UPDATE September 7, 2022 - Tulissia Sturges has passed away, so the donations will help with funeral expenses and medical bills incurred. Our prayers are with her family. There has been an account set up at Santa Anna National Bank for Tressia Slate Sturges and Tulissia Sturges. Tulissia's mom, Tressia is off work . If you would like to donate to their needs, all donations will go to them to help with medical cost, travel, or whatever needs that have accrue or will accrue. If you would like to make a donation you may take it by or mail it to the Santa Anna National Bank, PO Box 668, Santa Anna, Texas 76878, or you may mail it to me at 317 Trinity St, Coleman, Texas 76834 and I will see that it is deposited into the account. When you send your donation to the Bank please make sure you mark you donation for Tressia Sturges and deposit only. We will be sure to keep up with all donations so that Tressia will know who all donated.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO