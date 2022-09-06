Read full article on original website
Linda M. Spence, 76
Linda M. Spence, 76, of Colbert Oklahoma, passed away in the morning hours on September 7, 2022, at Texoma Medical Center, in Denison. Family and Friends are invited to a graveside service at 2:00 pm, September 10, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Park, 1921 Early Blvd, Early, TX 76802. There will be no formal visitation prior to the service.
Tulissia Sturges, 31
Tulissia Sturges, age 31, of Coleman, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with her family by her side. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel.
September 11th Memorial Ceremony on Sunday
Coleman County September 11th Memorial ceremony will take place this Sunday at 2:00pm. The Chamber invites all first responders of Coleman County to join the ceremony at the Coleman County Courthouse. We will never forget! #9/11 #neverforget.
Fundraiser for Sturges Family
UPDATE September 7, 2022 - Tulissia Sturges has passed away, so the donations will help with funeral expenses and medical bills incurred. Our prayers are with her family. There has been an account set up at Santa Anna National Bank for Tressia Slate Sturges and Tulissia Sturges. Tulissia's mom, Tressia is off work . If you would like to donate to their needs, all donations will go to them to help with medical cost, travel, or whatever needs that have accrue or will accrue. If you would like to make a donation you may take it by or mail it to the Santa Anna National Bank, PO Box 668, Santa Anna, Texas 76878, or you may mail it to me at 317 Trinity St, Coleman, Texas 76834 and I will see that it is deposited into the account. When you send your donation to the Bank please make sure you mark you donation for Tressia Sturges and deposit only. We will be sure to keep up with all donations so that Tressia will know who all donated.
Junior High Results from the Eula XC Meet
The Coleman Junior High Cross Country teams traveled to Eula to run on Tuesday afternoon. As five runners are required to score as a team, the 7th girls were individuals only. The 8th girls had one medalist (Guerrero) and placed 7th as a team and the JH boys placed 11th place as a team.
Bluecats #5 in Texas 2A Division 1 Football This Week
The Harris Poll has released its new weekly football poll for week three and the Coleman Bluecats are in the Top 5 in Texas Class 2A-Div. 1. The teams are as follows: 1. Timpson; 2. Hawley; 3. Crawford; 4. Shiner; 5. Coleman; 6. Cisco; 7. Stratford; 8. Centerville; 9. Refugio; 10. Beckville. Of note, future district opponent Tolar is #12. Recent non-district opponent Mason is #13. Future foes San Saba is 39. Bangs is 42. Goldthwaite is 49.
CHS 2022 Homecoming King and Queen Nominees
The 2022 Coleman High School Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned Friday! The King will be crowned during the pep rally at the CHS gym which begins at 2:50pm. The Queen will be crowned at halftime of the game which begins at 7:00pm. Homecoming Queen nominees are Seniors Raelea Robinson, Brylei Gilbreath, AJ Phillips, Avery Wardlow, and Peyton Gober. Homecoming King nominees are Seniors Braxton Smith, Garrett Smith, David Navarro, Keaton Beets, and Ryland Gentry. Congratulations to these students!
Bluekatts Fall Saturday - Play in Early Tonight
The Coleman Bluekatts played Cornerstone Christian Academy on Saturday. As hard as the Katts fought, the Academy was able to get the victory over the Katts in three sets. (ColemanToday Photos above) Coleman's JV Blue team was able to get a win taking 2 of 3 sets (25 - 23; 23 - 25; 25 - 23).
