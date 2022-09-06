Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Teen arrested for assault man with gun
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities arrested a teen in connection to a Thursday night shooting they are investigating. The Omaha Police Department said the shooting happened Sept. 8 around 10:27 p.m. and officers responded to the 5500 block of north 35th St. for the incident. According to the OPD, officers found...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots As Man Tries To Steal Her Trailer
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–An attempted theft of a trailer with an ATV on it was thwarted by a 58-year-old woman, who woke up just after 2am Thursday at her home near 77th and South Street to her dog barking and seeing a white man outside try to steal the trailer by hooking it up to a white truck.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man arrested on multiple warrants after being found passed out in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was arrested in Milford on Wednesday after giving deputies a fake name when he was found passed out in his vehicle, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said. While deputies were checking on an unconscious man in his vehicle, they found a...
KETV.com
Camera shows barrage of gunfire at Omaha home, Crime Stoppers offering reward
Home surveillance cameras showed a barrage of gunfire being unleashed at an Omaha house, critically injuring a man inside. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to arrests in the case. It happened Aug. 17, near 25th and Ellison Avenue. Just after midnight, a car pulled up...
NebraskaTV
Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
KETV.com
Lincoln police identify second body in homicide investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police have identified the second body found during a homicide investigation, and they said they think the deaths are connected. Officials initially found 61-year-old Ronald George dead in a field near North 3rd and P Streets on Aug. 31. Police said they charged 55-year-old William...
klin.com
LPD Searching Landfill Following Man’s Death
Lincoln Police released new details on Wednesday afternoon in the death of a Lincoln man at a motel at at Northwest 12th and West Bond Street. Assistant Chief Jason Stille identified the victim as 49 year old Ronnie Patz. Stille says they learned of Patz’s death while investigating the murder of 61 year old Ronald George, who was found stabbed to death in a field near 3rd and P Streets last week.
News Channel Nebraska
Window smashed at Lincoln school, police looking for suspects
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A window was smashed at a northeast Lincoln elementary school this week and investigators are looking for the suspects. The Lincoln Police Department says sometime overnight between Monday and Tuesday someone used an unknown object to break a window at Campbell Elementary School. LPD said an employee...
klin.com
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man allegedly pulls out gun in argument over cigars
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department took a man into custody after he reportedly pulled a gun out during an argument. LPD said police were sent to the 900 block of Oak St. around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday for a weapons complaint. The caller reportedly told police that a man had pulled a gun on her fiancé while they were inside their hotel room.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: Hundreds of pounds of marijuana found in I-80 traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities said that they arrested one person for over 300 pounds of marijuana. The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers arrested 40-year-old Jimma Tot of Georgia after locating more than 380 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waco, Neb. Authorities said...
kfornow.com
klkntv.com
kfornow.com
LPD Cruiser Involved In A Crash Early Thursday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–A Lincoln Police cruiser was involved in a crash around 3am Thursday along Northwest 48th Street, north of West Adams Street. According to Captain Todd Kocian, the officer was southbound and crossed the centerline, side-swiping a northbound vehicle. “The officer reported he was tired and fatigued...
KETV.com
Juvenile charged with manslaughter in death of Omaha man appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. — The 14-year-old boy arrested in relation to a homicide appeared in Douglas County Juvenile Court on Wednesday. KETV NewsWatch 7 is not naming the boy because he's charged as a juvenile with manslaughter in the shooting death of 28-year-old Mr. Parker on Sept. 5. In court...
klkntv.com
65-year-old killed in rural Wayne County shooting, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is in the midst of investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man in rural Wayne County. On Wednesday around 7:15 p.m., Wayne County deputies were sent to a home north of Wisner, which is about 25 miles east of Norfolk.
NebraskaTV
One person transported to trauma facility following Merrick County car-train crash
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — One person was transported to a trauma facility in Lincoln following a train-car crash in Merrick County Monday night. According to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash at the Highway 30 and Y Road crossing. The investigation found a Chevrolet...
kfornow.com
Teens Captured Following Reports of Two Break-Ins on Monday Evening
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)–Lincoln Police are investigating a couple of burglary cases reported Monday evening at a daycare and later at a church. Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers were first called to the Bubbles and Blocks at 4930 Lindberg Street, where a fire alarm was going off. Officers found one of the front windows shattered and that a fire extinguisher had been discharged.
iheart.com
Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest
The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials: Car left running in garage led to 3 Omaha deaths
OMAHA, Neb. -- Investigators say a car that was left running inside a garage led to the carbon monoxide deaths of three Omaha residents last week. The Omaha Fire Department confirmed Wednesday that the car was the source of the colorless, odorless gas that killed 52-year-old David Coleman, 18-year-old Thomas Coleman, and 19-year-old Cole Oban inside a west Omaha home.
