Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Takeaways From Poet Darius V. Daughtry's Powerful Ted X TalkShe Got Game MediaHollywood, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
This ice cream festival will return to the Bal Harbour Shops this monthBest of South FloridaBal Harbour, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Arrest Made After Motorcyclist Injured in Coconut Creek Hit-and-Run
A Deerfield Beach man is accused in a hit-and-run collision that left a motorcyclist injured in Coconut Creek. Jacob Jose Roman, 27, struck the motorcycle about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 7300 block of N. State Road 7 near the Riverstone Shoppes plaza, according to the police report. Surveillance...
NBC Miami
Accused Hollywood Carjacker Gets a Ride to Jail Instead
The gas station attendant declined to give him a ride, so the Pompano Beach man attacked him, took his car, crashed it, and ran away, police said. Erick Alex Hernandez, 40, is facing charges of carjacking and battery as a result. He was hanging around the Mobil gas station at...
cw34.com
Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
VIDEO: Woman attacked, robbed while entering Florida grocery store with 3 children
A man who was seen violently attacking a woman with three children at a grocery store in North Lauderdale last month remains at large, authorities say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Gas station owner: attempted robber ‘looked like he was 9 years old, opened fire on me’ in NW Miami-Dade; subject in custody
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade was held at gunpoint by a juvenile who, he said, appeared to be 9 years old and tried to steal an employee’s scooter outside the station. The incident happened at a Caraf Oil gas station...
cw34.com
19-year-old motorcyclist from Boca Raton killed after crashing into bus
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was killed after colliding into a bus on Tuesday. The Broward Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Pompano Beach. At around 1 p.m., Phillipe Madeira was riding his motorcycle southbound on North Powerline Road towards N.W. 21st Street. At the same time a Broward County TOPS Paratransit bus was heading the opposite direction on North Powerline Road, preparing to turn left onto N.W. 21st Street.
Click10.com
Police arrest 2 men in connection to fatal shooting outside Miami Gardens restaurant
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities announced the arrests of two suspects in the case of a shooting in Miami Gardens. Local 10 News was there as police took one of the men into custody Wednesday night. The two men have been identified as 22-year-old Devon Toussaint and 18-year-old Travez...
Click10.com
BSO: Suspect dies after deputies’ take him into custody in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A male died while he was in the custody of deputies on Thursday morning near a cemetery in unincorporated Broward County’s Washington Park area, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for BSO, released a statement reporting the deputies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into Vitamin Shoppe in Deerfield Beach; no injuries
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car careened into a business in Deerfield Beach, ending up inside the storefront. 7SkyForce hovered above the Vitamin Shoppe along South Federal Highway, near Southeast Second Court, after the vehicle was removed, Thursday afternoon. The black Mercedes-Benz that smashed into the store was later...
NBC Miami
Hollywood Police Seek Car, Suspects in Deadly Double Shooting
A dark gray or silver 4-door Mercedes Benz could be the clue that leads Hollywood Police to the killer or killers, who fatally shot two men, if the public recognizes the car and reports its whereabouts. The car drove away from a residential area in the 5600 block of Wiley...
WPBF News 25
'That was alarming': Surveillance video shows Boynton Beach man pickpocketing women at local grocery stores
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man is wanted on 72 charges related to pickpocketing in at least four incidents since February. Port St. Lucie police obtained arrest warrants for Devante Durham. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Police said he was targeting "unsuspecting victims at...
WPBF News 25
Retired educator makes first appearance for attempted murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A retired educator and co-founder of a West Palm Beach-based charter school made his first appearance Thursday for attempted murder. Amefika Geuka, 82, is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, which is a 25-year minimum sentence if he is charged. This comes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Miami Police officer, driver transported after crash in Liberty City
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a City of Miami Police officer and a civilian driver to the hospital after they were involved in a crash in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, police said. Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest...
cbs12.com
Driver performed burnout, 'intentionally rammed' SUV, hurt agent, resisted arrest: PBSO
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A special operation to catch drivers doing stunts ended with at least one tough arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on July 10 at 6:20 p.m., "a burgundy Dodge Charger with the license plate covered was traveling at excess speeds of 100+ mph south on N. Haverhill Road. [Another deputy] advised that the vehicle was set to go west on Stacy Street, at which time the Dodge Charger did a burnout in the middle of the intersection [The deputy] stated that when the Charger came to a stop after the burnout, it was still in the middle of the intersection but was facing south. [The deputy] advised that he pulled up to the Charger to initiate a traffic stop for the criminal offense of reckless driving, at which time the Charger did another burnout and took off north on N. Haverhill Road."
NBC Miami
Teen in Custody After Shooting Two 12-Year-Olds Waiting for School Bus in NW Miami-Dade
A 16-year-old suspect was in custody after police said he shot two 12-year-olds at a school bus stop in northwest Miami-Dade during an armed robbery attempt Thursday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said the shooting took place in the 11100 block of Northwest 8th Avenue in Pinewood just before 8 a.m.
West Palm man faces attempted murder charge after shooting pool maintenance man
An 82-year-old man accused of shooting a pool maintenance man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge.
NBC Miami
North Lauderdale Crash Involving Broward Deputy Left Man Dead, Several Injured
Authorities are continuing their investigation into a weekend crash in North Lauderdale that left a man dead and a Broward Sheriff's deputy and others injured. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Avon Lane and West McNab Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said a driver and...
WSVN-TV
10-year-old’s birthday gifts stolen from her home, porch pirate caught on camera in Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A little girl’s birthday gifts are gone after being stolen in seconds. Now, her father — a City of Miami firefighter — is hoping someone will recognize the porch pirate. A family’s Ring camera captured a woman scooping up a package before...
WSVN-TV
Sailboat crashes into bridge in Key Biscayne
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have responded to the scene of a sailboat that crashed into a bridge. The incident happened in Key Biscayne, Thursday, when police saw the mast of the boat on the south side of the bridge. According to the boat’s captain, the vessel did...
WSVN-TV
17-year-old transported to hospital after shooting in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old has been transported as a trauma alert to Broward Health Medical Center after sustaining a gunshot wound. Tuesday, around 7:37 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting along the 2500 block of Northwest 21st Street. At this...
Comments / 1