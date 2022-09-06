Read full article on original website
Killeen, Texas Police are currently working to determined what caused the shooting of an unidentified female and child in the 5700 block of Chuckwagon Circle. According to a press release from the Killeen Police Department, at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, officers were sent to Harker Heights Seton Hospital. At the time of writing, the unidentified female juvenile at the hospital was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – September 11th is this Sunday, and Central Texas cities and school districts are planning to have some time of reflection and remembrance. The Killeen Independent School District is hosting its 16th Community Freedom Walk on Friday morning. The district is inviting all friends and community members to join in. The district says this time will also be used to honor local first responders, as well as military servicemen and women. The event will take place at the Ellison High School Auditorium at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
As the air turns cooler, the fall approaches toward Central Texas. It also brings a holiday that many can't wait to celebrate. With Halloween fast approaching, many have costumes and events planned. But did anyone truly plan for this? Heck is Killeen even prepared for this moment? It's been confirmed...
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit on Thursday arrested two men and shuttered an illegal game room operating within the Riesel city limits, the sheriff announced in a Facebook post. The alleged game room employees, Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti,...
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Mainet Alice, 45, was charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence after he allegedly fired a weapon during a domestic disturbance and struck a girl in a foot, police said. The shooting happened on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. in the...
America is a nation that is full of hard working people, and Texas is certainly not a place where people are afraid to get their hands dirty. We notice it everyday don't we? Except with the road work, that seems like it takes forever to get done doesn't it. Jokes...
The Texas Department of Public Safety has suspended a trooper pending the outcome of an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General.
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
Remains found by authorities were confirmed to be Elizabeth Ann Romero, a Waco woman who disappeared in April.
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
Tacos! Tacos! Tacos! There's never a bad time to have some tacos. Breakfast, lunch, dinner or just as just a snack - anytime is a great time for tacos. Here in Central Texas, there are plenty of great places to grab this tortilla-wrapped gift from the food gods. We recently...
WACO, Texas — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 106-unit assisted living and transitional car facility in Waco. Mainstreet developed the asset in 2015 and it was briefly operational before the property was foreclosed on and left vacant. Situated on 6.7 acres of land...
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a case involving the theft of a grill and need the community’s assistance identifying the suspect seen in surveillance camera footage. The theft happened at the local Walmart on August 28, 2022. If you have information, you can contact the Copperas...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Tennessee on Tuesday confirmed a body found Monday evening was Eliza Fletcher, 34, killed after she was forced into an SUV while out on a run; her death has women in Waco talking about ways they try to keep themselves safe while running. “I...
CENTRAL, Texas — Eliza Fletcher's death has sparked outrage and worry in many communities, including right here in Central Texas. Even on Twitter, women are using the hashtag Eliza-Fletcher to voice concerns about their safety. Here in Central Texas, local experts in hand to hand combat are providing necessary...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Waco Police Department are investigating a deadly collision that claimed the life of 33-year-old Gregory Jefferson over the weekend. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, near the 1600 Block of N. Valley Mills Drive. Police said a preliminary...
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Left to right and everywhere in between there’s someone new keeping an eye on Gatesville ISD. “”I’m just looking for anything suspicious,” Adam Fitzer said. “Anything that would seem out of the ordinary.”. He’s not a teacher or administrator. No Fitzer...
Did you know? The rules for recycling your used pizza box vary between Temple and Killeen, Texas. Pizza Night: my second favorite night of the week. Whether it's carry-out or delivery, Thursday night is all about that pizza pie! So what happens with that pizza box once we've picked the melted cheese off it?
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
