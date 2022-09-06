Read full article on original website
Five challengers take on popular incumbent Gov. Sununu
A field of challengers must climb a steep hill of public opinion if they hope to unseat incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu in this year’s primary. A recent University of New Hampshire poll reported that 72% of likely Republican primary voters favored Sununu. Less than 15% favored the other candidates, combined, and only 14% were undecided.
Op-Ed: What Happened With Croydon School Budget Mischaracterized
Free Stater Ian Underwood responded to an op-ed by Weldon Bosworth posted on InDepthNH.org: https://indepthnh.org/2022/09/06/op-ed-the-free-stater-game-plan-a-hidden-agenda-camouflaged-as-conservatism/. A July 25 op-ed from Ian Underwood talks about what Free Staters believe: https://indepthnh.org/2022/07/25/op-ed-ian-underwood-on-what-free-staters-believe/. Wikipedia on Free State Project: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Free_State_Project. By IAN UNDERWOOD of Croydon. Weldon Bosworth’s assessment of what happened at the Croydon annual...
New Hampshire city hires former Brattleboro town manager
Octavian “Yoshi” Manale’s offer of employment in Claremont is contingent upon a successful background check. Read the story on VTDigger here: New Hampshire city hires former Brattleboro town manager.
State Tries To Keep Witness from Testifying in YDC Abuse Lawsuit
The state does not want a former guard at the Sununu Youth Services Center, also called YDC in Manchester, being prosecuted for allegedly raping children incarcerated there to testify in the civil lawsuit representing victims, claiming he is too frail to talk. Frank Davis, 80, of Hopkinton, was arrested last...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
State Will Try Again To Prime the Pump for Behavioral Health Services
CONCORD — It may be September, but when it comes to the state helping construct a new behavioral health hospital, it may be Ground Hog Day all over again. Earlier this year, the Department of Health and Human Services proposed helping Portsmouth Regional Hospital build a new facility in Epping with $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and Friday, the agency will propose spending the same amount of federal pandemic rescue money for a new facility in south central New Hampshire with SolutionHealth, a partnership of the Elliot and Southern New Hampshire hospitals.
New Hampshire farmers adapting to climate change conditions
HOLLIS, N.H. — The dry summer has been negatively affecting New Hampshire agriculture, but the rain this Labor Day rain has created some hope for crops such as pumpkins and apples. The fluctuation in extreme weather each year is an example of climate change conditions. Trevor Hardy at Brookdale...
State Revenues Produce More Than Budget Writers Estimated
CONCORD — State revenues are continuing where they left off last fiscal year, in surplus. For August state levies produced $147.8 million in revenues including $1 million in recoveries from pandemic expenses with lottery earnings, and business and hospitality taxes producing significantly more than budget writers estimated. The total...
Builder seeks to add another 55 affordable units to proposed Manchester development
A California-based builder of affordable housing developments around the country, which has already proposed building 160 apartments in downtown Manchester, is seeking to add another 55 to that total. Santa Monica-based Lincoln Avenue Capital won approval in April to tear down the former Manchester police station at the corner of...
An Open Letter as a Moped Driver in Portsmouth, New Hampshire: Don’t Be a Jerk
Driving a moped, scooter, or E-bike is a phenomenal means of transportation in certain towns and cities like Portsmouth, NH, Dover, NH, Newburyport, MA, Ogunquit, ME, and more. For all the reasons that you should own one, click here. While they are phenomenal "vehicles" if you want have fun while...
New Federal Law: What’s In It For N.H. Farmers?
CONCORD – Climate change is having a direct impact on New Hampshire’s 4,000 small farms, particularly this past hot summer, but a new tool for them is coming in the recently signed into law Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Much of the media focus on this historic legislation...
Hare Are Some Wintertime Uses for 3 New Hampshire Summertime Businesses
Hello, and welcome to the New Hampshire Seacoast – formerly seasonal, but now operating year-round!. Let me take you on a tour of some of our favorite destinations, which you can now enjoy 24/7/365 (’66, if ‘tis a Leap!). In the summertime, Captain’s Cove Adventure Golf in...
New Hampshire drivers urged to slow down after 9 people killed on roads in past week
CONCORD, N.H. — After a deadly week on New Hampshire roads, safety officials are urging Granite Staters to watch their speed and pay attention while driving. Nine people have been killed in five crashes in New Hampshire since Wednesday. Four were killed in a single crash in Rollinsford. Department...
New Hampshire Brewery is Throwing a Big ‘Ole Beerfest in an Apple Orchard
I know it doesn't feel like it, but fall will be here in New England before we know it. It's almost time to trade out the shorts and Coronas for flannels and pumpkin beer. And you know what I say? BRING IT ON! As a kid, I used to be bummed every year when fall rolled around because it meant the summer was over! But now that I'm an adult (lame) and summer vacation isn't a thing, I fully embrace the seasons changing!
MPD Under the Radar: Neighbor threatens South Mammoth Road woman after she reports his ‘illegal’ bird feeder
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Free Stater Rep. Sylvia Steps Down as Delegation Chair; Rep. Johnson Storms Out of Meeting
LACONIA – Free Stater state Rep. Mike Sylvia, R-Belmont, stepped down as chairman of the Belknap County Delegation Thursday, claiming that an emergency meeting to deal with a crisis at Gunstock Aug. 1 was illegal because he did not call for it. After Sylvia also claimed some of the...
Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’
CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
Manchester receives a $44 million grant for the manufacturing of organs, cells, and tissue
Manchester officials say they will rely on a nonprofit to oversee the $44 million in new federal funding heading to the region to support the expansion of local biofabrication jobs. The funding comes from a Build Back Better Grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, a COVID-19 pandemic recovery initiative....
New Hampshire man charged with assault at Dunkin'
EPPING, N.H. - A disturbance at a Dunkin' in Epping, New Hampshire on Monday led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man. Officers responded to the Dunkin' at 62 Calef Highway just before 2 p.m. Andrew Scheiner, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of assault, in addition to trespassing, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
Arrest warrant issued for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear for court hearing
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she did not appear for a hearing scheduled Thursday morning. After Kayla Montgomery, 32, did not show up for the hearing, the judge issued a warrant for her arrest. The hearing was a...
