Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts and New Hampshire men rescued from White Mountain cliff in June plead guilty to reckless conduct
A Massachusetts man and a New Hampshire man have pleaded guilty to charges connected to a reckless ascent of a White Mountain cliff in June, which required rescuers to navigate dangerously steep terrain to bring them down safely. The two men, both in their 20s, became trapped the afternoon of...
WBUR
Why electricity prices are rising unevenly across New England
You may have noticed that your most recent electric bill is higher than usual — and if that change hasn’t happened yet, it’s probably coming this fall. These price spikes are occurring across New England, but bills are rising more in some places than others. Some ratepayers...
How Long Does It Actually Take to Get Your Massachusetts Drivers License?
It's typically never an experience that anyone looks forward to. By that, I mean the process of having to get a driver's license. When we're done with the entire process, it can be a big relief given everything from the paperwork, amount of money spent, proper documentation, and sometimes a driver's test.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights To Warn Of Police In Massachusetts?
Sgt. Marc Maddalena from the Pittsfield Police Department was nice enough to join "Slater and Marjo" on Thursday morning to talk about speeding in the city. I polled the 95.9 listeners on what streets they think people speed on the most. The Poll Results:. 5. Valentine Rd. 4. Cheshire Rd.
Massachusetts drought status after more than 2″ of rain
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with how the rain has an effect on the ongoing drought situation.
RMV: Inspection sticker changes coming in November
Beginning in November, the Massachusetts RMV will be making some changes in regards to getting a new inspection sticker for your vehicle.
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
RELATED PEOPLE
The fight over the future of Mount Washington
A train trundles up the side of Mount Washington, bringing owner Wayne Presby to the top. The wind moves fast at that height, where the weather can turn quick enough to kill. The train moves slowly, climbing up the steep grade at just under 5 miles per hour. Presby recalls the Cog Railway as a […] The post The fight over the future of Mount Washington appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire drivers urged to slow down after 9 people killed on roads in past week
CONCORD, N.H. — After a deadly week on New Hampshire roads, safety officials are urging Granite Staters to watch their speed and pay attention while driving. Nine people have been killed in five crashes in New Hampshire since Wednesday. Four were killed in a single crash in Rollinsford. Department...
What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
Anti-poaching bill signed in Massachusetts
According to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, nearly 1,500 hunting violations occur each year. A new law aims to stop those from happening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rain totals in western Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis has the details on why we are getting so much rain and how much some areas across the region have seen.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
Geoff Diehl, fresh off primary victory, slams COVID vaccine mandate for state workers
In the first press conference since his primary win, Geoff Diehl, a Trump-backed former Massachusetts lawmaker, said the Massachusetts decision to mandate COVID vaccines for state workers went “way over the line.”. Diehl has stated that if he is elected as the state governor his day-one initiative would to...
It’s Apple Picking Season, But This Apple is Actually Illegal in Massachusetts
With Labor Day Weekend behind us, Massachusetts residents are fully embracing the fall season. Those of us who live in western Massachusetts, specifically in The Berkshires know that this is a truly magical time of year to live in the mountains. Over 2.6 million people visit The Berkshires annually and a large portion of those folks pass through during the Fall season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
WCVB
Geoff Diehl claims GOP nomination for governor of Massachusetts
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — "We did it," Diehl said told supporters. "I am proud tonight to accept the Republican nomination to be your next governor of Massachusetts."
Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location
New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
Comments / 10