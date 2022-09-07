ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Where's all the smoke coming from in Colorado?

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPFvg_0hkbuzLw00

Poor air quality blamed on wildfire smoke 00:35

Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along Colorado's Front Range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

A total of 69 wildfires were burning on Tuesday in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The Colorado Department of  Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Tuesday in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle.

The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, "you may want to remain indoors." This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in that county.

Comments / 19

Related
OutThere Colorado

Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
COLORADO STATE
K99

This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado

It's "old school" meets current ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend, or you and the family, could have riding easy along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise and seeing beautiful Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado weather: High temperatures persist as out-of-state wildfire smoke triggers alerts

Smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho and Montana has turned Colorado’s skies hazy and gray. Due to the smoky skies, as well as high temperatures and dry conditions, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for much of the northern Front Range, including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. By early Wednesday morning, air quality had already reached moderate or unhealthy conditions for most of the state.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
City
Moffat, CO
City
Denver, CO
State
Idaho State
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
City
Meeker, CO
City
Walden, CO
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
thewestsidegazette.com

A Denver woman died after falling 900 feet while climbing one of Colorado’s most treacherous mountains

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. A Denver woman died after falling 900 feet while climbing one of Colorado’s most treacherous mountains on Saturday. Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, authorities received a call from a man who said he and a hiking party saw the woman hiking alone on Capital Peak, which is about 14 miles west of Aspen. The woman fell when a rock she was attempting to grab onto gave way. The sheriff’s office contacted Mountain Rescue Aspen after being notified. The witness of the accident was able to provide the rescue group with the exact location of the woman’s body. The woman’s body was found and transferred to the Pitkin County coroner.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio Blanco#Eagle
opb.org

Oregon’s largest wildfire tops 100,000 acres, still 0% contained

The Double Creek Fire, burning in Eastern Oregon’s Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, nearly doubled again in size Wednesday, due to hot, dry conditions and gusty winds. Fire officials reported Thursday morning that the fire has now grown to 100,977 acres. And it’s still 0% contained. The town of Imnaha and areas just north and south are under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations.
OREGON STATE
Colorado Newsline

Hedging our bets on water in Colorado and beyond

Lake Mead’s receding waters have exposed sunken boats, dead bodies, and more. But the wisdom of a bet placed in 2005 by Las Vegas has also been revealed. The Southern Nevada Water Authority draws 90% of its water for a population of 2.3 million from Lake Mead. It had two intake pipes, one higher and […] The post Hedging our bets on water in Colorado and beyond appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
K99

Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado

Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's why it's so hazy in Colorado right now

Those in the mountains in recent days have likely noticed a haze floating around in Colorado's skies. According to mapping from AirNow.gov, this haze appears to be from smoke that is traveling into Colorado from many fires burning in the Pacific Northwest, particularly those in Idaho and Montana. Mapping shows that smoke is currently the worst in northern Colorado, though this can change quickly with changes in air movement.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

State, feds studying possible expansion of Bear Creek Lake

Water conservation is a hot topic as supply continues to dwindle, and a new partnership is exploring the idea of expanding a west metro reservoir to address supply and demand gap. The Colorado Water Conservation Board, Army Corps of Engineers and City of Lakewood partnered on a study to examine gaps in water supply and demand, as part of the Colorado Water Plan. The study looked at several different scenarios to forecast and address water supply gaps through the year 2050. The South Platte Basin, which serves the Denver metro area, Northern Colorado, and the northeastern plains, is projected to have a gap anywhere between 509,000 acre-feet and 835,000 acre-feet per year. The CWCB and Army Corps of Engineers chose Bear Lake because it has an existing dam and provides an opportunity to store more water at what the group calls a more reasonable cost. The study is examining whether an expansion can decrease the supply/demand gap, possible impacts to flood control, and environmental and recreational impacts. If deemed feasible, funding for expansion and enhancement of recreational areas and open space would be a large part of the project. There is no set timeline for the project. The feasibility study is ongoing.
COLORADO STATE
K99

These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado

Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
COLORADO STATE
edgewaterecho.com

Edgewater Food Truck Wins Governor’s Plate Award

Pie wins the day, and cobbler was crowned by the Governor’s Plate Competition at the 150th. Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, Colorado. Triumphing over a tasty competition between 9. inventive food trucks, Anne’s à la Mode captured the Governor’s Plate award by winning the. hearts and...
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
60K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy