El Paso, TX

In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo!

By Irene Romero
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Calling All KPOP Stans! The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is celebrating all things KPOP with an “ In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo ” on Saturday, September 10.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature a variety of local vendors.

Visitors will also have a chance to meet and party with other KPOP stans—ardent fans—by dancing the night away with live music and a DJ. In addition, the El Paso Del Norte American Association of Zookeepers (AAZK) Chapter will be taking song requests with donations supporting the El Paso Zoo Conservation Fund.

The following is a schedule of events:

6:00 p.m. – DJ Thicc Flair @ Splash Pad

6:30 p.m. – Allures Dance Group @ Wildlife Amphitheater

7:00 p.m. – Pie Sisters @ Asia Plaza

8:00 p.m. – Odd Lab Fire Show @ Asia Plaza

Advance tickets are available for purchase at the El Paso Zoo. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the event.

For more information about the event, click here .

KTSM

KTSM

