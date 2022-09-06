Greetings everyone and thank you for watching. I hope you are doing well. I want to share these encouraging making a difference stories with you. First we have Laundry Love With Helping Hands. A non-profit designed to help low income or homeless people with clean clothes and bedding. They provide the quarters, soap and dryer sheets and partner with corner coin laundry in Green Bay. They also have Senior Love at the Fort Howard apartments. Recently they collected new pillows and quilted 175 pillow cases for the seniors.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO