Alicia Lawrence
2d ago
Bonefish Grill is also here & thriving! Open 7 days a week 11 am-10 pm except on Sundays when we close at 9! Come visit for the bang bang shrimp
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
sanatogapost.com
Local Wegmans’ Stores to End Plastic Bag Use
COLLEGEVILLE PA – The availability of single-use plastic grocery stores in all 18 Wegmans Food Markets Inc. stores within Pennsylvania, including those in Collegeville and King of Prussia, ends Sept. 22 (Thursday), the company said. Eliminating the bags at its Keystone State locations will complete what it called a company-wide transition during the past three years.
North Wales Wegmans Site Sells; Former Owner Loses Millions in Foreclosure Transaction
The Wegmans site in North Wales has sold to a New York REIT.Image via iStock. ExchangeRight — a real estate investment trust (REIT) in Pasadena, Calif. — has acquired the North Wales Wegmans site at Montgomery Mall. Ryan Shallow and Natalie Kostelni reported the $22.6 million transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
New Amazon Fresh opens in Broomall, Pa. without checkout lines
The Broomall Amazon Fresh location features "Just Walk Out" technology - which means no checkout line.
Broomall woman turns talent for building into business
One Delaware County woman, who has always had a love for creating and building, has turned her talent into a business.
hometextilestoday.com
Former Macy’s exec moves to QVC US as chief merchandising officer
West Chester, Pa. – A former Macy’s senior merchandising executive has joined Qurate Retail Group to develop and lead QVC’s merchandising strategy across all product categories. As the v-commerce company’s newly appointed chief merchandising officer of QVC US, effective yesterday, Stacy Bowe is charged with “reenergizing” the...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink; 50th anniversary for Dover’s Roma; Nicola’s next step, Taco Festival;
Dover’s Roma Italian Restaurant marked its 50th anniversary this week in an event hosted by the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce. Giuseppe Garramone moved from Italy to New York with $8.25 in his pocket and after working 16 years as a chef opened a pizzeria at what is now the location of the restaurant.
Affordable Housing Development in West Chester Officially Opens Its Doors to New Residents
Affordable housing development at Pinckney Hill Commons in West Chester officially opened its doors to eager residents following Wednesday’s ribbon cutting held in front of politicians, well-wishers, and dignitaries, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The apartments are available to middle income residents making them attractive for...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Plans announced for second library on Wilmington’s East Side
The State of Delaware has entered into a sales agreement for a new Wilmington Library. The site, at 3905 North Market Street, is the current site of the vintage Saab dealership. The construction of the new library, which will provide land for site development and increased parking needs, will be funded through approximately $22 million that was secured in Fiscal Years 2022-2023 Bond Bills and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Animal shelters rebranded after merger and now carry Humane Animal Partners name
Leadership and Delaware government officials gathered this week to mark a merger and rebranding to Humane Animal Partners. Delaware Humane Association (DHA) and Delaware SPCA completed a rebranding process and announced the of their newly combined organization, Humane Animal Partners (HAP). Former Delaware Humane Association Executive Director, Patrick Carroll, will...
Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco
Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
phillyyimby.com
Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
phillyvoice.com
Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia
Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
WGMD Radio
Food Bank of Del. Schedules Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in Sept.
The Food Bank of Delaware returns to the road for three drive-through mobile food pantries this month. Food will be available Monday September 12th at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road between Georgetown and Bridgeville, starting at 10:00 a.m. Pre-registration online is requested. On-site registration will also be available....
Wilmington, Delaware ranks as top 10 city to retire, WalletHub says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are looking for a nice place to retire, you may not have to look too far. A city in Delaware made the top 10 list.But first, let's get to No. 1.Personal finance website Wallet Hub named Charleston, South Carolina, as the best city to retire.The website cited good weather, low crime and laws against elder abuse. Orlando and Cincinnati rounded out the top three.Wilmington, Delaware, came in eighth place.And Philadelphia placed 62nd out of 182 cities on the list.
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing New Castle Man
(New Castle, Del.-19720) New Castle County Police have issued a Gold Alert for a John Brown, 47, of New Castle. On Thursday (9/8), at approximately 1: 20 p.m., New Castle County Police responded to the 100 block of Delaware Drive in Collins Park after they were alerted, he made comments that were of a concern for his welfare. Police arrived onscene, but were unable to locate John.
dsp.delaware.gov
DSP SOAR Unit Announces New Hours of Operation
Effective September 12, 2022, the Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) will no longer be performing registrations and verifications for sex offenders on Mondays at Delaware State Police Troop 2. These services will now occur Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at that location. They will remain closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. New Castle County residents who must comply with requirements can still complete their registration and verifications Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Delaware State Police State Bureau of Identification (SBI) in Kent County. Sussex County residents can utilize the SBI office in Georgetown Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (Closed for lunch 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.). No appointment is necessary for registration or verification at any location.
WDEL 1150AM
Design work continues for proposed Wilmington I-95 cap
Public input continues to be heard as officials try to decide what should go on top of a proposed cap of I-95 through the heart of Wilmington. The Wilmington Area Planning Council (Wilmapco), DELDOT, and other engineers and architects held the third in a series of workshops, with this one focused on the features of parks that would make up the bulk of the proposed new 12 acres of space from 6th Street to Delaware Avenue.
Forbes Ranks Top Employers in America; Two are in Chester County
Forbes recently released a report that lists the top employers per state in America, and out of 100 ranked in Pennsylvania, two are located in Chester County, writes Yolanda Baruch for Forbes.
45-Year Egg Harbor Township, NJ Restaurant Is Now Closed
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
