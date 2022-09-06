Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, September 9, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise taken on a beets field north of Riverton by Traci Helton. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s 2022 Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off & 200-Foot Pumpkin Drop Scheduled For Oct 1
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For most people, topping 1,000 pounds would be nothing to celebrate, but Jay Richard of Worland is ecstatic. All three of Richard’s pumpkins are about to break the half-ton mark. This is a good thing when competing in a pumpkin contest.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, September 8, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise taken on the Flying W Ranch at Wolf, Wyoming by Doyl Fritz. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2:...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Heat Wave Continues But Will Finally Break On Friday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming meteorologist Don Day said that’s the question he has been getting constantly over the last week. There’s a reason for that. High temperature records have been shattered across the state from Casper to Cheyenne and Lander to Laramie.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming Falls In The Top 20 On Another Interesting List
We always here about lists that are put out by certain firms that have surveys to break down interesting topics. I read one that showed how much each Wyoming resident spent 'on average' each year for food and drinks (not including alcoholic beverages). This particular study says that since 2020, Wyoming falls inside the top 20 with each resident of Wyoming spending $5,293 per year on food and drinks, which breaks down to about 12% of all spending every year for the person.
oilcity.news
Sizzle to snow: Wyoming chills after record-breaking heatwave
CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is cooling off as a days-long heatwave that shattered records finally comes to an end. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of western Wyoming are under a freeze warning for Friday night, with snow possible in the higher areas of the Bighorn Mountains.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. “This is going to be the hottest day,” meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Gov Gordon Is Doing A Good Job With Wolf Management
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Enjoy your newsletter on Wyoming. I had to reply to the letter concerning the Governor’s wolf management plan. I live 2000 miles from Yellowstone, use to bring the family every four or five years to visit Yellowstone, Teton National Park,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
University Of Wyoming Breaks Ground On Coal Product Demonstration Project
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources (SER), Wood PLC and Atlas Carbon LLC broke ground on the site of a coal refinery project near Gillette. The facility will be a pilot project to further the goal of processing coal into products that are used in building products and soil additives in agriculture.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Forest Under Fire Restrictions, Cooler Weather Won’t Help
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect on Thursday across the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland in east and southeast Wyoming, and impending cooler weather won’t relieve them, a forest official said. “Fire restrictions are typically...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Power Companies Not Locking People Out Of Thermostats, Companies Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s major electricity provider areas does not lock people out of their thermostats during heat waves, the company said last week. But Rocky Mountain Power does have an opt-in, incentivized program by which the company can shut off home air-conditioning...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Gov Gordon’s Praise Of Wyoming Wolf Management Is Wrong
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Governor Gordon claims Wyoming’s state wolf management program deserves praise for its recovery numbers and use of scientific data. That could not be further from the truth. Wyoming’s policies are bad for Wyoming wolves and residents, and the Governor should...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wildlife Mating Season In Wyoming: Tourists Warned Not To Approach, Pet, Saddle Animals
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With elk and moose entering the rut, or mating season, agencies reminded people to keep their distance from the beasts, as well as other Wyoming wildlife. Past attacks demonstrate that not everybody listens. Grizzly bears and bison are the critters tourists...
Environmentalists Fail To Challenge Wyoming’s Worst Eco Damage
Yet another oil and gas project in Wyoming is facing legal challenges. Conservationists filed suit in an attempt to stop the Converse County Oil and Gas Project from continuing. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved the project almost two years ago, allowing for 5,000 new oil and gas wells...
buckrail.com
Support conservation, win grass-finished Wyoming beef
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Land Trust’s Green River Valley Program (GRVP) is raffling off a year of grass-finished beef, a $1,400 value, from Killpecker Creek Cattle Company for two lucky winners! All proceeds will support an interconnected system of working lands, wildlife habitats and open spaces in the Green River Valley.
capcity.news
Fire Weather Watch to go into effect for southeast Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. A Fire Weather Watch means that there are critical fire weather conditions in the forecast. The Fire Weather Watch...
Surprised That Wyoming Is The Best State For Gun Owners?
The Wyoming lifestyle isn't for everyone. If you like to live in the big city with lots of people, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like looking at some of the best scenery in the world, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like the thought of everyone owning a gun, Wyoming is DEFINITELY not for you.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
oilcity.news
Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
cowboystatedaily.com
Yellowstone’s Steamboat Geyser, World’s Highest-Erupting Geyser, Is Going Dormant
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of Yellowstone Park’s main attractions, the Steamboat Geyser, is getting quieter, and might be going into a long period of dormancy, a geophysicist said. “We always knew that this period of frequent eruptions was going to come to an...
Comments / 0