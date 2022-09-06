CENTRAL TEXAS — The humidity will hang on into your Wednesday! Yesterday evening, we saw some showers and storms pop up in the afternoon. While the coverage won't be as big as yesterday, there will still be the chance to see some isolated downpours late in the afternoon. You can thank a cold front that will be working into Central Texas. Despite the front, temperatures will be hot in the afternoon as the front squeezes the atmosphere. Expect highs to climb into the mid 90s this afternoon, with the humidity making it feel closer to the century mark.

