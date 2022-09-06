ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, September 9, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise taken on a beets field north of Riverton by Traci Helton.
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise taken on the Flying W Ranch at Wolf, Wyoming by Doyl Fritz.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Heat Wave Continues But Will Finally Break On Friday

Wyoming meteorologist Don Day said that's the question he has been getting constantly over the last week. There's a reason for that. High temperature records have been shattered across the state from Casper to Cheyenne and Lander to Laramie.
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Falls In The Top 20 On Another Interesting List

We always here about lists that are put out by certain firms that have surveys to break down interesting topics. I read one that showed how much each Wyoming resident spent 'on average' each year for food and drinks (not including alcoholic beverages). This particular study says that since 2020, Wyoming falls inside the top 20 with each resident of Wyoming spending $5,293 per year on food and drinks, which breaks down to about 12% of all spending every year for the person.
oilcity.news

Sizzle to snow: Wyoming chills after record-breaking heatwave

CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is cooling off as a days-long heatwave that shattered records finally comes to an end. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of western Wyoming are under a freeze warning for Friday night, with snow possible in the higher areas of the Bighorn Mountains.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way

Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. "This is going to be the hottest day," meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Gov Gordon Is Doing A Good Job With Wolf Management

Enjoy your newsletter on Wyoming. I had to reply to the letter concerning the Governor's wolf management plan. I live 2000 miles from Yellowstone, use to bring the family every four or five years to visit Yellowstone, Teton National Park,...
cowboystatedaily.com

University Of Wyoming Breaks Ground On Coal Product Demonstration Project

The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources (SER), Wood PLC and Atlas Carbon LLC broke ground on the site of a coal refinery project near Gillette. The facility will be a pilot project to further the goal of processing coal into products that are used in building products and soil additives in agriculture.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Forest Under Fire Restrictions, Cooler Weather Won’t Help

Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect on Thursday across the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland in east and southeast Wyoming, and impending cooler weather won't relieve them, a forest official said. "Fire restrictions are typically...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Power Companies Not Locking People Out Of Thermostats, Companies Say

Wyoming's major electricity provider areas does not lock people out of their thermostats during heat waves, the company said last week. But Rocky Mountain Power does have an opt-in, incentivized program by which the company can shut off home air-conditioning...
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Gov Gordon’s Praise Of Wyoming Wolf Management Is Wrong

Governor Gordon claims Wyoming's state wolf management program deserves praise for its recovery numbers and use of scientific data. That could not be further from the truth. Wyoming's policies are bad for Wyoming wolves and residents, and the Governor should...
buckrail.com

Support conservation, win grass-finished Wyoming beef

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Land Trust’s Green River Valley Program (GRVP) is raffling off a year of grass-finished beef, a $1,400 value, from Killpecker Creek Cattle Company for two lucky winners! All proceeds will support an interconnected system of working lands, wildlife habitats and open spaces in the Green River Valley.
capcity.news

Fire Weather Watch to go into effect for southeast Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. A Fire Weather Watch means that there are critical fire weather conditions in the forecast. The Fire Weather Watch...
oilcity.news

Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
CASPER, WY

