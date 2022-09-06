ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 14

jamabu
2d ago

lets fix this BS title. new york gun owners who were stupid enough to register their weapons will be harassed by police thugs while criminals will laugh and do what they want after people were warned that this is what registration would lead to. that about sums it up

Reply
12
NannaDirtyKnees
2d ago

Don’t answer your door. Demand to see a warrant. If they don’t show one, stop talking.

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Gothamist

Settlement blocks another company from selling ghost guns in NYC

Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference with Attorney General Letitia James and others to announce a new lawsuit against "ghost gun" distributors on June 29th, 2022. The agreement with Salvo Technologies is the third of its kind following lawsuits rolled out by Mayor Eric Adams and New York Attorney General Letitia James in June. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Molinaro
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Allegedly Swung Hatchet at Dirt Bikers

Police say a New York state man swung a hatchet at two dirt bikers Sunday. However, officials were told that the suspect was upset that the bikers were "destroying nature." Police also said the suspect fired a handgun at the bikes, damaging one. Officials did not go into too many other details about the incident, though the suspect ended up being arrested.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate

September 7, 2022 - Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate. Kristen Gonzalez, a democratic socialist, won her August Democratic primary election for a new State Senate seat (district 59) covering parts of western Queens and Brooklyn as well as a slice of the East Side of Manhattan, and is all but certain to win the general election and become a State Senator in January. She joined the show to discuss her winning campaign, policy priorities, and more.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Concealed Carry#Gun Laws#New Yorkers#The New York Post
Power 93.7 WBLK

No More Snow Days In New York?

If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Wire Dangling Over New York State Thruway Closed 87 In Hudson Valley

A potentially electrifying situation forced officials to close down the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, around 2 p.m., a high tension electric line behind the J Lot in West Nyack snapped and landed on other wires. The electric line was seen dangling over the New York State which caused backups and lane closures on the I-87 in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Gothamist

Criminal justice activists press City Council to end NYPD gang database

Protesters gather in Brooklyn on Wednesday to urge the City Council to pass a law that would put an end to the NYPD's gang database, which stores the names of thousands of people the department claims have gang ties. They call the listing of suspected gang members' names, also known as the Criminal Group Database, part of a failed "toolbox" that harms Blacks and Latinos. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Children and religious liberty win big in New York

Before addressing a court case in the news this week concerning adoptions, let’s conduct a thought experiment. For out-of-wedlock births, Islam approves of both sides of the adoption process — the birth mother relinquishing custody, and the couple taking legal guardianship of the child. But under Islamic law , all children born to Muslim parents must be raised as Muslims . Imagine if, with these two considerations in mind, a Muslim group established a charitable adoption agency that excluded non-Muslims from adopting Muslim-born orphans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Frog 104

This New York Restaurant Serves Up The Best Cheeseburger In The State

You love cheeseburgers. Are you willing to drive an hour, two hours, five hours, to sample the best one in New York State?. American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not. According to Pantry and Larder, New York is one of the places you’re least likely to be having a burger. We found out we rank almost dead last when it comes to burger cravings. However, that doesn't mean we don't enjoy an amazing burger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy