CHICO, Calif. — As California undergoes its seventh consecutive day of Flex Alert warnings, there is a growing concern for the capacity of the power grid. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) held a media conference on Tuesday afternoon to address the extreme conditions being put on the power grid due to the unprecedented heatwave and why they need the public's help.
REDDING, Calif. — With the continuation of the flex alert for California, consumers are asked to conserve energy throughout the day and night through the new peak hours of usage: between 3 and 9 p.m. KRCR's Tyler Van Dyke spoke with Redding Electric and Utility (REU) to see how...
EUREKA, Calif. — Rolling blackouts are possible Tuesday night amid record-high temperatures and intense energy demand. The California Independent System Operator issued an Energy Emergency Alert 3 Notice, the most severe, for the California energy grid around 5:15 Tuesday night. Despite the alert, no rotating outages have been called at this time.
REDDING, Calif. — California's Independent Systems Operator (CAISO) issued an Energy Emergency Alert Level One (EEA1) Tuesday as demand on the state's power grid increased and the chance of blackouts started to rise. According to CAISO, an EEA1 is issued when real-time analysis shows all resources in use or...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 2, effective today from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The emergency alert has been declared to help the grid secure more supplies and urge market participants to lower demand on the system. The state and much of the West is enduring an historically long and record-breaking heat wave, straining the grid from high electricity use.
REDDING, Calif. — California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara submitted a first-in-nation regulation to drive down the cost of insurance for homeowners and business owners. Lara's plan is to require insurance company's to provide discounts to consumers who are taking safety precautions against wildfires, under the new Safer from Wildfires...
