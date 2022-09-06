Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Ford Wyoming Center teases big act for 40th anniversary bash in December
CASPER, Wyo. — Ford Wyoming Center General Manager Brad Murphy dropped more hints related to the “big act” booked for the Center’s 40th Anniversary bash on Dec. 10 to the Natrona County Commission at a work session Tuesday. The group has performed at the center eight...
cowboystatedaily.com
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Send Accused Casper Double Killer To Felony Court
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming man accused of shooting his traveling companions to death on a Casper highway last month has been transferred to a higher court, where he’ll face two first-degree murder charges and one aggravated assault charge. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
West Virginia Resident Dies in Motorcycle Accident Near Casper
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, 58-year-old West Virginian Patrick McKeever died on Sept. 3 at 10:25 a.m. in a traffic accident. In the narrative provided by the highway patrol, a Dodge pickup was heading eastbound near mile marker 49 on US 20-26 when it slowed to make a left turn onto a ranch access road.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Utah couple rescued after truck crashes into ravine
That’s how Michelle Carey, of Casper, Wyoming, describes what happened to her parents, Roger and Barbara Stomell, after winds forced the truck they were riding in, and the trailer they were pulling, into a steep ravine on the Ashton Hill along U.S. Highway 20 on Monday.
Annual Suicide Prevention, Awareness Walk Set For Sept. 17
The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force will host the annual Breaking the Silence Walk at Crossroads Park, 1101 N. Poplar St., at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept.17, according to a news release from the Task Force. The free event offers the opportunity to remember loved ones lost to suicide and...
oilcity.news
City worker reports theft of prized Chevelle on his birthday
CASPER, Wyo. — The reported theft of a beloved muscle car has thrown a wrench in an annual tradition for City of Casper Water Distribution Manager Willie Gonzales. Gonzales told Oil City he was alerted to the theft of the 1972 Chevelle from his storage unit on Tuesday, Sept. 6, which was also his birthday.
oilcity.news
Police release additional info on last Friday’s North Casper shooting
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department released more information detailing a shooting and subsequent officer-involved shooting that occurred in North Casper last Friday. According to a release, the incident started with a police call at about 3:20 a.m. Sept. 2 for a gunshot victim attacked by an assailant...
Uprising agency discusses human trafficking in Casper
Human trafficking is happening everywhere, including Wyoming, and it's hiding in plain sight. That's according to Terri Markham, co-founder and executive director of a non-profit agency called Uprising based in Sheridan. According to Uprising, "Trafficking is a serious problem everywhere. It stems from the demand people have to purchase sex....
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (8/30/22–9/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 30 through Sept. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Special Olympics Wyoming State Equestrian Show on Friday
Special Olympics Wyoming will host the annual State Equestrian Show on Friday, September 9 from 9:45 am till 12:30 pm at Reach 4A Star Riding Academy in Casper. Events include: Barrel Racing, English Equitation, Equestrian Dressage, Equestrian Showmanship, Figure 8 Stake Race, Horsemanship, In Hand Trail, Pole Bending, Stock Seat Equitation, Team Relay - 2 Person (Unified or Traditional), Western Riding, and Working Trails.
Casper Council Makes Hunger Proclamation
On Tuesday, Casper mayor Ray Pacheco made a proclamation declaring September hunger action month, with members of several advocacy organizations that provide food present. Members representing the Radius Church, the Salvation Army, the Food Bank of Wyoming, and the First Church of the Nazarene, showed up to accept the proclamation.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Heat Wave Continues But Will Finally Break On Friday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming meteorologist Don Day said that’s the question he has been getting constantly over the last week. There’s a reason for that. High temperature records have been shattered across the state from Casper to Cheyenne and Lander to Laramie.
NO Scotty McCreery Is NOT Coming To The Lyric In Casper, Wyoming
You're creating a Facebook Event and accidentally tag the wrong location. Except you don't know how many people saw the wrong post before you noticed and fixed it. And that's precisely what happened with an upcoming Scotty McCreery Concert. Scotty will perform at The Lyric in Oxford, Mississippi, on September...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips (9/2/22–9/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan provided this information based on deputy reports. Fight, 7:15 a.m. Sept. 3, Crimson Dawn Road.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/6/22–9/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Bruce Knell Appointed Casper Vice Mayor, and Two Others Appointed to Fill Vacancies
On Tuesday, councilmember Bruce Knell was appointed vice-mayor of the Casper city council, and two new people, Kenyne Humphrey and Michael McIntosh, were appointed to serve as councilmembers until January. The appointments were made following the departure of former vice-mayor Steve Freel and councilmember Shawn Johnson, who are both running...
Fifth Annual “Roll and Read” in North Casper
Saturday, September 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., pack the kids in the stroller and roll on over to the Fifth Annual Roll & Read-Powered by Parents as Teachers at the Riverview Park in North Casper. The focus is on physical well-being and early literacy, according to a press...
How Can Casper’s Skies Be Even More Smokier Today?
The skies around Casper have been really smoky over the last few days and today was going to be a little smokier. Wildfires in states to the west of us have quite a few fires and we're seeing signs of those fires here in Central Wyoming. There have been a...
oilcity.news
New Yellowstone Volcano Observatory plan calls for more attention on hydrothermal activity
CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory has released a new 10-year plan to help monitor volcanic, hydrothermal and earthquake activity and to assess hazards in the Yellowstone Plateau region, according to the University of Wyoming. The new plan calls for the updating of some existing infrastructure and the...
Huge fire in Evansville–possibly caused by a backyard power line
There is a fire in Evansville tonight. Multiple agencies are on the scene. Dispatch said the fire was caused by a power line on Fifth and King street. This story will be updated when more details become known. Apartment Fire in Mills, Wyoming. Photos from the structure fire that occurred...
