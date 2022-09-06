ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek, FL

NBC Miami

Accused Hollywood Carjacker Gets a Ride to Jail Instead

The gas station attendant declined to give him a ride, so the Pompano Beach man attacked him, took his car, crashed it, and ran away, police said. Erick Alex Hernandez, 40, is facing charges of carjacking and battery as a result. He was hanging around the Mobil gas station at...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cw34.com

Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
cw34.com

19-year-old motorcyclist from Boca Raton killed after crashing into bus

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was killed after colliding into a bus on Tuesday. The Broward Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Pompano Beach. At around 1 p.m., Phillipe Madeira was riding his motorcycle southbound on North Powerline Road towards N.W. 21st Street. At the same time a Broward County TOPS Paratransit bus was heading the opposite direction on North Powerline Road, preparing to turn left onto N.W. 21st Street.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into Vitamin Shoppe in Deerfield Beach; no injuries

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car careened into a business in Deerfield Beach, ending up inside the storefront. 7SkyForce hovered above the Vitamin Shoppe along South Federal Highway, near Southeast Second Court, after the vehicle was removed, Thursday afternoon. The black Mercedes-Benz that smashed into the store was later...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Hollywood Police Seek Car, Suspects in Deadly Double Shooting

A dark gray or silver 4-door Mercedes Benz could be the clue that leads Hollywood Police to the killer or killers, who fatally shot two men, if the public recognizes the car and reports its whereabouts. The car drove away from a residential area in the 5600 block of Wiley...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police officer, driver transported after crash in Liberty City

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a City of Miami Police officer and a civilian driver to the hospital after they were involved in a crash in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, police said. Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest...
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Driver performed burnout, 'intentionally rammed' SUV, hurt agent, resisted arrest: PBSO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A special operation to catch drivers doing stunts ended with at least one tough arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on July 10 at 6:20 p.m., "a burgundy Dodge Charger with the license plate covered was traveling at excess speeds of 100+ mph south on N. Haverhill Road. [Another deputy] advised that the vehicle was set to go west on Stacy Street, at which time the Dodge Charger did a burnout in the middle of the intersection [The deputy] stated that when the Charger came to a stop after the burnout, it was still in the middle of the intersection but was facing south. [The deputy] advised that he pulled up to the Charger to initiate a traffic stop for the criminal offense of reckless driving, at which time the Charger did another burnout and took off north on N. Haverhill Road."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Sailboat crashes into bridge in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have responded to the scene of a sailboat that crashed into a bridge. The incident happened in Key Biscayne, Thursday, when police saw the mast of the boat on the south side of the bridge. According to the boat’s captain, the vessel did...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

