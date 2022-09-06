ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Douglas County considers developing open space

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 2 days ago

Douglas County leaders are thinking about developing a huge area of open space. The development would be called the Dawson Ridge development.

Dawson Ridge is located south of downtown Castle Rock and directly west of I-25 and Crystal Valley Parkway. That's south of the Plumcreek exit and north of Larkspur.

The nearby area is really popular for hikers, Dawson Butte is a well-visited area.

Developers Westside Investment Partners want to build more than 5,800 new buildings that would include homes, businesses and restaurants.

Robyn
2d ago

It’s beginning to look a lot like the good old boys club developers and Douglas County.Water issues And this piece of land is beautiful and should be kept in preservation for enjoyment not to line everybody’s pockets for their own self enrichment.

Toyotaman
2d ago

You complain about the lack of water resources and yet you continue to build build build. You’re shooting yourselves in the foot.

Guest
2d ago

We are in desperate need of an interchange off i25 for the z Crystal valley development. The Plum Creek interchange is already a disaster. Don’t put this many homes in when we have no water or roads.

ARVADA, CO
