Fall in love with leading lady Riley Dandy in “That’s Amor”

Leading lady Riley Dandy hits with another must-see romantic comedy — “That’s Amor.” Her character’s life unravels just in time for her 30th birthday. Work, romance, and family soon come together.

Riley’s Netflix film, “A California Christmas,” was huge success for the streaming service. Now, “That’s Amor” is poised to bring in viewers too.

“That’s Amor” is now streaming on Netflix.

