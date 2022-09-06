Decatur man pleads guilty to breaking into gas station
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Decatur will spend three years behind bars after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a burglary charge related to a convenience store break-in.
Joseph Purviance was accused of breaking into a Casey’s in Bethany on July 7, 2020, and stealing several items. An investigation identified him and two others – Brett Magana and Megan Fitzpatrick – as the culprits. Magana and Fitzpatrick had already pleaded guilty to the charges against them.
The three defendants were also ordered to pay more than $2,000 in restitution to Casey’s for the stolen merchandise and damage to the store’s doors.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0