Boston, MA

WCVB

New surveillance video of MBTA transit bus catching fire

BOSTON — New surveillance video obtained by 5 Investigates shows the moments an MBTA transit bus caught fire during a hot summer afternoon. The MBTA bus caught fire last month as temperatures across the region reached the upper 90s. A witness said the bus caught fire on Washington Street...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA announces new ferry service from East Boston to downtown

BOSTON - A new way to get downtown from East Boston is coming soon.The MBTA announced a new daily ferry between Lewis Mall in East Boston and Long Wharf. It will launch on Monday, with a one-way fare costing $2.40.A ferry previously serviced the routes temporarily this spring when the Blue Line was suspended for tunnel maintenance. The MBTA said 1,750 riders a day took advantage of the ferry service, leading the Legislature to fund a new pilot program."We're pleased to be able to demonstrate this ferry service between East Boston and downtown Boston this fall and next spring," T General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. "We know riders valued the ferry service last spring when Blue Line service was suspended for maintenance. Demonstration projects such as these take coordination and funding, and I'd like to thank our local elected leaders for pursuing and securing the funds necessary to allow the T to operate this seasonal service."Ferry service will run until November 30, and then resume on March 1, 2023. Each trip takes about 10 minutes.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Traffic
Boston, MA
Cars
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating crash involving MBTA bus and car

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Roxbury involving an MBTA bus and a car. The crash happened at Columbus Avenue and Bragdon Street. The bus’s door and windshield shattered, while the car was towed with serious damage. One of the vehicles may have run a red...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

EXCLUSIVE- Transit Police Second in Command in Hot Water After “Inappropriate” Tweet Attacking D.A. Hayden is Posted Publicly Overnight

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 12:23 am to be exact, the official Twitter page of the MBTA Transit Police seemed to go off the rails. Within minutes, our office had received numerous screenshots of a public tweet from the official MBTA Transit Police account in which the newly elected incumbent, District Attorney for Suffolk County Kevin Hayden, was called “inept” and lacking the “integrity to serve”.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Forklift operator hospitalized after Boston Seaport incident

BOSTON — A forklift operator was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a construction incident in Boston's Seaport neighborhood. The red forklift tipped forward in the area of Sleeper Street at Seaport Boulevard. Video from the scene shows the machine balanced on two wheels with a load of...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

After a summer of crashes, neighbors of Melrose's Lynn Fells Parkway plead for help

Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV NewsMELROSE - A summer of crashes on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose has neighbors pleading with the city for help."For us, it's scary, but for some people, it's fatal," says Kim Giles, a neighbor who had an accident crash through her backyard last year. "We don't want to rush out to fatal car accidents."The incidents began a few years ago; however, neighbors say this summer has been especially difficult. A crash on Sunday took a man's life when he hit a tree. In May, the same tree was struck in another accident."So you hear the hit, and...
MELROSE, MA
WCVB

School transport van crashes into woods along Route 6 on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A school transport van wound up in a wooded area along Route 6 after it was involved in a crash with an SUV in Barnstable on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police officials said the crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Route 6 east, just before the exit for Route 149, and involved a 2019 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Honda CRV.
BARNSTABLE, MA
CBS Boston

Worker falls from construction equipment in Seaport District

BOSTON – A construction worker was hospitalized after falling from a piece of equipment Wednesday morning in Boston's Seaport District. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Sleeper Street and Seaport Blvd. Boston Police said the construction worker fell about 10 feet.He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police did not know the extent of his injuries, but said they are not believed to be life-threatening.OSHA responded to the scene.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

MBTA officials to give update on Orange Line progress

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is set to give an update Tuesday morning on the progress of the Orange Line as more kids head back to school. Governor Charlie Baker and MBTA officials will share an update on the work still underway with just nine more morning commutes left during the Orange Line shutdown. The update comes during a big week as people return to work after Labor Day and as the remainder of school districts re-open this week.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

91-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after Boston collision

Traffic was temporarily diverted from the intersection of Morton Street and West Selden Street at the time of the incident. A 91-year-old Dorchester man is facing life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle crash Thursday morning, State Police said. The victim was crossing Morton Street when he was struck by a...
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

NACTO Comes to Boston

For the next three days, the Boston region will host hundreds of transportation engineers, planners, and transit officials from dozens of cities worldwide for the annual conference of the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO). While the transportation engineering profession generally has a reputation for neglecting anyone who isn’t...
BOSTON, MA

