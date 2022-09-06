ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Police: 2 juveniles injured in Uvalde park shooting, 4 in custody

UVALDE, Texas —Two juveniles were injured as a result of a shooting in Downtown Uvalde — and four suspects are in custody, police said. Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Uvalde police arrived at Memorial Park at 401 East Main Street in response to the shooting. The two juveniles injured were transported to San Antonio hospitals. Their conditions are currently unknown, according to officials.
