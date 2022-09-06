Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Sunny & warm on game day ahead of ‘cool’ front arriving on Sunday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies with light winds will aid in temperatures cooling quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 60s. Expect a sunny end to the workweek with highs topping out between 93-95°. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Weather will not impact any local Friday night football games this week.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Quiet finish to the workweek with a short-lived cooldown ahead
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies and a light breeze out of the east at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 60s. On Thursday, expect an ample amount of sunshine with a return to a southeasterly flow. This will allow a slightly cooler afternoon with highs topping out in the lower 90s.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast | 9/8AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For today, ample sunshine is expected. Highs this afternoon will be slightly cooler compared to yesterday as many this afternoon will top out in the lower 90s. North to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. The sunshine continues into Friday with highs in the mid 90s....
The Top 10 Oklahoma Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes to Visit This Fall!
It's that time of year again, Fall is almost here and Halloween is just around the corner. If you're looking for something to do with the family why not hit the pumpkin patches and corn mazes for some fall family fun? Oklahoma has several corn mazes and pumpkin patches and a lot of them are only a short drive away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel6now.com
City of Wichita Falls praises IPR water system
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An investment made by the citizens and City of Wichita Falls in 2014 is paying off. City officials said the Indirect Reuse Project (IPR) system has kept us from entering stage one of the drought plan. Eight years ago, taxpayers in Wichita Falls saw their...
kswo.com
Lack of bus benches in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton only has 48 total bust stop benches, and that’s less than 34% of bus stops in the city. 7News’ Darrell Brown spoke with LATS General Manager Ryan Landers who agrees with adding more benches and shelters. “Probably over the last four or five...
kswo.com
Lawton first U.S. city with gas under $3, according to Gas Buddy analyst
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After months of record high gas prices across the country, Lawton is now the first city in the U.S., where the average price of a gallon of gas is under $3. That’s according to a social media post by Patrick De Haan, an author and Petroleum...
One of Lawton, Fort Sill’s ‘Spirit Halloween’ Stores is OPEN!
The wait is finally over, Spirit Halloween is now officially open! Fall will kick off in a few weeks on Thursday, September 22nd (09-22-22). Of course, we're all looking forward to Halloween and the 2022 holiday season. SCROLL DOWN TO TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR OF LAWTON'S SPIRIT HALLOWEEN!. This year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
Several Oklahoma non-profits taking part in Texoma Gives on Thursday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Texoma Gives is happening Thursday and there are a number of Oklahoma-based organizations who are asking for your help. Texoma Gives is an annual day of giving that helps support hundreds of nonprofits in the area. Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice by making a donation online during the event on Sept. 8, 2022.
Walmart PA Codes That Mean You Should Probably Leave Immediately
When you're walking through Walmart grabbing what little groceries you can afford in this time of rampant inflation, it's not uncommon to hear announcements over the PA system. It's usually harmless requests for prices or the ultra-rare request for additional cashiers, but sometimes you hear random codes being tossed out...
kswo.com
INTERVIEW: United Way Blue Tie Gala kicks off Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is set to host its 5th annual Blue Tie Gala this week, with the theme “Wanderlust.”. 7News was joined by Campaign Chair for the gala Mark Scott to tell us more about the gala, which will be held this Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn.
One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!
One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kswo.com
LPD: Missing Lawton woman found after almost 6 months
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department posted a bit of good news to Facebook Wednesday morning, after Melody Tallmage, a missing woman, was located. Tallmage, a 50-year-old grandmother from Lawton, went missing almost six months ago on March 18, 2022. Luckily, Melody was located, however there is no...
kswo.com
Comanche County Free Fair 2022 kicks off Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Free Fair 2022 kicked off Tuesday, featuring children’s activities, entertainment, music, rides, shopping, food and attractions. The fair will take place at the Comanche County Fair Grounds Sept. 6-10 and is open to all Comanche County residents. Organizers planned a great list...
kswo.com
Apache Casino makes donation to LPD picnic for kids
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Apache Casino Hotel donated bicycles, concert tickets, and sponsorship funding to the Lawton Police Department for their annual Cops N Kids Picnic which happens on Saturday, September 17th. A plethora of organizations and festivities will be at the picnic. There will be Comanche County law...
kswo.com
New Bivalent COVID-19 booster now available in southwest Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Newly updated COVID-19 boosters are now available in southwest Oklahoma, as county health departments begin offering Bivalent boosters for Moderna and Pfizer recipients. They are administering the boosters to anyone who has completed either company’s vaccine, as long as its been at least two months since...
kswo.com
Firefighters battle large structure fire on I Ave.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire on the 900 block of I avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday, only one block north of the Mattie Beal Park. The home was engulfed by the time firefighters made it to the scene, after receiving...
kswo.com
INTERVIEW: The birth of Integrity Search and Rescue Team
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 84-year-old Margie Pickens was reported missing out of Duncan in mid-June and her whereabouts are still unknown, despite several search parties scouring the greater Duncan area for months. Two Duncan women felt a calling shortly after the Silver Alert was issued for Pickens, and now that...
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
kswo.com
Young farmers and ranchers compete in the Farm Hand Olympics
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Farm Hand Olympics kicked off the Comanche County Free Fair on Tuesday. The event began at 5 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, hosted by the Comanche County Young Farmers and Ranchers. On Tuesday, young participants competed in 7 total...
Comments / 0