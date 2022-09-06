Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Why Some Hog Fans Having to Hold Nose This Weekend
Even thought they play Alabama, Razorback fans won't pull for Texas.
Future Hog Dozier raves about Arkansas’ crazy grid atmosphere
Among the 74,751 on hand in Fayetteville for Arkansas’ 31-24 season-opening win over visiting Cincinnati on Saturday was Razorback 2023 wide receiver pledge Davion Dozier. Dozier (6-4,195, 4.5), a three-star Moody, Ala., standout, who is averaging 165.3 yards receiving per game this season, was the lone official visitor among a large group of unofficial guests […]
Men’s hoop Hogs 2022-2023 SEC schedule announced
The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ 2022-23 conference men’s basketball schedule.
republic-online.com
Osbern has three touchdowns in Paola victory at Fort Scott
FORT SCOTT — Paola quarterback Jett Osbern threw for a touchdown and ran for two touchdowns as the Panthers defeated the Tigers on the road Friday, Sept. 2, 28-6. Osbern capped off Paola’s first drive with a touchdown run.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fayettevilleflyer.com
Parker’s Sports Grill to open in west Fayetteville
A new sports bar and restaurant will soon open on the west side of town. The new joint, called Parker’s Sports Grill, is in the works at 3980 W. Wedington Drive, in the space formerly home to Joe’s Italian. Renovations of the space are well underway, but the...
K-State’s Wabash Cannonball tradition could go away if KU chant continues
Kansas State's band director is calling for a vulgar KU chant to stop. He said the Wabash Cannonball tradition could end if it doesn't.
Fayetteville park wins over $500,000 being named 2022 Outdoor Facility of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was honored by the Arkansas Recreation and Parks Association, which named Centennial Park its 2022 Outdoor Facility of the Year. The park won over $500,000 in the category. Centennial Park is a 228-acre, cycling-activated park with cyclocross and mountain biking amenities. The...
KHBS
Arkansas governor candidates campaign in NWA and the River Valley
The November elections are about two months away, and candidates for Arkansas governor are campaigning in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week. Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is continuing her "Freedom Tour" in Clarksville Thursday. She'll meet with voters and answer questions at the Piney Bay Coffee Company...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neosho Schools Wildcat represented on NASCAR this weekend at Kansas Motor Speedway
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho, Mo. Wildcats will be represented at Kansas Motor Speedway this weekend at the Hollywood Casino 400 with a special edition wrap on NASCAR Corey LaJoie’s #7. The #7 car is sponsored in part by Circle B Diecast this weekend. Neosho native Brent Powell owns Circle B Diecast. Neosho Chamber of Commerce President Lauri Lyerla tells...
KHBS
Beaver Lake glamping site decision tabled another two weeks
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — At its Wednesday night meeting, the Benton County Planning Board voted to table the decision on a Beaver Lake glamping site until the next meeting. The 200-acre resort-style camping site near Railroad Cut Road in Rogers has been the subject of much debate. Watch the...
KTTS
3 Killed, 1 Hurt In McDonald County Crash
(KTTS News) — Three people are dead, and a fourth is in serious condition, after a crash in McDonald County. The Highway Patrol says a car driven by Kyler Johnson, 29, from Washburn went into the wrong lane of traffic on Highway 71 in Pineville and hit another car.
Fire marshal announces cause of fire at Fort Scott church
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that a lightning strike started the fire at a church in eastern Kansas on Monday, Aug. 29. The fire at Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Fort Scott was reported at 9:12 p.m. Fire crews from Fort Scott Fire Department arrived and found heavy […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHBS
AR-DOT on time as construction season nears end
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — With each day that goes by, we get further from the joy of summer driving and closer to those cold winter days of ice and snow. And for construction crews, it now becomes a race against time to wrap up the season before the flurries fly.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville removes boating and fishing fees at Lake Sequoyah
Boating and fishing at Lake Sequoyah will soon be free. City Council members on Tuesday voted 8-0 to approve an ordinance to permanently remove all boating and fishing permit fees at the southeast Fayetteville lake. The move was also supported by the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at its Aug. 1 meeting.
republic-online.com
Coach Smith era begins for Panther football
PAOLA — There is a new man at the helm of the Paola Panther football program with Mike Smith following in the tradition of Michael Dumpert and Jim Lee. Smith began his tenure as head coach during summer conditioning and team camp.
salineriverchronicle.com
Possible world-record paddlefish skewered on Beaver Lake
ROGERS — Some people might be a bit squeamish if they saw a fish as long as them swimming directly under where they were floating. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas, swam toward such a beast and managed to land it using spearfishing tackle early Saturday morning at Beaver Lake. Cantrell shot a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled it to the surface, possibly breaking the spearfishing world-record mark for the species.
Washington County, Arkansas investigates incident involving off-duty Oklahoma deputy
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — Washington County in Arkansas is investigating an incident involving an off-duty deputy with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), according to the ACSO. A post to the ACSO Facebook page said Adair County Sheriff Jason Ritchie was aware of the incident and intends to...
I-44 tractor trailer swerves and overturns near Sarcoxie, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday afternoon at 12:48 p.m. reports of a tractor trailer overturned near 27.6 mile marker I-44 alerted Jasper County E911. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot during crash event, courtesy Google Maps. On scene Missouri State Highway Patrol Tpr T.C....
Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
KHBS
Bentonville woman dies after trying to save boy's life
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — According to the Benton County Coroner, Tanya “Tawny” Hinton died on Saturday, Sept. 3. Hinton attempted to save Cade Law, 11, before he died after being pulled into a storm drain during flash flooding in Bentonville on Mon. Aug. 29. Hinton was transported to...
Comments / 0