Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, September 9, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise taken on a beets field north of Riverton by Traci Helton. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 8, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.84, is down 1 cent from our last report of $3.85 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 9 cents from a week ago, and is up 25 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, September 8, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise taken on the Flying W Ranch at Wolf, Wyoming by Doyl Fritz. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2:...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. “This is going to be the hottest day,” meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Heat Wave Continues But Will Finally Break On Friday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming meteorologist Don Day said that’s the question he has been getting constantly over the last week. There’s a reason for that. High temperature records have been shattered across the state from Casper to Cheyenne and Lander to Laramie.
Wyoming Falls In The Top 20 On Another Interesting List
We always here about lists that are put out by certain firms that have surveys to break down interesting topics. I read one that showed how much each Wyoming resident spent 'on average' each year for food and drinks (not including alcoholic beverages). This particular study says that since 2020, Wyoming falls inside the top 20 with each resident of Wyoming spending $5,293 per year on food and drinks, which breaks down to about 12% of all spending every year for the person.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s 2022 Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off & 200-Foot Pumpkin Drop Scheduled For Oct 1
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For most people, topping 1,000 pounds would be nothing to celebrate, but Jay Richard of Worland is ecstatic. All three of Richard’s pumpkins are about to break the half-ton mark. This is a good thing when competing in a pumpkin contest.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Power Companies Not Locking People Out Of Thermostats, Companies Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s major electricity provider areas does not lock people out of their thermostats during heat waves, the company said last week. But Rocky Mountain Power does have an opt-in, incentivized program by which the company can shut off home air-conditioning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wyoming Republican Party Asks Buchanan to Hold off on Resigning
On Sept. 2, the Wyoming Republican Party sent a letter to Ed Buchanan, Wyoming's current Secretary of State, urging him not to resign this month due to the upcoming election. Buchanan had announced earlier this year that he was stepping down from his role as secretary as he has been appointed to serve as a District Court Judge for the Eighth Judicial District in Goshen County.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wildlife Mating Season In Wyoming: Tourists Warned Not To Approach, Pet, Saddle Animals
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With elk and moose entering the rut, or mating season, agencies reminded people to keep their distance from the beasts, as well as other Wyoming wildlife. Past attacks demonstrate that not everybody listens. Grizzly bears and bison are the critters tourists...
oilcity.news
43 Wyoming geographic names officially changed to remove slurs against Indigenous women
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that the Board on Geographic Names has voted in favor of final replacement names for about 650 geographic features in order to remove slurs against Indigenous women from the names. The decision includes new names for 43...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Forest Under Fire Restrictions, Cooler Weather Won’t Help
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect on Thursday across the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland in east and southeast Wyoming, and impending cooler weather won’t relieve them, a forest official said. “Fire restrictions are typically...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
University Of Wyoming Breaks Ground On Coal Product Demonstration Project
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources (SER), Wood PLC and Atlas Carbon LLC broke ground on the site of a coal refinery project near Gillette. The facility will be a pilot project to further the goal of processing coal into products that are used in building products and soil additives in agriculture.
Environmentalists Fail To Challenge Wyoming’s Worst Eco Damage
Yet another oil and gas project in Wyoming is facing legal challenges. Conservationists filed suit in an attempt to stop the Converse County Oil and Gas Project from continuing. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved the project almost two years ago, allowing for 5,000 new oil and gas wells...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Energy Company Tells Customers To Conserve Power
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When California’s grid supplier asked California residents to conserve electricity last week, a Wyoming power company was asking the same of its Wyoming customers. The reason in both cases was the same: there isn’t enough power during peak times to...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Surprised That Wyoming Is The Best State For Gun Owners?
The Wyoming lifestyle isn't for everyone. If you like to live in the big city with lots of people, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like looking at some of the best scenery in the world, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like the thought of everyone owning a gun, Wyoming is DEFINITELY not for you.
oilcity.news
Sizzle to snow: Wyoming chills after record-breaking heatwave
CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is cooling off as a days-long heatwave that shattered records finally comes to an end. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of western Wyoming are under a freeze warning for Friday night, with snow possible in the higher areas of the Bighorn Mountains.
cowboystatedaily.com
Proposed Wyoming Charter Schools Make Pitch To State, Gov Says Don’t Slam Public Schools
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Advocates for two out of the three proposed charter schools hoping to win the State of Wyoming’s approval to operate pitched their plans Tuesday morning to a panel of the state’s top elected officials. During the meeting, Gov. Mark...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming General Election To See The Most Third-Party Candidates In 100 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. This year’s general election in Wyoming will have the most third-party candidates to run in the state than any time in the last 100 years. One would have to go back to the World War I era of Wyoming politics, a time when the Socialist and Progressive political parties held a legitimate coalition of voters in the state, to find a time when there were more third-party candidates.
Comments / 4