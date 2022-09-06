ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

MGRL celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Regional Library is celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month. According to Director of Libraries for the Middle Georgia Regional Library, Jennifer Lautzenheiser, only 42% of people across the system’s seven-county area have a library card. Lautzenheiser wants everyone to realize the...
Georgia State
Cotton, GA
41nbc.com

Piedmont Brewery debuts new Otis Redding beer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As part of a celebration of Otis Redding’s birthday this weekend, Piedmont Brewery and. the Otis Redding Foundation debuted the Otis Redding beer Thursday. Titled “Mister Pitiful’s Pilsner,” the new beer is part of the celebration of the late Otis Redding’s 81stbirthday, which would...
13WMAZ

Travel center to come to Perry's I-75 Exit

PERRY, Ga. — Those stopping off I-75 may soon have a new place to brake. A proposal for a travel center off exit 138 in Perry details plans for a truck stop and a new fast-food restaurant. Most can agree, the city of Perry has its benefits. "Yea, it’s...
41nbc.com

State Superintendent Richards Woods makes visit to Alexander II Magnet School

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Alexander II Magnet School in Macon got a special visit Thursday from the state schools superintendent. Superintendent Richard Woods visited the school to connect with students and staff and speak with them about the importance of STEM education. Woods said a focus on science, technology,...
wabe.org

Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding

The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
Otis Redding
Wild Orchid Media

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA

Our team decided to venture into a land down under and evaluate the Warner Robins Outback Steakhouse. This is what they found. To be fully transparent here, numerous members of our staff eat at this Outback frequently, particularly on special occasions, and have always had a great experience. So, when we decided to officially evaluate the location, it was pretty well assumed that this was going to be a walk in the park, so to speak – but it didn’t turn out that way at all.
41nbc.com

Local movers help One Warm Coat donation delivery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A moving company is partnering with a national organization to give back to the community. Two Men and a Truck in Macon is working with the One Warm Coat campaign to deliver coats for fall and winter. The moving company picked up sixteen pallets of coat donations and delivered them to First Choice Primary care in Macon. The coats will then go to those in need. Owner Johnathan Cuttino spoke about how much doing charity work means for his company as it upholds on of the company’s core values of giving back.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities

Trees are not equally distributed in Georgia’s largest cities. The website TreeEquityScore.org lets users zoom in and out of census tracts to visualize factors like lack of tree cover, race, and poverty. It shows that some majority-Black Columbus and Savannah census tracts have less than 15% tree cover in areas where the poverty rate exceeds […] The post Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
41nbc.com

Concerts, groundbreaking and beer to honor Otis Redding this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Otis Redding Foundation is celebrating 81 years of soul singer Otis Redding with a weekend full of events in Macon. Redding was raised in Macon. He went on to create hit songs “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay”, “Respect” and “Try a Little Tenderness.” In 1967, he died in a plane crash at the age of 26.
wgxa.tv

Contractor jailed, Macon homeowner says she lost $18K to an unfinished job

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A 76-year-old woman and her family are left devastated and it's thanks to what they say is a bad recommendation from an insurance adjuster. Now, they're left figuring out how they'll pay for home repairs after a contractor they hired took more than $18 thousand dollars but never got the job done.
Boll Rot takes 20 percent of Georgia's cotton crop

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — The State's cotton commission says 20 percent of this year's crop is rotting, and farmers are seeing boll rot shrivel up. It's a commodity that brings in three billion dollars a year for Georgia. Blake Bledsoe is a fourth generation farmer from Pulaski County, and...
Jones County News

A department of one enforces environmental rules

The problem of blight is a constant in local and national news and in Jones County it is handled in the office of Environmental Code Enforcement, which is a one-person operation. Tiffany Davis has been Jones County’s Code Enforcement Officer since Dec. 6, 2002. She started her career working with...
JONES COUNTY, GA

