Fall in love with leading lady Riley Dandy in “That’s Amor”

By Ojinika Obiekwe
 2 days ago

Leading lady Riley Dandy hits with another must-see romantic comedy — “That’s Amor.” Her character’s life unravels just in time for her 30th birthday. Work, romance, and family soon come together.

Riley’s Netflix film, “A California Christmas,” was huge success for the streaming service. Now, “That’s Amor” is poised to bring in viewers too.

“That’s Amor” is now streaming on Netflix.

PIX11

2 removed from U.S. Open after haircut during match

NEW YORK (AP) — There was quite a hairy situation at the U.S. Open on Tuesday night. Two men’s stay in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats was, um, cut short after one buzzed the other’s head right there in the stands while Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov played their quarterfinal. They had clippers and the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

