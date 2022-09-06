BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Sean Chambers accounted for four touchdowns and Montana State rolled to a 63-13 victory over Morehead State. Chambers threw an 11-yard TD pass to Willie Patterson and an 8-yarder to Clevan Thomas while Morehead State answered each with turnovers on fumbles about six minutes into the game. Marqui Johnson broke loose on a 23-yard touchdown run and Taco Dowler added a 67-yard punt return for a score and the fourth-ranked Bobcats lead 28-0 at the end of the first quarter. Nathan Hazlett kicked two field goals for Morehead State (0-2).

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 22 HOURS AGO