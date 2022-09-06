Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Kremlin sends orchestra to play in Mariupol ruins
In the cultural war between Russia and Ukraine, this is perhaps the most bizarre piece of musical triumphalism. The Kremlin Orchestra, with conductor Konstantin Chudovsky, is pictured performing outside the Mariupol Theatre, which has been bombed to ruins by Putin’s forces. Ukrainian sources claim the Russians slaughtered hundreds of...
Slipped Disc
Ukraine ballet star dies fighting the Russians
The Ukraine National Opera ballet dancer Oleksandr Shapoval was killed in combat yesterday near Maiorske on the Donetsk front. He joined the armed forces as a grenade launcher shortly after the Russian invasion in February. Shapoval’s death was confirmed by Kateryna Kukhar, prima ballerina of the National Opera. She said:...
Slipped Disc
Death of a German maestro, 86
Nice Opera has announced the death of Klaus Weise, its music director from 1991 to 1997. Aged 86, he died in the locality at Cagnes-sur-Mer. Weise was previously GMD in Freiburg, Kiel and Dortmund. After Nice, he was music director in Seville.
Democrat Letta: Fear plays role in Italy's Brexit-like vote
ROME (AP) — The leader of Italy’s center-left campaign alliance on Tuesday cited the gains of a Swedish populist party with neo-Nazi roots as further proof that fear is propelling the far-right’s growth in Europe, and he warned that the outcome of his own country’s approaching election could determine Italy’s future role in Europe. “Fears are today a big part of the way in which our societies are living this period,″ former Premier Enrico Letta said, citing the pandemic and its economic woes, the energy crisis of soaring utility bills and Russia’s war against Ukraine. “It’s easier for the right, for the extreme right to push, to boost (itself) on these fears,″ Letta, who leads the Democratic Party, told The Associated Press in an interview. In the Swedish election last weekend, a populist, anti-immigration party, Sweden Democrats, surged in balloting to become the country’s second-largest political force. Fears of gang violence dominated Sweden’s election campaign.
Slipped Disc
Putin’s Gazprom boss applauds his pet conductor
Just as the Greek-Russian conductor Teodor Currentzis appeared to have distanced himself from being funded by the Putin regime, a selfie appears of the Gazprom boss Alexey Miller applauding his pet conductor. The picture, posted by the German journalist Axel Brüggemann, was taken nine days ago, on September 2.
Slipped Disc
No end in sight at Germany’s greatest opera disaster
The city of Cologne approved the renovation of its unimpressive opera house ten years ago, in 2012. The cost was supposed to be 253 million Euros. It is now running at almost one billion, and the project is at least two years from completion. Whatever happened to efficiency, competence, civic...
