Way to go ✊🏾. I don’t exactly know how the information was obtained but I don’t believe local 11 is the only union carrying on these practices
And some people are still ignorant to racism in America. This has been going on since the begining of this country and it still goes on. Many instances of biases, prejudices and racism that conservatives want to ignore, is going on.
It never ends! This is another example of systematic racism where it restricts a person's ability to work and support themselves or their families just because they are not white!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault LineBridget MulroyMorris County, NJ
One of the Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants in New Jersey is a Culinary DelightTravel MavenMorris County, NJ
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Related
Most citizen complaints against N.J. cops go nowhere, newly released data shows
Ironworkers Union Faces Allegations of Racial Discrimination—Boss Caught on Tape Using N-Word
Feds: Major NJ Drug Trio Admits Killing Informant, Innocent Bystander, Among Others
Three cops convicted of robbing N.J. residents get up to two years in federal prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.J. firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam
Three New Jersey men plead guilty to killing undercover informant of major drug enterprise
Data shows New York is violating a new law banning solitary confinement
Gov. Murphy signs law establishing Black Heritage Trail
IN THIS ARTICLE
Corrections officer smuggled cold cuts and espresso into NJ prison for money
Corrections officer smuggled cold cuts, jewelry into N.J. prison for bribes, officials say
Jersey City set to dole out $1.1 million in grants to two groups led by Hudson politicians
FBI says New York migrant gang MS-13 trying to ‘rebuild’ after indictment update for string of machete murders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Project Veritas Exposes New York City K-4 Assistant Principal: Candidates Who Don’t Answer ‘Diversity’ Question Right ‘Automatic Not Hire’
Criminal justice activists press City Council to end NYPD gang database
New Jersey will erect Black history markers under new law
New York State Jewish Gun Club hires attorneys to fight provision in concealed carry law
Platkin announces bribery charges against Northern State Prison officer
New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation
New York man sentenced for raping housekeeper at Bally’s Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ
Hate on wheels in Edison | Opinion
NJ.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 107