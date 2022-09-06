ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur man pleads guilty to breaking into gas station

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Decatur will spend three years behind bars after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a burglary charge related to a convenience store break-in.

Joseph Purviance was accused of breaking into a Casey’s in Bethany on July 7, 2020, and stealing several items. An investigation identified him and two others – Brett Magana and Megan Fitzpatrick – as the culprits. Magana and Fitzpatrick had already pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

The three defendants were also ordered to pay more than $2,000 in restitution to Casey’s for the stolen merchandise and damage to the store’s doors.

WCIA

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

