Read full article on original website
jamabu
2d ago
lets fix this BS title. new york gun owners who were stupid enough to register their weapons will be harassed by police thugs while criminals will laugh and do what they want after people were warned that this is what registration would lead to. that about sums it up
Reply
12
NannaDirtyKnees
2d ago
Don’t answer your door. Demand to see a warrant. If they don’t show one, stop talking.
Reply(1)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault LineBridget MulroyMorris County, NJ
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Rats, Tourists & NYCSarah RoseNew York City, NY
Related
PD: Suicidal New York Man Killed Woman In Hudson Valley
A man who was pulled from jumping off a local bridge is accused of murdering a Hudson Valley woman. On September 1, 2022, around 7:40 a.m., the Ulster Police Department, along with the New York State Police responded to a 911 call for a suicidal man on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.
Data shows New York is violating a new law banning solitary confinement
The inside of a solitary confinement cell on Rikers Island in 2017. The practice is widely considered a form of torture. [ more › ]
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York
(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
arizonasuntimes.com
Commentary: Law-Abiding Gun Owners Ignored by Media, Maligned by Politicians
In celebration of New York’s new gun control law taking effect on September 1, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul claimed: “This whole concept that a good guy with a gun will stop the bad guys with a gun, it doesn’t hold up. And the data bears this out, so that theory is over.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wshu.org
Suffolk County reviews how Hochul’s new gun laws apply to its pistol permit process
Police and sheriff departments that handle pistol permits on Long Island are still reviewing how the state’s new gun laws that went into effect last week apply to their licensing process. Legal experts expect the rollout of the new rules will be slow. Governor Kathy Hochul proposed the Concealed...
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs NYC class-size cap with one-year delay
New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams holds hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as he speaks to supporters during his 2021 election victory night party at the Brooklyn Marriott on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor Eric Adams had criticized the bill for failing to identify a funding source to pay for the changes. [ more › ]
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
Settlement blocks another company from selling ghost guns in NYC
Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference with Attorney General Letitia James and others to announce a new lawsuit against "ghost gun" distributors on June 29th, 2022. The agreement with Salvo Technologies is the third of its kind following lawsuits rolled out by Mayor Eric Adams and New York Attorney General Letitia James in June. [ more › ]
RELATED PEOPLE
New York State Man Allegedly Swung Hatchet at Dirt Bikers
Police say a New York state man swung a hatchet at two dirt bikers Sunday. However, officials were told that the suspect was upset that the bikers were "destroying nature." Police also said the suspect fired a handgun at the bikes, damaging one. Officials did not go into too many other details about the incident, though the suspect ended up being arrested.
$9.5 Billion Renovation Begins At Major Airport In New York State
A major airport in New York is getting a huge renovation. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022. She and other dignitaries, including former NBA legend Magic Johnson, broke ground on the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. Our state-of-the-art renovations of New...
Gotham Gazette
Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate
September 7, 2022 - Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate. Kristen Gonzalez, a democratic socialist, won her August Democratic primary election for a new State Senate seat (district 59) covering parts of western Queens and Brooklyn as well as a slice of the East Side of Manhattan, and is all but certain to win the general election and become a State Senator in January. She joined the show to discuss her winning campaign, policy priorities, and more.
Lookback: Queen Elizabeth’s Historic Visits To New York State
New Yorkers are joining the rest of the world in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth. We look back at the three times she traveled to New York. On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. Queen Elizabeth II Dead at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gunman opens fire on group of people in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a gunshot incident...
No More Snow Days In New York?
If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
Wire Dangling Over New York State Thruway Closed 87 In Hudson Valley
A potentially electrifying situation forced officials to close down the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, around 2 p.m., a high tension electric line behind the J Lot in West Nyack snapped and landed on other wires. The electric line was seen dangling over the New York State which caused backups and lane closures on the I-87 in Rockland County.
Murphy says federal environmental study is needed before NYC congestion pricing plan takes effect
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday said New York’s congestion pricing plan needs a full environmental impact statement, a step that could significantly delay the plan to tax vehicles driving into midtown and lower Manhattan. In a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg obtained by NJ Advance Media, Murphy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York man sentenced for raping housekeeper at Bally’s Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ
A New York man who was convicted in April of raping a housekeeper at Bally's Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City in 2018, has now received his prison sentence. The news of the sentencing was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. The ACPO said that 36-year-old Jamel Carlton of...
Criminal justice activists press City Council to end NYPD gang database
Protesters gather in Brooklyn on Wednesday to urge the City Council to pass a law that would put an end to the NYPD's gang database, which stores the names of thousands of people the department claims have gang ties. They call the listing of suspected gang members' names, also known as the Criminal Group Database, part of a failed "toolbox" that harms Blacks and Latinos. [ more › ]
Washington Examiner
Children and religious liberty win big in New York
Before addressing a court case in the news this week concerning adoptions, let’s conduct a thought experiment. For out-of-wedlock births, Islam approves of both sides of the adoption process — the birth mother relinquishing custody, and the couple taking legal guardianship of the child. But under Islamic law , all children born to Muslim parents must be raised as Muslims . Imagine if, with these two considerations in mind, a Muslim group established a charitable adoption agency that excluded non-Muslims from adopting Muslim-born orphans.
This New York Restaurant Serves Up The Best Cheeseburger In The State
You love cheeseburgers. Are you willing to drive an hour, two hours, five hours, to sample the best one in New York State?. American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not. According to Pantry and Larder, New York is one of the places you’re least likely to be having a burger. We found out we rank almost dead last when it comes to burger cravings. However, that doesn't mean we don't enjoy an amazing burger.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 14