ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Teamsters union launches new division for Amazon employees

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIRPj_0hkbwUFx00

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest U.S. labor unions, said on Tuesday it had launched a new division to focus on unionizing employees of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

The e-commerce giant has for years discouraged attempts to organize, but in April this year, the worker-led Amazon Labor Union scored a win when employees at a Staten Island warehouse voted to join the organization. read more

Teamsters' plans to create a company-specific division for Amazon, the second-largest U.S. private employer, were laid out last year. read more

"Our new division affords a nationwide network of resources to all Amazon workers, behind the wheel of any truck or hard at work in any facility, to strategize with the union, mobilize in their communities, and succeed together," Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien said in a statement.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Teamsters, which has 1.2 million members, appointed Randy Korgan as director of the new Amazon division.

Korgan serves as secretary-treasurer and principal officer of Teamsters Local 1932, which represents members across Southern California and in San Bernardino, which the union said is Amazon's "most consequential logistics hub in North America".

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 38

Jack Gomez
2d ago

Employees with UPS earn the Gold Standard in pay and benefits. That is clearly not an easy job and that pay and benefits was not the result of a generous employer; this was achieved by years of negotiation and commitment by the Teamsters. The Amazon Labor Union was a mistake. A mistake because this up start Union has zero resources and zero experience to negotiate with a behemoth employer. All of this Union bashing is disgusting. The Teamsters, and every Union, is made up of the workers of any company. It is the workers who select their leadership and certainly not all are corrupt. No one on here seems to have a problem with Bezos becoming the richest person in thecworld as a result of Amazon workers, or other CES earning $500 Million annual salaries. so why shouldn't Amazon workers earn a fair salary, benefits and fairness in the workplace? The Teamsters are the greatest opportunity for Amazon workers.

Reply
3
Emily Hopper
2d ago

No thanks. Go away. We don’t want it. They’re just here to steal money from workers. I don’t want to pay them to make my job suck. I LIKE working for Amazon, and have no interest in the union.

Reply(18)
6
Related
Benzinga

Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses

Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
MARYLAND STATE
geekwire.com

Why it’s so tough for labor unions to organize Amazon Prime drivers

Tooling around town in dark blue Prime uniforms and vans, many of the drivers who deliver packages for Amazon might look like employees of the e-commerce giant. But in reality, they’re employees of independent companies that contract with Amazon to deliver packages through its Delivery Service Partners program. Four...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teamsters Union#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Amazon Labor Union#Teamsters Local 1932
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Amazon Closes Facilities In The U.S.

Abolishing Plans for Dozens of US Warehouses as Amazon Closes. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo Finance and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Verge

Amazon will shut down Amazon Care on December 31st

Amazon plans to shut down Amazon Care, the virtual health service it first launched in 2019, by the end of the year. The company announced the decision to Amazon Care employees on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported. “Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care, it is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
nationalinterest.org

The Pentgaon Is Betting Big on the Jet Engine of the Future

Without an injection of funding, the United States' advanced propulsion industrial base could be in trouble. On behalf of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense awarded five equal contracts to defense industry heavyweights to develop America’s next jet engine as part of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. Specifically, the awards have gone to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, and Pratt & Whitney.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules

The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
LABOR ISSUES
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
Reuters

Reuters

581K+
Followers
353K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy