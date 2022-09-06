ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briana Belcher

Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.
Lefty Graves

Teen girl is terrified when she thinks someone is trying to break into her room

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The other night started like any other. My husband and I told two of our adult children, who live with us, goodnight. Then we went to our room to watch a movie and go to bed. Around midnight I heard a slight commotion in the living room, so I got up and went to investigate.
Tiny Chihuahua's Response to Realizing She's Going on an Adventure Is Just Precious

There are perks to having dogs of every size, but owners of teacup pups tend to love how easy is it to travel with them. Luckily, some of those dogs love traveling, too! Just take a look at @pennythebluechi, an adorable little lady who cannot wait to accompany her parents on their latest adventure. By the looks of the video, they look just as happy to have her along!
Dalmatian Puppy's Reaction to His Toys Being Washed Has Us Cracking Up

Our hearts are really breaking for a Dalmatian on TikTok, whose patience was really tested recently. That's because his owners decided to wash all of his favorite toys on the same day — and poor Oreo wasn't a fan. Now video of the pup looking longingly at his favorite plushies has gone viral on the internet and people everywhere really feel for him.
Hope, I Came...

I think I was first conscious of a queer calmness which had settled upon me, as though now I had withdrawn contact with the turmoil of our world! Something was gone, and in its place came a calmness. But that was a mere transition. It had passed in a moment. I stood trembling with eagerness, as I know Derek was trembling.
Sheep Patiently Waits for Livestock Guardian Puppy to Give Her Kisses in Sweet Video

TikTok user @blueheronfarms has a 5-month-old Livestock Guard Dog who is in training. Based on a recent clip, we'd say the dog seems comfortable enough being in the barn with the sheep and lambs but she still seems a little distracted. We wouldn't say she's fully embraced all the animals yet. It takes time! On the plus side, some of the animals are already loving on her!
German Shepherd Ready for 'Spooky Season' Leaves Internet in Stitches

A German shepherd named Storm has gone viral for wearing a hilarious spider costume ahead of the Halloween celebrations next month, making the internet "laugh out loud." On Monday, the dog's owner, under the username brandonandstorm2, shared a video of Storm admiring his costume in the toilet mirror, with a caption that said: "Spooky season is near!"
Tracey Folly

Man keeps dog's ashes in his office at work, talks to them: 'I love you, and I miss you'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. My boss was a middle-aged man who had been widowed for several years. His dog, a golden retriever named Maxine, had been his only companion during that time. So when Maxine died, my boss was devastated. He took a week off from work to grieve, and when he returned, he seemed like a changed man.

