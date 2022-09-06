ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Darvis Gray
2d ago

Way to go ✊🏾. I don’t exactly know how the information was obtained but I don’t believe local 11 is the only union carrying on these practices

Danny Trujillo
2d ago

And some people are still ignorant to racism in America. This has been going on since the begining of this country and it still goes on. Many instances of biases, prejudices and racism that conservatives want to ignore, is going on.

Melanin
1d ago

It never ends! This is another example of systematic racism where it restricts a person's ability to work and support themselves or their families just because they are not white!

Black Enterprise

Ironworkers Union Faces Allegations of Racial Discrimination—Boss Caught on Tape Using N-Word

A New Jersey chapter of the international ironworkers union faces allegations of discrimination and fostering a racist work environment. NJ.com reported that a Black woman ironworker filed a complaint against Ironworkers Local 11, claiming that Black and other minority workers were regularly given less-desirable, short-term work while major construction jobs, including ones at Newark Airport, went to white workers.
Society
NJ.com

N.J. firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam

An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty in Camden...
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy signs law establishing Black Heritage Trail

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed legislation that will highlight Black history in the state.The governor signed the new law establishing a Black Heritage Trail and Commission at the Newark Public Library.The commission would be tasked with designating historical markers throughout the state recognizing the contributions of African Americans."Black history must be told. It must be celebrated. And not just here in Newark, but all across our state. The Black experience in New Jersey reaches far and wide. It encompasses every county and practically every community," Murphy said."The history of slavery is large in the state, but the history of abolition is even larger here in this state, in this county and especially Newark, and preferably these trails will highlight the history of abolition," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said.State officials are still working on the list of locations to be included on the trail.
arizonasuntimes.com

Project Veritas Exposes New York City K-4 Assistant Principal: Candidates Who Don’t Answer ‘Diversity’ Question Right ‘Automatic Not Hire’

An assistant principal of Neighborhood Charter Schools in Harlem with the New York City Department of Education revealed in a Project Veritas (PV) undercover video that he asks a “very specific” question of prospective hires in the area of “Diversity-Equity-Inclusion (DEI),” and “if people don’t answer that question right, they are an automatic Not Hire.”
Gothamist

Criminal justice activists press City Council to end NYPD gang database

Protesters gather in Brooklyn on Wednesday to urge the City Council to pass a law that would put an end to the NYPD's gang database, which stores the names of thousands of people the department claims have gang ties. They call the listing of suspected gang members' names, also known as the Criminal Group Database, part of a failed "toolbox" that harms Blacks and Latinos. [ more › ]
New Jersey Globe

Platkin announces bribery charges against Northern State Prison officer

A corrections officer at Newark’s Northern State Prison has been charged with smuggling contraband for an inmate in exchange for bribe payments, acting Attorney General Matt Platkin announced today. “A corrections officer who can be bought, who is willing to break the law and violate prison policy for a...
NJ.com

Hate on wheels in Edison | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. This week, our No. 1 story shoved its way to the top of our most-read...
