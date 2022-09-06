Read full article on original website
WCVB
MBTA to give update on Orange Line shutdown after 3 weeks of no train service
BOSTON — The MBTA is expected to give an update Friday on the Orange Line shutdown, which has halted train service on the line for the past three weeks. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak is set to hold a briefing at Wellington Station. The MBTA recently shared video that...
WCVB
New surveillance video of MBTA transit bus catching fire
BOSTON — New surveillance video obtained by 5 Investigates shows the moments an MBTA transit bus caught fire during a hot summer afternoon. The MBTA bus caught fire last month as temperatures across the region reached the upper 90s. A witness said the bus caught fire on Washington Street...
MBTA announces new ferry service from East Boston to downtown
BOSTON - A new way to get downtown from East Boston is coming soon.The MBTA announced a new daily ferry between Lewis Mall in East Boston and Long Wharf. It will launch on Monday, with a one-way fare costing $2.40.A ferry previously serviced the routes temporarily this spring when the Blue Line was suspended for tunnel maintenance. The MBTA said 1,750 riders a day took advantage of the ferry service, leading the Legislature to fund a new pilot program."We're pleased to be able to demonstrate this ferry service between East Boston and downtown Boston this fall and next spring," T General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. "We know riders valued the ferry service last spring when Blue Line service was suspended for maintenance. Demonstration projects such as these take coordination and funding, and I'd like to thank our local elected leaders for pursuing and securing the funds necessary to allow the T to operate this seasonal service."Ferry service will run until November 30, and then resume on March 1, 2023. Each trip takes about 10 minutes.
WCVB
MBTA installing new digital signs at bus stops with real-time transit information
BOSTON — The MBTA said a digital, interactive information kiosk, which has been undergoing testing all summer in East Boston, will be rolled out to additional bus stops in the months ahead. The digital sign, which is about 10 feet tall, was installed as part of an ongoing co-investment...
whdh.com
Police investigating crash involving MBTA bus and car
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Roxbury involving an MBTA bus and a car. The crash happened at Columbus Avenue and Bragdon Street. The bus’s door and windshield shattered, while the car was towed with serious damage. One of the vehicles may have run a red...
Orange Line Repairs Halfway Complete, Project On Schedule MBTA Boasts
The MBTA announced recently that construction crews are halfway through repairs on the Orange Line, which puts the transit authority on schedule to reopen the second-busiest line later this month. The MBTA closed the Orange Line on Aug. 19 to the dismay of hundreds of thousands of people who ride...
whdh.com
91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE- Transit Police Second in Command in Hot Water After “Inappropriate” Tweet Attacking D.A. Hayden is Posted Publicly Overnight
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 12:23 am to be exact, the official Twitter page of the MBTA Transit Police seemed to go off the rails. Within minutes, our office had received numerous screenshots of a public tweet from the official MBTA Transit Police account in which the newly elected incumbent, District Attorney for Suffolk County Kevin Hayden, was called “inept” and lacking the “integrity to serve”.
WCVB
Forklift operator hospitalized after Boston Seaport incident
BOSTON — A forklift operator was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a construction incident in Boston's Seaport neighborhood. The red forklift tipped forward in the area of Sleeper Street at Seaport Boulevard. Video from the scene shows the machine balanced on two wheels with a load of...
whdh.com
Police seek public’s help in IDing two men related to Red Line station assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police in Boston are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men after an assault on a 56-year-old at an MBTA station. According to the MBTA Transit Police Department, a male victim was attacked around 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, at the Red Line’s Andrew Square station.
After a summer of crashes, neighbors of Melrose's Lynn Fells Parkway plead for help
Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV NewsMELROSE - A summer of crashes on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose has neighbors pleading with the city for help."For us, it's scary, but for some people, it's fatal," says Kim Giles, a neighbor who had an accident crash through her backyard last year. "We don't want to rush out to fatal car accidents."The incidents began a few years ago; however, neighbors say this summer has been especially difficult. A crash on Sunday took a man's life when he hit a tree. In May, the same tree was struck in another accident."So you hear the hit, and...
whdh.com
Quincy Police: Pedestrian struck by West Squantum Street, traffic diverted
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian in Quincy was hospitalized after a crash in the area of West Squantum Street, according to police. In a social media post, the police department said a pedestrian was “conscious,” but taken to a hospital sometime before 3:20 p.m on Wednesday. Authorities...
Water main break leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street
BOSTON — A water main break has left a massive crater in the middle of a street in Boston. The break sent a river of water gushing A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night. Boston police have closed the area to...
WCVB
School transport van crashes into woods along Route 6 on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A school transport van wound up in a wooded area along Route 6 after it was involved in a crash with an SUV in Barnstable on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police officials said the crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Route 6 east, just before the exit for Route 149, and involved a 2019 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Honda CRV.
Worker falls from construction equipment in Seaport District
BOSTON – A construction worker was hospitalized after falling from a piece of equipment Wednesday morning in Boston's Seaport District. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Sleeper Street and Seaport Blvd. Boston Police said the construction worker fell about 10 feet.He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police did not know the extent of his injuries, but said they are not believed to be life-threatening.OSHA responded to the scene.
whdh.com
MBTA officials to give update on Orange Line progress
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is set to give an update Tuesday morning on the progress of the Orange Line as more kids head back to school. Governor Charlie Baker and MBTA officials will share an update on the work still underway with just nine more morning commutes left during the Orange Line shutdown. The update comes during a big week as people return to work after Labor Day and as the remainder of school districts re-open this week.
WCVB
1 hospitalized after crash in Boston school bus yard on first day of school
BOSTON — One person was taken to the hospital early Thursday after a crash in a school bus yard in Boston's Hyde Park. The incident happened at 5:45 a.m. the Readville Bus Yard on Industrial Drive as bus drivers were preparing for their routes on Boston Public Schools students' first day of school.
Elderly man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Boston
BOSTON — An elderly man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car in Boston on Thursday morning. State and local law enforcement officials responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Morton and West Selden streets around 9:40 a.m. found a seriously injured man in the road, according to Massachusetts State Police.
91-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after Boston collision
Traffic was temporarily diverted from the intersection of Morton Street and West Selden Street at the time of the incident. A 91-year-old Dorchester man is facing life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle crash Thursday morning, State Police said. The victim was crossing Morton Street when he was struck by a...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
NACTO Comes to Boston
For the next three days, the Boston region will host hundreds of transportation engineers, planners, and transit officials from dozens of cities worldwide for the annual conference of the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO). While the transportation engineering profession generally has a reputation for neglecting anyone who isn’t...
