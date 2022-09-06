Read full article on original website
Bibb Parks & Rec set to host final food truck fest for 2022
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, parents can try wine slushies while the kids play in the foam pit at Caroline Crayton Park. Macon-Bibb Parks & Recreation will host their next picnic and food truck festival, and it will be the last of the year. The festival is set to...
'Run to Steven for a smile': Macon mourns downtown mover Steven Fulbright
MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon has boomed over the past decade, and a lot of people say Steven Fulbright helped make it happen. He helped Macon grow through work with the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Main Street Macon, the Arts Alliance, Film Festival, and much more. Now, people in...
MGRL celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Regional Library is celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month. According to Director of Libraries for the Middle Georgia Regional Library, Jennifer Lautzenheiser, only 42% of people across the system’s seven-county area have a library card. Lautzenheiser wants everyone to realize the...
Macon-Bibb community mourning loss of beloved volunteer, community member Steven Fulbright
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb community is mourning the loss of beloved volunteer and community member Steven Fulbright. Fulbright passed away suddenly Tuesday due to health complications Those in the community who knew Fulbright, say he will be missed. Fulbright was vice president of sales and services for...
Piedmont Brewery debuts new Otis Redding beer
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As part of a celebration of Otis Redding’s birthday this weekend, Piedmont Brewery and. the Otis Redding Foundation debuted the Otis Redding beer Thursday. Titled “Mister Pitiful’s Pilsner,” the new beer is part of the celebration of the late Otis Redding’s 81stbirthday, which would...
Travel center to come to Perry's I-75 Exit
PERRY, Ga. — Those stopping off I-75 may soon have a new place to brake. A proposal for a travel center off exit 138 in Perry details plans for a truck stop and a new fast-food restaurant. Most can agree, the city of Perry has its benefits. "Yea, it’s...
State Superintendent Richards Woods makes visit to Alexander II Magnet School
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Alexander II Magnet School in Macon got a special visit Thursday from the state schools superintendent. Superintendent Richard Woods visited the school to connect with students and staff and speak with them about the importance of STEM education. Woods said a focus on science, technology,...
Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding
The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA
Our team decided to venture into a land down under and evaluate the Warner Robins Outback Steakhouse. This is what they found. To be fully transparent here, numerous members of our staff eat at this Outback frequently, particularly on special occasions, and have always had a great experience. So, when we decided to officially evaluate the location, it was pretty well assumed that this was going to be a walk in the park, so to speak – but it didn’t turn out that way at all.
Casting call goes out for $8.5 million movie filming in Macon this fall
MACON, Ga. — A Hollywood production team is setting up temporary offices in downtown Macon to film a major motion picture backed by big names and benefactors that bankrolled the $8.5 million project. “Possum Trot,” not a secret code name but the title of the film, tells a powerful...
Local movers help One Warm Coat donation delivery
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A moving company is partnering with a national organization to give back to the community. Two Men and a Truck in Macon is working with the One Warm Coat campaign to deliver coats for fall and winter. The moving company picked up sixteen pallets of coat donations and delivered them to First Choice Primary care in Macon. The coats will then go to those in need. Owner Johnathan Cuttino spoke about how much doing charity work means for his company as it upholds on of the company’s core values of giving back.
Rising property values may lead to rising property taxes in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and the City of Warner Robins held the first of three town hall meetings Thursday addressing property tax increases. Patrick says the Warner Robins millage rate is currently at 9.980. Due to rising property values, Mayor Patrick says some residents may...
Baldwin County man receives reward for helping fire recue team
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — In August 2021, Baldwin County Fire Rescue Station 1 was dispatched to fire on Irwinton Road. When they arrived on the scene, the house was almost gone and the two people living in the house were outside. However, it was a witness who helped them determine...
Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities
Trees are not equally distributed in Georgia’s largest cities. The website TreeEquityScore.org lets users zoom in and out of census tracts to visualize factors like lack of tree cover, race, and poverty. It shows that some majority-Black Columbus and Savannah census tracts have less than 15% tree cover in areas where the poverty rate exceeds […] The post Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Concerts, groundbreaking and beer to honor Otis Redding this weekend
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Otis Redding Foundation is celebrating 81 years of soul singer Otis Redding with a weekend full of events in Macon. Redding was raised in Macon. He went on to create hit songs “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay”, “Respect” and “Try a Little Tenderness.” In 1967, he died in a plane crash at the age of 26.
Contractor jailed, Macon homeowner says she lost $18K to an unfinished job
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A 76-year-old woman and her family are left devastated and it's thanks to what they say is a bad recommendation from an insurance adjuster. Now, they're left figuring out how they'll pay for home repairs after a contractor they hired took more than $18 thousand dollars but never got the job done.
'System overload': Macon Water Authority says clogged drain caused flooding on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority says it was a "system overload" that caused a chaotic scene Sunday night along Zebulon Road. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Macon-Bibb Fire Department closed off part of the road from I-475 to near Peake Road for up to 2 hours on Sunday night.
Boll Rot takes 20 percent of Georgia's cotton crop
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — The State's cotton commission says 20 percent of this year's crop is rotting, and farmers are seeing boll rot shrivel up. It's a commodity that brings in three billion dollars a year for Georgia. Blake Bledsoe is a fourth generation farmer from Pulaski County, and...
A department of one enforces environmental rules
The problem of blight is a constant in local and national news and in Jones County it is handled in the office of Environmental Code Enforcement, which is a one-person operation. Tiffany Davis has been Jones County’s Code Enforcement Officer since Dec. 6, 2002. She started her career working with...
'Culturally it's bringing people together': First Soul Food Competition held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — You hear about BBQ contests or Chili cook-offs, but on Monday in Macon it was all about soul food. The group, Macon Peace & Unity brought together local restaurants and caterers to compete for the winning title at the Mill Hill's Community Arts Center. Shameka Walker...
