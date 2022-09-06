ROME (AP) — The leader of Italy’s center-left campaign alliance on Tuesday cited the gains of a Swedish populist party with neo-Nazi roots as further proof that fear is propelling the far-right’s growth in Europe, and he warned that the outcome of his own country’s approaching election could determine Italy’s future role in Europe. “Fears are today a big part of the way in which our societies are living this period,″ former Premier Enrico Letta said, citing the pandemic and its economic woes, the energy crisis of soaring utility bills and Russia’s war against Ukraine. “It’s easier for the right, for the extreme right to push, to boost (itself) on these fears,″ Letta, who leads the Democratic Party, told The Associated Press in an interview. In the Swedish election last weekend, a populist, anti-immigration party, Sweden Democrats, surged in balloting to become the country’s second-largest political force. Fears of gang violence dominated Sweden’s election campaign.

POLITICS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO