Kevin Durant unhappy with his ‘laughable’ NBA 2K23 rating

The NBA 2K player ratings are out, and not everyone is thrilled with theirs.

In fact, Nets superstar Kevin Durant — one of five players tied for the second-highest rating of 96 and just one point behind the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo — seemed downright indignant.

“Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99?” Durant tweeted at Ronnie Singh on Tuesday. “This has become laughable”

Singh, a former manager of the 2K forums, is the digital marketing director for 2K and has become the public face of the NBA 2K series. He seemed to have plenty to answer for.

Warriors star Klay Thompson, for instance, took issue with getting an 88 score for 3-point shooting, second only to teammate Stephen Curry’s 99.

“NBA2K has been doo doo since Sega Dreamcast,” Thompson wrote on his Instagram story with a clown emoji. In a second post, he posted a graphic of the all-time 3-point field goals made, in which he’s once again second to Curry. “Put some respect on my name, you bums.”

Kevin Durant wasn’t feeling his NBA 2K23 rating. Corey Sipkin

Magic guard Devin Cannady reached out to Singh, hoping his rating was not a 67 for the third straight year. He was disappointed with the outcome .

“This season I’m really on the road to a 72, these engineers really did me foul with 67 again smh come on fellas,” he tweeted.

Not everyone was upset.

Cade Cunningham, the top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, started his pro career off as an 80, though his rookie season with the Pistons saw his rating rise to an 84. He has lofty goals for the end of his second season.

“I’m going for the 90,” he told Singh. “I’m going for 90 this year.”