Pennsylvania State

WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania offering one-time pardon to people with marijuana convictions

The state of Pennsylvania is offering a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions. Individuals are eligible only if they have one or both of these convictions in Pennsylvania: Possession of Marijuana (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31)    Marijuana, Small Amount Personal Use (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31I)  The state says […]
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Government
Pennsylvania Health
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf announces $297k grant for masonry apprentice program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday over $200k funding for a masonry apprentice program that trains in numerous Pennsylvania counties, including nine from the Central area. The $297,000 grant was funded through Pennsylvania`s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 ( BAC Local 9 ) continue […]
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania homecoming proposal sign considered racist

Pennsylvania- A Pennsylvania homecoming sign is reportedly causing controversy. Media outlets report that the sign the couple showed on social media says: “If I was black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.” The news outlet said they spoke to students and families from the Pine-Richland School District, and […]
Madeleine Dean
NewsChannel 36

Pennsylvania DEP Announces Bigger Rebates to Help with EV Purchases

HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is offering consumer rebates for electric vehicles. The DEP says they are focusing on working-class households when it comes to the rebates. The amount has increased from 750 to $2,000 or $3,000 depending on household income. With a total of...
Aron Solomon

Pennsylvania Ends Unfair Medical Malpractice Venue Restrictions

Medical Malpractice by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free.org. Last month was an important one for medical malpractice law in Pennsylvania. In an era where regional medical oligopolies dominate the landscape, where you would potentially be able to sue in a medical malpractice claim is a central question as to whether justice might be served in your case.
abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame...
bobscaping.com

Childhood Cancer Study near Fracking in S.W. Pennsylvania

On Wednesday October 5, 2022 community members and reporters are invited to hear about the progress that has been made and ask questions about the Childhood Cancer Study being conducted by researchers at PITT. Center for Coalfield Justice (CCJ) hosts meeting. CCJ will host a panel discussion with the PA...
abc27.com

When does early voting start in Pennsylvania for 2022 primary?

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania primary election for Senator and Governor is just weeks away and Pennsylvania voters are beginning to ask when does early voting start in Pennsylvania?. As soon as ballots are ready, Pennsylvania voters can request, receive, vote, and cast their mail-in or absentee ballot at their...
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Train Masonry Trades Apprentices in 29 Pennsylvania Counties for In-Demand Jobs

Governor Tom Wolf today announced $297,000 in new funding through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 continue its Western Pennsylvania Bricklayers Masonry Training Program in 29 counties and prepare apprentices for good-paying jobs. “There is great demand for skilled workers...
WTRF- 7News

3 Pennsylvania Dunkin’ locations violated child labor laws

Three Dunkin’ locations in Pennsylvania were found to violate child labor laws. A federal investigation by the U.S. Labor Department found that the franchises violated child labor laws when they allowed 14-and-15-year-olds to work outside permissible hours in Dauphin and Lebanon counties. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined that franchisee Akshar Ashish LLC, […]
Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
Fox News

Thieves target Pennsylvania mail dropbox looking for money, checks

Authorities in one Pennsylvania county are advising people not to put mail with cash or checks inside a dropbox outside a particular post office. The Cheltenham Township Police Department says the box, outside the Elkins Park post office on Ashbourne Road, has been a target for money-hungry thieves, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia.
