Champaign, IL

Meet the piebald squirrel running around the UI campus

By Amanda Brennan
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — You’ve heard of an albino squirrel, and now, there’s another kind of squirrel running around Champaign.

Some students on the U of I campus recently spotted a piebald squirrel. It’s a healthy animal, it just has extra white spots and patches on its fur.

Eric Schauber, the Illinois Natural History Survey director, said a rare genetic mutation causes it.

“It affects where melanin, which is the brown pigment, gets distributed throughout the body,” he said. “There are patches that have white, so the offspring of this squirrel could have the same genetics as well.”

Because of that, Campustown may see more of them in the future, even though it’s rare.

Schauber added that when you see a squirrel, just observe their behavior and don’t feed them.

He said other mammals could have this piebald pattern as well such as horses and deer.

