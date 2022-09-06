Read full article on original website
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Tarrant County’s Republican county judge backs Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s Democratic challenger
"Tarrant County’s Republican county judge backs Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s Democratic challenger" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
Politics & pandemic are driving Texas teachers to consider quitting, survey finds
Results from a new online survey of K-12 teachers in Texas, released on Thursday, shows most “seriously considered” leaving the profession this year, a 19% increase from two years ago. For its third annual survey on teacher satisfaction, the Charles Butt Foundation last spring sent an online questionnaire...
Police: 2 juveniles injured in Uvalde park shooting, 4 in custody
UVALDE, Texas —Two juveniles were injured as a result of a shooting in Downtown Uvalde — and four suspects are in custody, police said. Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Uvalde police arrived at Memorial Park at 401 East Main Street in response to the shooting. The two juveniles injured were transported to San Antonio hospitals. Their conditions are currently unknown, according to officials.
Officers get new partners in effort to decriminalize mental illness
In 2020, the country was in the midst of reckoning between officers and those they serve. The deaths of people like Daniel Prude, who was amidst a mental health crisis, shined a light on police abuse and gaps in training. Police officers are expected to be ready, no matter the...
Faces of Fort Hood: Captain Arnoud Stopples, Dutch soldier stationed at Fort Hood
FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood is one of the nation's largest army installations housing thousands of soldiers, but America is not the only country that has troops there. Captain Arnoud Stopples is a soldier with the royal Netherlands Army working alongside the Royal Netherlands Air Force as a signals officer keeping their communications equipment safe and operating at 100 percent.
EXCLUSIVE: Fort Hood Commanding General speaks on major accomplishments under his command
FORT HOOD, Texas — The man in command of Fort Hood fort the past few years is close to passing that responsibility to someone else. Lieutenant General Pat White has spent decades fighting for his country and for the past few years, he has commanded Fort Hood and our nation’s largest armored Corps, III Corps.
Dye spill leaves behind a mess on South Carolina interstate
There was a colorful mess on Interstate-85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. Officials say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer Tuesday afternoon. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for miles. "While the colors are pretty, we're pretty...
Hot & humid Hump Day in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — The humidity will hang on into your Wednesday! Yesterday evening, we saw some showers and storms pop up in the afternoon. While the coverage won't be as big as yesterday, there will still be the chance to see some isolated downpours late in the afternoon. You can thank a cold front that will be working into Central Texas. Despite the front, temperatures will be hot in the afternoon as the front squeezes the atmosphere. Expect highs to climb into the mid 90s this afternoon, with the humidity making it feel closer to the century mark.
Drier to end week in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — Today starts a much drier pattern in Central Texas. The system responsible for our multiple rain chances continues to rotate off to the east, which is sending drier air over our area. While it will still be a little humid due to recent rainfall, you will notice a slight dip in humidity with this drier air. Temperatures will also be a tad cooler, in the low 90s, and rain chances will be much lower. An isolated shower is still possible, but its a very low chance.
Seasonable weekend weather in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — Following our multiple rain chances and stretch of humid days, we are in for a real treat this weekend!. A weak cold front worked through that shifted our winds around to the northeast. That is leading to a morning with lows in the upper 60s and more importantly, an afternoon that lacks humidity. It will still be warm, but seasonable with highs in the low to mid 90s, but the feel-like temperatures won't really budge.
Warm & muggy Tuesday with rain chances
CENTRAL TEXAS — Tuesday will be another day you'll want the umbrella around!. We'll see the potential for a few showers and storms in the afternoon as highs climb into the mid 90s. With the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s to near triple digits. While the severe weather threat will be low, some storms could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds.
