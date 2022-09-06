Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo highlights latest in industry
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK)-- The Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo is returning to Ashwaubenon for the first time since 2010. This will be the biggest event the new Resch Expo has ever held. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Thursday morning in Ashwaubenon to check out the event. Thousands of people...
Fox11online.com
Roads close for Great Lakes Logging & Heavy Equipment Expo
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Streets in Ashwaubenon are closing due to the Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo being held at the Resch Expo. The event, the largest one in the new Resch Expo's history, will run Thursday through Saturday. Armed Forces Drive closed Wednesday and will remain closed until...
Fox11online.com
SKYFOX showcases Green Bay's iconic Grassy Island Range Lights
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A historical site in Green Bay is marking 150 years. SKYFOX soared over the Grassy Island Range Lights near the mouth of the Fox River ahead of its dedication ceremony. Visit our SKYFOX page to see more aerial drone videos from around Northeast Wisconsin. On Saturday,...
Fox11online.com
Sargento Foods mobile hiring tour making stops in Appleton and Fond du Lac
(WLUK) -- A cheese company is taking its hiring event on the road. Sargento Foods is hosting a three-day, five-stop Hiring Tour during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The mobile hiring event features Sargento’s iconic yellow trucks travelling to five different locations in four cities including Fond du Lac, Appleton, Milwaukee and West Bend.
Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay's Cofrin School of Business receives $3 million gift
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay says it received a generous donation from the David A. Cofrin Charitable Trust. The trust donated $3 million to support the mission of the Austin E. Cofrin School of Business. "We are once again humbled by the generosity of the Cofrin family,” said Chancellor...
Fox11online.com
Farmers' Market on Broadway begins shortened hours
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A sign the summer season is winding down -- the Farmers' Market on Broadway will begin its shortened hours. Starting Wednesday, the Farmers' Market on Broadway will be adjusted to 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is due to an earlier sunset and ensures vendors can...
Fox11online.com
Marinette food pantry sees large spike in demand, seeks help before holiday season
MARINETTE (WLUK) -- St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Marinette is expecting 2022 to be be record breaking with visits so far this year outpacing 2021. Executive Director Ashley Berken says part of that is due to the recent closure of another Marinette food pantry. “We are seeing over...
Fox11online.com
Shipyard District opens new business office downtown
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Shipyard District's new business office is opening its doors after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The office, located on S. Broadway, will be the headquarters of the nonprofit organization. It will be used to plan district-wide programs throughout Green Bay’s Shipyard District. The district serves...
Fox11online.com
De Pere traffic detour set for railroad bridge repair
DE PERE (WLUK) -- Drivers are asked to avoid an area of Main Avenue in De Pere if possible after a truck struck the railroad bridge. Canadian National crews will be working to repair the railroad bridge over Main Avenue near North 7th Street and Fort Howard Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Fox11online.com
Voting begins to bring free, concert series to Green Bay park
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A downtown Green Bay organization says it needs the public's help to bring a free, live music series to Leicht Park next year. On Broadway, Inc. hopes to qualify as one of the top 20 finalists in the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP Green Bay Grant Awards.
Fox11online.com
Chemical gas released at Fond du Lac apartment complex
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac Fire / Rescue responded to a chemical release at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. While a contractor was working within the Countryside Village Apartments' pool area and mechanical room, when two chemical pumps turned on. A small amount of sulfuric acid and...
Fox11online.com
A secret garden in Manitowoc still awaits you
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- West of the Lake Gardens in Manitowoc is encouraging people to take a trip as summer comes to an end. The six-acre oasis sits along Lake Michigan and has 12 different backyard gardens for you to explore. FOX 11's Gabriella Premus spent the morning at West of...
Fox11online.com
Point Beach State Forest bike trail to close for reconstruction work
(WLUK) -- A bicycle trail at Point Beach State Forest in Manitowoc County will be closed as crews begin reconstruction work. Work on the Rawley Point Bicycle Trail will begin Monday, Sept. 12. Therefore the trail will be closed from Sept. 12 through mid-October. During construction, visitors are encouraged to...
Fox11online.com
Operation Deer Watch tracks white-tailed population across state
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A citizen-science project to help track the white-tailed deer population is underway across Wisconsin. The Department of Natural Resources started Operation Deer Watch about a dozen years ago. With tell-tale spots still visible, a group of young deer took to a farm field near Shiocton just...
Fox11online.com
Door County Land Trust receives donation of 'ecologically rare' shoreline property
EGG HARBOR (WLUK) -- A piece of shoreline property in Door County is now protected land. Two parcels of shoreline property with high ecological significance, have been donated recently to the Door County Land Trust by the Nevins family. Once full-time residents of Door County, Susan, Nancy, and Lori Nevins...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac commits $5.3 million in district funds for new stadium
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Cardinals will be taking to a new field next season after the Board of Education committed up to $5.3 million for the project. The Fond du Lac School District announced on their website that the high school will be getting a new stadium with turf field.
Fox11online.com
Indigenous women react to removal of derogatory term from 8 NE Wisconsin locations
(WLUK) -- Eight locations in Northeast Wisconsin now have new names after an order from the Federal Department of the Interior. It's because the term "squaw" is derogatory towards Native women. The change has some Native Americans thrilled for what lies ahead. Oneida Nation Public Relations Director Bobbi Webster says...
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: Community's generosity shines bright
Greetings everyone and thank you for watching. I hope you are doing well. I want to share these encouraging making a difference stories with you. First we have Laundry Love With Helping Hands. A non-profit designed to help low income or homeless people with clean clothes and bedding. They provide the quarters, soap and dryer sheets and partner with corner coin laundry in Green Bay. They also have Senior Love at the Fort Howard apartments. Recently they collected new pillows and quilted 175 pillow cases for the seniors.
Fox11online.com
UW-Oshkosh custodians protest against possibility of outsourcing work
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WLUK) -- Around 100 custodians and grounds crew at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh could be at risk of losing their state benefits. The university is considering outsourcing the work to a private company out of Tennessee, sparking a protest on campus. Lori Knudsen has worked as a custodian...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay mayor Genrich says he will run for re-election
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Eric Genrich says he will seek a second term as mayor of Green Bay. Genrich announced his intent to run for re-election Wednesday on Twitter. "I consider myself part of a project to make our city a place for everyone, to invest in infrastructure and public safety, to deepen our democracy and strengthen our community, and to grow an inclusive economy," he tweeted. "We've made progress on these fronts, but there is more of my time and energy that I'd like to give this effort, and that's why I'm running."
