WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announces $355 million in funding for anti-gun violence efforts
PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced millions of dollars in funding to fight gun violence in Pennsylvania. Wolf made the announcement at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia. "I've committed $355 million and taken as much executive action as I can throughout the course of my administration to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvania school directors speak out against Doug Mastriano’s education funding plan
An open letter to Pennsylvania families and voters being circulated around the state by public school board members issues a warning about the threat that they believe Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano poses to the public education system. The letter drew 59 signatures from school directors from 24 school districts...
Pennsylvania offering one-time pardon to people with marijuana convictions
The state of Pennsylvania is offering a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions. Individuals are eligible only if they have one or both of these convictions in Pennsylvania: Possession of Marijuana (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31) Marijuana, Small Amount Personal Use (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31I) The state says […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order to expand voter registration access
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Wednesday morning at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, which expandsvoter registration for eligible Pennsylvanians. The order expands the number of state agencies that will be required to provide voter registration materials and information to their clients. Wolf's...
Gov. Wolf announces $297k grant for masonry apprentice program
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday over $200k funding for a masonry apprentice program that trains in numerous Pennsylvania counties, including nine from the Central area. The $297,000 grant was funded through Pennsylvania`s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 ( BAC Local 9 ) continue […]
Fall fairs and festivals in Central Pennsylvania: 2022 list
Although the weather may still be warm, Pennsylvania is slipping into fall. Here's a list of fall fairs and festivals around the Midstate this year.
Pennsylvania homecoming proposal sign considered racist
Pennsylvania- A Pennsylvania homecoming sign is reportedly causing controversy. Media outlets report that the sign the couple showed on social media says: “If I was black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.” The news outlet said they spoke to students and families from the Pine-Richland School District, and […]
Report: Pennsylvania teachers getting paid at best rate in the U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania teachers are getting paid at a better rate than at all the other states and Washington, D.C., according to a new study from business.org. The study compared average teacher pay in each state to the average of all other occupations. Numbers show Commonwealth teachers earn 28.5% more than the average worker.
NewsChannel 36
Pennsylvania DEP Announces Bigger Rebates to Help with EV Purchases
HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is offering consumer rebates for electric vehicles. The DEP says they are focusing on working-class households when it comes to the rebates. The amount has increased from 750 to $2,000 or $3,000 depending on household income. With a total of...
Pennsylvania Ends Unfair Medical Malpractice Venue Restrictions
Medical Malpractice by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free.org. Last month was an important one for medical malpractice law in Pennsylvania. In an era where regional medical oligopolies dominate the landscape, where you would potentially be able to sue in a medical malpractice claim is a central question as to whether justice might be served in your case.
abc27.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame...
echo-pilot.com
The question remains: How can more children be saved in Pennsylvania?
Brandi and Joshua Weyant are in jail today for abusing and neglecting kids in their care. It is a terrible story, as all of them are, but it ended with children saved before they died and caregivers tried and convicted for their crimes. For every story of the Weyants, there...
Settlement reached with online ticket seller means full refunds for eligible Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday a settlement agreement with online ticket seller RYADD, Inc. The company allegedly violated Pennsylvania's consumer protection laws through its online websites, where RYADD sold tickets for events in and outside of the Keystone state. According to the Attorney General's Office,...
bobscaping.com
Childhood Cancer Study near Fracking in S.W. Pennsylvania
On Wednesday October 5, 2022 community members and reporters are invited to hear about the progress that has been made and ask questions about the Childhood Cancer Study being conducted by researchers at PITT. Center for Coalfield Justice (CCJ) hosts meeting. CCJ will host a panel discussion with the PA...
abc27.com
When does early voting start in Pennsylvania for 2022 primary?
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania primary election for Senator and Governor is just weeks away and Pennsylvania voters are beginning to ask when does early voting start in Pennsylvania?. As soon as ballots are ready, Pennsylvania voters can request, receive, vote, and cast their mail-in or absentee ballot at their...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Train Masonry Trades Apprentices in 29 Pennsylvania Counties for In-Demand Jobs
Governor Tom Wolf today announced $297,000 in new funding through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 continue its Western Pennsylvania Bricklayers Masonry Training Program in 29 counties and prepare apprentices for good-paying jobs. “There is great demand for skilled workers...
Pennsylvania city among top 5 best for chocolate lovers: study
Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and chocolate making people happy. Pennsylvanian chocolate lovers should hereby rejoice, as one city in the state has been deemed the absolute best for them to visit. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvanians’ swear word of choice is this, claims study. Researchers at Love...
3 Pennsylvania Dunkin’ locations violated child labor laws
Three Dunkin’ locations in Pennsylvania were found to violate child labor laws. A federal investigation by the U.S. Labor Department found that the franchises violated child labor laws when they allowed 14-and-15-year-olds to work outside permissible hours in Dauphin and Lebanon counties. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined that franchisee Akshar Ashish LLC, […]
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
Thieves target Pennsylvania mail dropbox looking for money, checks
Authorities in one Pennsylvania county are advising people not to put mail with cash or checks inside a dropbox outside a particular post office. The Cheltenham Township Police Department says the box, outside the Elkins Park post office on Ashbourne Road, has been a target for money-hungry thieves, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia.
