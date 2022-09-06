Read full article on original website
Robert Lewandowski beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to amazing Champions League record with Barcelona hat-trick
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three clubs as Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in Group C. Franck Kessie nodded his first Barca goal to get them off to a flyer. Lewandowski then got off the mark for the night with 34 minutes...
Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel mocked by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville
Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have appeared to mock Chelsea over the club’s sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.Chelsea announced the German’s departure on Wednesday (7 September), following Tuesday’s surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news updates after Chelsea sack Tuchel“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions...
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Yardbarker
Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Chelsea
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly clashed with outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel over the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The German tactician was not keen on signing Ronaldo, and supposedly felt irritated at having to justify his reasons for this to Boehly, who struggled to take no for an answer, according to the Telegraph.
BBC
Max Verstappen handed Italian Grand Prix grid penalty
Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix. The Dutchman was second in practice, 0.143 seconds behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who will start from the back with his own grid penalty. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, quickest of those without a penalty,...
SB Nation
What Happened To Leicester City?
With the matches this weekend postponed, now seems as good a time as any to have this discussion. Leicester City are currently 20th on the table with just 1 points from 6 league matches. This is largely the same team that spent more time in the top four over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons than any other club. How does this happen? The Foxes have the reputation of being clever in the transfer market and of fostering a terrific team atmosphere in the boot room. You may ask yourself: “Well, how did they get here?”
Furious Jurgen Klopp will ‘tear terrified Liverpool flops a new one’ after Napoli horror show, claims club legend Fowler
LIVERPOOL legend Robbie Fowler has claimed Jurgen Klopp will "terrify" his players after their 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Napoli. It was the worst possible start to the Reds' Champions League campaign as they found themselves 3-0 down at half-time following a humiliating 45 minutes in Italy. And it...
Frustrated Jurgen Klopp vows to ‘reinvent’ Liverpool after Napoli nightmare and fears rivals will be ‘laughing’ at them
FRUSTRATED Jurgen Klopp has vowed to "reinvent" his Liverpool squad after they were embarrassed by Napoli in their Champions League opener. The Reds were on the receiving end of their joint-biggest defeat in the competition, losing to the Italian side 4-1, and found themselves trailing by three goals at half-time.
Cristiano Ronaldo could become Man Utd ‘problem’ despite nailing cheerleading role on bench at Arsenal, fears Stam
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Jaap Stam fears Cristiano Ronaldo may "become a problem" due to his new role under Erik ten Hag. The 37-year-old has started just once from six Premier League games this season, with the striker yet to get on the score sheet. His rustiness was there for all...
Yardbarker
McKennie, Miretti and the most interesting numbers from Juve’s UCL opener
On Tuesday night, Juventus began their European campaign with a defeat at the hands of their hosts Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé struck twice in the first half and Weston McKennie grabbed one back for the visitors in the second period. The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with some...
BBC
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
Yardbarker
‘Embarrassing’ ‘Fans will turn’ – Journalists savage ‘shambolic’ Liverpool first-half performance against Napoli
Liverpool’s first-half performance against Napoli has rightfully attracted a host of criticism from fans and commentators alike after the Reds went three goals down before the half-time whistle in Naples. Lacking any kind of presence in the middle of the park, defending poorly and failing to threaten in the...
ESPN
RB Leipzig need Timo Werner, Christoper Nkunku, to click. How can the next manager unlock their talent?
RB Leipzig haven't got off to the most successful of campaigns this season, only winning one of their opening five fixtures and losing to Shakhtar Donetsk in their first Champions League group match. As a result, coach Domenico Tedesco has been relieved of his duties, forcing the club to start again just a month into the 2022-23 campaign.
BBC
'It started with happiness' - Ten Hag details Rashford improvement
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he sees "a happy Marcus Rashford" with the England forward back among the goals this season. Rashford has scored three times already, including two in Sunday's win over Arsenal, and Ten Hag believes work on the training group is paying off. "It's difficult...
CBS Sports
Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich score: German giants win at San Siro thanks to Leroy Sane's early goal
Bayern Munich kicked off their Champions League campaign with another victory, taking down Inter Milan at the San Sirio 2-0. Leroy Sane got the opening goal via a wonderful first touch before causing the second one, an unfortunate Danilo D'Ambrosio own goal. Inter will have to thank keeper Andre Onana for keeping the match within reach despite facing 11 shots during the match.
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are not playing as a team and need to reinvent themselves after defeat to Napoli
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool are not playing as a team at the moment following their chastening 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League - and has urged his side to "reinvent" themselves quickly. The Reds got their Champions League group stage campaign off to the worst possible start in...
BBC
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting Lisbon: English winger Marcus Edwards scores in Champions League
He was born in Enfield and left Tottenham without making a Premier League appearance, but Marcus Edwards put his name up in lights on the Champions League stage for Sporting Lisbon. The 23-year-old English winger set the Portuguese club on their way to victory in Germany against Eintracht Frankfurt -...
Exclusive: Jose Enrique on if Liverpool Can Refind Their Form in the Champions League
Jose Enrique has spoken about if the Champions League will be a welcomed site for a struggling Liverpool side.
ESPN
Chelsea aiming to appoint sporting director before World Cup - sources
Chelsea are aiming to appoint a sporting director before the World Cup in November and new head coach Graham Potter will be involved in the selection process, sources have told ESPN. Blues co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have met with several potential candidates and are keen to make an...
ESPN
Brazil are strong World Cup favourites, so why is Tite's squad selection so erratic?
Brazil's record last season makes impressive reading: 10 wins and three draws, with 30 goals scored and just four conceded. It might be thought, then, that the team would be sailing in the calmest of waters in the buildup to the World Cup. But coach Tite made some waves with...
