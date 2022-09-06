Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Fox11online.com
Week 3 Review: Appleton North makes a statement
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Appleton North entered the season a little off the radar after losing so many key players from last year's Level 4 playoff team, but as Week 3 showed, it doesn't matter. In the Game Time Game of the Week, the Lightning moved to 3-0 this year...
Fox11online.com
Week 4 High School Football Primer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 4 might give high school football fans the first Friday of big conference games. Pulaski at Bay Port, Kimberly at Appleton North and Fond du Lac at Neenah are all on the schedule. It doesn't get much better than that. While it is only Week...
whby.com
Fond du Lac High School getting new football field and track complex
FOND DU LAC, Wis–Fond du Lac High School is getting a new football field and track. The school board approves five-point-three million dollars to construct a artificial turf field on the high school campus. The money will come from the district’s general fund in next year’s budget.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on WIS 26 in Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 4:44 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked the southbound lanes of WIS 26 near I-41 in Oshkosh earlier. Officials say that all lanes on WIS 26 are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
wearegreenbay.com
Police release more details about ‘peeping tom’ in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘peeping tom’ incident that recently happened and is asking the public for help. According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened on the city’s east side. “We are looking for...
american-rails.com
Green Bay And Western Railroad: "The Green Bay Route"
The Green Bay and Western Railroad, or "Green Bay Route," was a small, 250-mile system serving its home state of Wisconsin between Kewaunee and Winona, Minnesota. For many years the GB&W operated successfully as a bridge line, maintaining a profitable car ferry service across Lake Michigan in conjunction with Michigan's Pere Marquette and Ann Arbor.
Fox11online.com
Sargento Foods mobile hiring tour making stops in Appleton and Fond du Lac
(WLUK) -- A cheese company is taking its hiring event on the road. Sargento Foods is hosting a three-day, five-stop Hiring Tour during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The mobile hiring event features Sargento’s iconic yellow trucks travelling to five different locations in four cities including Fond du Lac, Appleton, Milwaukee and West Bend.
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone for Kristyn Allen’s twin daughters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a milestone for Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen and her family. Many viewers followed the story of her twins Braelyn and Brielle. The girls had a tough battle with RSV as infants. Braeyln was critically ill and spent months at...
waupacanow.com
New life at the Poor Farm
The Waupaca County Poor Farm was built in 1876 and used to be a place where people in need would go for room and board. In return, the people who stayed there were expected to work on the farm. If they didn’t work or caused problems, a stay in the basement jail might change their mind.
Fox11online.com
Operation Deer Watch tracks white-tailed population across state
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A citizen-science project to help track the white-tailed deer population is underway across Wisconsin. The Department of Natural Resources started Operation Deer Watch about a dozen years ago. With tell-tale spots still visible, a group of young deer took to a farm field near Shiocton just...
Fox11online.com
Preliminary hearings for brothers charged in Green Bay murder postponed
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Preliminary hearings scheduled for Thursday were postponed for two brothers charged in connection with a west-side murder. Alejandro Cantu does not have an attorney yet, so the preliminary hearing was postponed. A status conference will be held Sept. 15. Gustavo Cantu has a new attorney,...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police investigating 'peeping Tom' incident
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say they are investigating a "peeping Tom" incident on the city's east side. Authorities did not provide a specific date or location of the incident but did note that they've been noticing a pattern. Operations Commander Kevin Warych says they want to alert...
Fox11online.com
A secret garden in Manitowoc still awaits you
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- West of the Lake Gardens in Manitowoc is encouraging people to take a trip as summer comes to an end. The six-acre oasis sits along Lake Michigan and has 12 different backyard gardens for you to explore. FOX 11's Gabriella Premus spent the morning at West of...
Fox11online.com
Roads close for Great Lakes Logging & Heavy Equipment Expo
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Streets in Ashwaubenon are closing due to the Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo being held at the Resch Expo. The event, the largest one in the new Resch Expo's history, will run Thursday through Saturday. Armed Forces Drive closed Wednesday and will remain closed until...
Fox11online.com
Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo highlights latest in industry
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK)-- The Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo is returning to Ashwaubenon for the first time since 2010. This will be the biggest event the new Resch Expo has ever held. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Thursday morning in Ashwaubenon to check out the event. Thousands of people...
visitoshkosh.com
Coming to the Oshkosh Arena
SEPTEMBER 14 @ 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM. I Prevail is coming to the Oshkosh Arena featuring Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly! I Prevail is a Grammy nominated rock band from Detroit, MI. This band finds success with their original music as well as well-known covers.
Packers.com
Packers, Duluth Trading Co. unveil new apparel collaboration
The Green Bay Packers and Duluth Trading Company, a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced a limited edition apparel collaboration for the 2022 football season. The legendary collection, which will only be available for a limited time, consists of better-built tailgating...
Fox11online.com
UW-Oshkosh custodians protest against possibility of outsourcing work
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WLUK) -- Around 100 custodians and grounds crew at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh could be at risk of losing their state benefits. The university is considering outsourcing the work to a private company out of Tennessee, sparking a protest on campus. Lori Knudsen has worked as a custodian...
whby.com
2 hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Two people are hurt in an accidental shooting in Grand Chute. Police say a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive around 7:15 p.m. Friday. A 70-year-old Grand Chute man and a 67-year-old Florida woman were struck and...
