Just in Case: Emergency tips and kits

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — There’s the potential for fires in portions of Western North Dakota this weekend, so it’s essential to be prepared.

Area wildfires are continuing to push out smoke and are impacting air quality throughout Montana and now North Dakota.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning to alert fire departments of the possible conditions that could lead to rapid wildfire activity in Western North Dakota.

This just goes to show how important it is to always be prepared for the worst.

“Even simple tasks that might take two minutes a day can make it easier to respond to an emergency that’s happening to them. If you’re prepared, the devastation may not be as bad,” said Sarah Duttenhefner, the emergency manager for Dunn County.

So, what would you need and do if your power, cell service, and internet were out for a day or even a week?

Dunn County Emergency Management members are giving out tips to ensure everyone is prepared.

Which include: creating a disaster plan, determining a meeting place if your family is separated at the time of eme0rgency, identifying an escape route, and education about the possibilities.

Duttenhefner said, “The one that I think is extremely important in North Dakota is to have a car emergency kit. Especially as we go into winter time. Being able to survive if you get stuck on the side of the road when its subzero temperatures is is extremely important.”

Keeping an emergency kit is also important.

Ready.gov suggests that families have one gallon of water per person per day for several days, among other items like cash, matches, and a first aid kit.

Duttenhefner says people who take the time to prepare to stand a better chance of riding out the disaster safely.

Here is a list of other items that should go into an emergency kit.

You can also follow Dunn County Emergency Management on Facebook to keep up with their emergency tasks.





