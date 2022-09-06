ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, September 9, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise taken on a beets field north of Riverton by Traci Helton.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.84, is down 1 cent from our last report of $3.85 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 9 cents from a week ago, and is up 25 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise taken on the Flying W Ranch at Wolf, Wyoming by Doyl Fritz.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way

Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. "This is going to be the hottest day," meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Heat Wave Continues But Will Finally Break On Friday

Wyoming meteorologist Don Day said that's the question he has been getting constantly over the last week. There's a reason for that. High temperature records have been shattered across the state from Casper to Cheyenne and Lander to Laramie.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Falls In The Top 20 On Another Interesting List

We always here about lists that are put out by certain firms that have surveys to break down interesting topics. I read one that showed how much each Wyoming resident spent 'on average' each year for food and drinks (not including alcoholic beverages). This particular study says that since 2020, Wyoming falls inside the top 20 with each resident of Wyoming spending $5,293 per year on food and drinks, which breaks down to about 12% of all spending every year for the person.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Power Companies Not Locking People Out Of Thermostats, Companies Say

Wyoming's major electricity provider areas does not lock people out of their thermostats during heat waves, the company said last week. But Rocky Mountain Power does have an opt-in, incentivized program by which the company can shut off home air-conditioning...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Republican Party Asks Buchanan to Hold off on Resigning

On Sept. 2, the Wyoming Republican Party sent a letter to Ed Buchanan, Wyoming's current Secretary of State, urging him not to resign this month due to the upcoming election. Buchanan had announced earlier this year that he was stepping down from his role as secretary as he has been appointed to serve as a District Court Judge for the Eighth Judicial District in Goshen County.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Forest Under Fire Restrictions, Cooler Weather Won’t Help

Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect on Thursday across the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland in east and southeast Wyoming, and impending cooler weather won't relieve them, a forest official said. "Fire restrictions are typically..."
WYOMING STATE
Politics
cowboystatedaily.com

University Of Wyoming Breaks Ground On Coal Product Demonstration Project

The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources (SER), Wood PLC and Atlas Carbon LLC broke ground on the site of a coal refinery project near Gillette. The facility will be a pilot project to further the goal of processing coal into products that are used in building products and soil additives in agriculture.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Energy Company Tells Customers To Conserve Power

When California's grid supplier asked California residents to conserve electricity last week, a Wyoming power company was asking the same of its Wyoming customers. The reason in both cases was the same: there isn't enough power during peak times to...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Sizzle to snow: Wyoming chills after record-breaking heatwave

CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is cooling off as a days-long heatwave that shattered records finally comes to an end. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of western Wyoming are under a freeze warning for Friday night, with snow possible in the higher areas of the Bighorn Mountains.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming General Election To See The Most Third-Party Candidates In 100 Years

This year's general election in Wyoming will have the most third-party candidates to run in the state than any time in the last 100 years. One would have to go back to the World War I era of Wyoming politics, a time when the Socialist and Progressive political parties held a legitimate coalition of voters in the state, to find a time when there were more third-party candidates.
WYOMING STATE

