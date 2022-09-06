Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
3 keys for the New York Giants to beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 1
The New York Giants will be kicking off the 2022 regular season with a matchup against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday. Starting the season off with a win will set the Giants up for success in head coach Brian Daboll’s first season. But the Titans are no matchup of which to scoff. The Giants will need these three keys to achieve victory over the Titans in Week One:
Kayvon Thibodeaux gets key injury update ahead of Giants Week 1
New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is participating in individual drills at practice on Tuesday, per Brian Daboll, a key step in the right direction in regards to his availability for the season opener on Sunday. Thibodeaux went down with a knee injury during the preseason, but the latest update to his status indicates there’s at least some chance that he’ll be ready to go for Week 1. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan confirmed Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari had returned to practice in hopes of being available against the Titans on Sunday.
Don Martindale reveals the truth on Giants’ decision to release Blake Martinez
The NFL’s roster cut-down day came and went, as Blake Martinez wound up being listed on the New York Giants’ initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. This did not last very long, as the Giants decided to release the veteran linebacker two days later, which reportedly was a mutual decision. Martinez is coming off […] The post Don Martindale reveals the truth on Giants’ decision to release Blake Martinez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Maurice Jones-Drew: Jaguars will have a two-headed monster like 2007
When Maurice Jones-Drew was drafted in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, he joined a team that already had a star running back in Fred Taylor. After the duo led the team to an 8-8 record in Jones-Drew’s rookie season, the pair of running...
Leonard Williams restructures contract with Giants: Reports
According to multiple reports, the Giants have restructured Leonard Williams’ contract to continue to address the complicated salary cap outlook.
NFL star, sporting-goods company help 12-year-old struggling to find extra large helmet
Without the proper size of head protection, 12-year old Brandon Jackson can’t play football.
Giants Reveal Reason For Wide Receiver's Excused Absence
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton was excused from practice on Tuesday, much to the confusion of Giants insiders. But the given reason is particularly interesting. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed that Slayton was excused from practice in order to speak with general manager Joe Schoen. That meeting was apparently very productive - for the Giants at least.
Adoree Jackson heading back to Tennessee as Giants No. 1 DB
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Veteran cornerback Adoree Jackson isn’t heading back to Tennessee with the New York Giants this weekend, looking to show the Titans they made a mistake releasing him in March 2021. Jackson wants to get a win in the Giants first game under new coach Brian Daboll and he will have a major role in coordinator Wink Martindale’s new defense. He has become the team’s shutdown cornerback after an outstanding training camp. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was intercepted three or four times by Jackson in the camp, and he was impressed how Jackson stepped up and took over the top job in the secondary. “He reads routes, concepts and kind of knows kind of what to expect,” Jones said of Jackson Wednesday. “He studies us, he studies the other team, and he’s smart. I think all the best corners have that awareness and you can tell really study the game and understand all those little pieces.”
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for September 9, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Cardinals worked out CB Troy Pride, CB Corey Ballentine, CB Dicaprio Bootle, OLB Chris Garrett, and OT Yasir Durant. Cardinals promoted QB Trace McSorely to their active roster. Cardinals re-signed QB Jarrett Guarantano to their PS. Cardinals signed CB Corey Ballentine to their PS. Cardinals released WR Jontre Kirklin from...
Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Titans
The New York Giants (0-0) will visit the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee this Sunday afternoon. That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Titans’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.
Giants release unofficial regular season depth chart: 9 takeaways
The New York Giants will take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday in Nashville and several things remain unsettled. Among them are the team’s starters at left guard and inside linebacker. With Shane Lemieux on injured reserve and Blake Martinez having been released earlier this week, the Giants still have some decisions to make.
