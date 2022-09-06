ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Future Hog Dozier raves about Arkansas’ crazy grid atmosphere

Among the 74,751 on hand in Fayetteville for Arkansas’ 31-24 season-opening win over visiting Cincinnati on Saturday was Razorback 2023 wide receiver pledge Davion Dozier. Dozier (6-4,195, 4.5), a three-star Moody, Ala., standout, who is averaging 165.3 yards receiving per game this season, was the lone official visitor among a large group of unofficial guests […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
republic-online.com

Osbern has three touchdowns in Paola victory at Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT — Paola quarterback Jett Osbern threw for a touchdown and ran for two touchdowns as the Panthers defeated the Tigers on the road Friday, Sept. 2, 28-6. Osbern capped off Paola’s first drive with a touchdown run.
PAOLA, KS
fayettevilleflyer.com

Parker’s Sports Grill to open in west Fayetteville

A new sports bar and restaurant will soon open on the west side of town. The new joint, called Parker’s Sports Grill, is in the works at 3980 W. Wedington Drive, in the space formerly home to Joe’s Italian. Renovations of the space are well underway, but the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas governor candidates campaign in NWA and the River Valley

The November elections are about two months away, and candidates for Arkansas governor are campaigning in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week. Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is continuing her "Freedom Tour" in Clarksville Thursday. She'll meet with voters and answer questions at the Piney Bay Coffee Company...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wildcats#Heritage
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Neosho Schools Wildcat represented on NASCAR this weekend at Kansas Motor Speedway

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho, Mo. Wildcats will be represented at Kansas Motor Speedway this weekend at the Hollywood Casino 400 with a special edition wrap on NASCAR Corey LaJoie’s #7. The #7 car is sponsored in part by Circle B Diecast this weekend.  Neosho native Brent Powell owns Circle B Diecast. Neosho Chamber of Commerce President Lauri Lyerla tells...
NEOSHO, MO
KHBS

Beaver Lake glamping site decision tabled another two weeks

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — At its Wednesday night meeting, the Benton County Planning Board voted to table the decision on a Beaver Lake glamping site until the next meeting. The 200-acre resort-style camping site near Railroad Cut Road in Rogers has been the subject of much debate. Watch the...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KTTS

3 Killed, 1 Hurt In McDonald County Crash

(KTTS News) — Three people are dead, and a fourth is in serious condition, after a crash in McDonald County. The Highway Patrol says a car driven by Kyler Johnson, 29, from Washburn went into the wrong lane of traffic on Highway 71 in Pineville and hit another car.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KSN News

Fire marshal announces cause of fire at Fort Scott church

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that a lightning strike started the fire at a church in eastern Kansas on Monday, Aug. 29. The fire at Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Fort Scott was reported at 9:12 p.m. Fire crews from Fort Scott Fire Department arrived and found heavy […]
FORT SCOTT, KS
KHBS

AR-DOT on time as construction season nears end

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — With each day that goes by, we get further from the joy of summer driving and closer to those cold winter days of ice and snow. And for construction crews, it now becomes a race against time to wrap up the season before the flurries fly.
BELLA VISTA, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville removes boating and fishing fees at Lake Sequoyah

Boating and fishing at Lake Sequoyah will soon be free. City Council members on Tuesday voted 8-0 to approve an ordinance to permanently remove all boating and fishing permit fees at the southeast Fayetteville lake. The move was also supported by the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at its Aug. 1 meeting.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
republic-online.com

Coach Smith era begins for Panther football

PAOLA — There is a new man at the helm of the Paola Panther football program with Mike Smith following in the tradition of Michael Dumpert and Jim Lee. Smith began his tenure as head coach during summer conditioning and team camp.
PAOLA, KS
salineriverchronicle.com

Possible world-record paddlefish skewered on Beaver Lake

ROGERS — Some people might be a bit squeamish if they saw a fish as long as them swimming directly under where they were floating. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas, swam toward such a beast and managed to land it using spearfishing tackle early Saturday morning at Beaver Lake. Cantrell shot a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled it to the surface, possibly breaking the spearfishing world-record mark for the species.
BERRYVILLE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-44 tractor trailer swerves and overturns near Sarcoxie, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday afternoon at 12:48 p.m. reports of a tractor trailer overturned near 27.6 mile marker I-44 alerted Jasper County E911. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot during crash event, courtesy Google Maps. On scene Missouri State Highway Patrol Tpr T.C....
SARCOXIE, MO
5NEWS

Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Bentonville woman dies after trying to save boy's life

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — According to the Benton County Coroner, Tanya “Tawny” Hinton died on Saturday, Sept. 3. Hinton attempted to save Cade Law, 11, before he died after being pulled into a storm drain during flash flooding in Bentonville on Mon. Aug. 29. Hinton was transported to...
BENTONVILLE, AR

