’ve positioned themselves very well with Five-Star Plus+ cornerback Cormani McClain, according to On3’s Chad Simmons.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO