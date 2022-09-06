ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former LSU Star Reacts To Brian Kelly Press Conference Moment

Brian Kelly did not have a good debut as LSU's head coach, in more ways than one. Kelly's team lost its season opener in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, and on Tuesday, the first-year coach had an awkward encounter at a press conference. Kelly chided a reporter, Leah Vann of The Advocate, for being late to the session, to which Vann replied that if Kelly had won, perhaps she'd be on time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
On3.com

5-star Keon Keeley highlights stacked group of visitors at Florida this weekend

With its win over No. 7 Utah in front of a deafening crowd at the Swamp, Billy Napier and Florida made a thunderous statement on the recruiting trail. The win not only pushed the Gators into the top-25 of both major polls, but it only accelerated the momentum they’ve been building since the summer. Namely, they’ve positioned themselves very well with Five-Star Plus+ cornerback Cormani McClain, according to On3’s Chad Simmons.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Florida State#American Football#College Football#Seminoles#Southern#Lsu Athletic Department

Comments / 0

Community Policy