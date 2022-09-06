Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
WKRN
Nashville building new transportation hub
New transportation hub planned for North Nashville. Tennessee Tech president ‘disturbed and dismayed’ …. Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville. Nashville runners take to the streets to finish Eliza’s …. Brookmeade Park protesters demand solutions. ‘The greatest honor of my life’. Arson investigation Nashville. Gallatin suspect...
WKRN
Take 2: Nashville Home Show
The Nashville Home Show is a regional fan favorite event, full of new products and experts to talk about all the latest innovations and 200+ exhibitors. Included in the event will be White Branch Home Design, a virtual reality home experience for people who maybe can’t make it to a home for sale and check it out in person.
WKRN
BNA expansion projects to open by late 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over 150,000 passengers were screened over the holiday weekend at the Nashville International Airport, making it the busiest holiday weekend to travel this year. To keep up with the high travel demand in Music City, a couple expansion projects are expected to be completed at...
fox17.com
Mixed-use development with 'attainable' residential lofts planned in Goodlettsville
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new residential, commercial and retail space is being planned in Goodlettsville. Housing developer Holladay Ventures has announced a 311-unit mixed-use development project called the Stone Bridge Lofts consisting of one, two and three-bedroom apartments starting at $999 a month and 11,200 square feet of commercial and retail space at 619 North Main St.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
styleblueprint.com
A Serene Cabin on Nashville’s Cumberland River
Despite the buzzing nightlife found on the banks of Nashville’s Cumberland River, a little further down you can also find the opposite — properties where tranquility and silence reign. One such property, a recently completed custom 1,400-square-foot cabin built by Castle Homes, offers architectural beauty and a stunning view.
Buyers may benefit from Nashville’s ‘settling’ housing market
Trying to buy a house in Nashville the last several years has been a bit of a blood bath, but new data shows the housing market may be settling down and experts say buyers are reaping the benefits.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Local on 2 debuts on September 12
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Something new is coming to Channel 2 at two! Local on 2, WKRN’s new lifestyle show, is launching this Monday and brings you good news and stories from Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Local on 2 host Larissa Wohl joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the show.
worldatlas.com
9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee
Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to “The Volunteer State” will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRN
Time-entry tickets required for Nashville Zoo
The Nashville Zoo is starting construction on a new parking garage that will increase parking capacity by 62%. VIDEO: Suspect in Eliza Fletcher’s murder cleans …. Men arrested after 100+ mph chase in Hendersonville. Universities remember Eliza Fletcher. Madison woman shot and killed in her apartment, as …
fox17.com
Nashville's short term rental property owners want less restrictions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Owners of some of Nashville's short term rental properties want less restrictions on how many rooms they can rent. Right now the cap is 4 rooms per house, but there are some who want to increase that number. The chair of Metro's Short Term Rental Task force says if that happens it can open up new problems.
WSMV
Nashville man works to solve neighborhood traffic concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Nashville resident is working to reduce traffic accidents outside his home; however, not all of his neighbors are happy about it. Bob Cooper has lived in his West Nashville home on Knob Road for 24 years. Cooper said he’s seen people fly down the street.
WKRN
Creative call for service
Wilson County is getting creative to fill opens positions in the area. VIDEO: Suspect in Eliza Fletcher’s murder cleans …. Men arrested after 100+ mph chase in Hendersonville. Universities remember Eliza Fletcher. Madison woman shot and killed in her apartment, as …. Metro Council bans LPR camera use in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox17.com
West Nashville businesses frustrated about trash buildup near Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Businesses say they are fed up with dealing with a buildup of trash and shopping carts outside of Brookmeade Park in West Nashville. The Mexican restaurant, El Sombrero, says they lost up to 75% of their business from homeless people harassing their customers. Even though...
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in Nashville, TN (Bars, Bistros, & Food Trucks)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Nashville, TN is one of the best food cities in the US with a diverse selection of food options for every taste. Black-owned restaurants are a fundamental part of Nashville’s culinary scene. If you’re looking for a great spot to eat and want to support a local business, you may be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in Nashville are.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
yourwilliamson.com
Real Estate & Home: Troubadour Golf & Field Club
The spectacular lands of middle Tennessee have drawn settlers for ages, offering a chance to live among rolling hills and fields of green. These influences from travelers near and far created a convergence of cultures unique only to the Nashville area – from its fabled Music City heritage to the homegrown southern cuisine, the locals maintain love and respect for the land and being outdoors. Built upon these roots, Troubadour Golf and Field Club creates a warm, inviting and beautiful home for generations to come.
WSMV
Nashville walking group creates safe space for women
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman started the city’s “City Girls Who Walk Nashville, TN” chapter to help create a safe space and group walking opportunities throughout the city. Sarah Larson started the Nashville group a month ago after noticing other larger cities with the groups.
West Nashville group hosts rally to address Brookmeade Park issues
The Thursday night rally concerned the need for an exit plan for the campers, as well as a need for mental health and addiction support.
williamsonhomepage.com
Celebrate Tennessee apple season at Nolensville's Tennessee Apple and All Things Fall Festival Oct. 8
It’s almost time to celebrate Tennessee apple season. Nolensville will hold its second annual Tennessee Apple and All Things Fall Festival on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Morning Glory Orchard. Morning Glory Orchard and Nashville Craft BevCo are joining together for the event this...
WKRN
Car, motorcycles & moped all stolen from East Nashville garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A car, two motorcycles and a moped were all stolen from one man’s garage not long after moving into his East Nashville neighborhood. According to Metro Nashville’s crime map, eight vehicles have been reported stolen around East Nashville since the beginning of the month.
Comments / 0