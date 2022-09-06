Queen of the Netherlands visits San Francisco's historic Castro District

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – San Francisco is rolling out the red carpet for a royal visitor Tuesday.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is touring the city starting with a visit to San Francisco's Castro District . She was greeted by excited San Francisco supporters wearing orange as she went on a walking tour of the Castro District.

Lisa, a city resident, brought her kids out for their first glimpse of European royalty. "Queen Máxima is very stylish and she's an economist, she's a really interesting person, so we thought why not say hi, welcome her to San Francisco," she told KCBS Radio.

"What an honor it is to be here," the queen said addressing the crowd. She noted that San Francisco and the Netherlands have many things in common — Holland was the first country in the world to legalize same sex marriage in 2001.

"I'm here to not only learn about your history, but also to learn from each other what are we good at? What are we doing actually not that great? Because we have to still lead by example," she said.

Queen Máxima met San Francisco Mayor London Breed at City Hall before embarking on her tour. Her other stops in the Castro included the Twin Peaks bar, the Castro Theater and the GLBT Museum.

"We have plenty of queens that come through, but this is the first royal, actual given queen that we've had come through the museum I think ever," Interim executive director Andrew Shaffer told KCBS Radio.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram