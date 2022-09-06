Op-Ed: The Free Stater Game Plan, A Hidden Agenda Camouflaged as Conservatism

I know it doesn't feel like it, but fall will be here in New England before we know it. It's almost time to trade out the shorts and Coronas for flannels and pumpkin beer. And you know what I say? BRING IT ON! As a kid, I used to be bummed every year when fall rolled around because it meant the summer was over! But now that I'm an adult (lame) and summer vacation isn't a thing, I fully embrace the seasons changing!

LEE, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO