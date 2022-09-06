ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Meet Your Business: Oak Arizona Furniture has Mesa showroom

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 2 days ago

Your Name: Rubin and Seth Blattman owners (father and son team)

Business Name : Forest Designs Furniture (factory) & Oak Arizona Furniture/Arizona Wall Bed

Town/Neighborhood: Phoenix, Glendale and Mesa

Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Websites: forestdesignsfurniture.com and oakarizona.com .

Facebook: ForestDesignsFurniturePage

What I do: Ruben manages all the finances for the company and holds the title of owner and CFO. Seth Blattman is co-owner and president.

Personal background highlights: Ruben is originally from Queens, New York, and happily married for 42 years to Gale Blattman. Ruben is the proud father of three children and has a beautiful grandboy. His three kids grew up in Arizona and all reside in Phoenix and contribute and work in the local community.

Professional background highlights: In 1991, a father and son team from Queens, New York, opened Forest Designs Furniture, a family owned and operated business that manufactures genuine wood, high quality furniture for the home. The business has been thriving for 30 years and expanded with the purchase of two brick-and-mortar stores. The Glendale store opened in 2014 and the Mesa location opened in 2018. The Glendale showroom is at the Walmart Plaza on 57th Avenue and Bell Road. Our Mesa showroom is located off U.S. Highway 60 and Superstition Springs Boulevard.

The company prides itself in: manufacturing hand-crafted, high quality wood furniture along with excellent customer service, quick lead times and competitive prices.

The product line includes: bedroom, entertainment, home office and Murphy and wall beds. We offer five styles — Traditional, Mission, Bullnose, Oslo and Lloyd Contemporary looks. Every SKU is available in oak or alder, and we offer eight stains and four paints.

We serve the following cities in the Phoenix metro area and more: Phoenix, Glendale, Sun City, Sun City West, Peoria, Scottsdale, Cave Avondale, Surprise, El Mirage, Wickenburg, Morristown, Congress, Laveen, Litchfield Park, Mesa, Gilbert, Tempe, Carefree, Paradise Valley, Goodyear, Ahwatukee, Sun Lakes, Paradise Valley, Apache Junction, Queen Creek, Chandler, Fountain Hills, Gold Canyon, Casa Grande, Buckeye, Maricopa, Prescott, Flagstaff, Camp Verde, Payson, Pine and Strawberry.

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

