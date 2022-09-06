Curious George to swing on into Evansville Children’s Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A childhood favorite character will be bringing kids smiles in an upcoming exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Evansville. Officials say the insatiable curiosity of Curious George comes to life Saturday, September 17 at cMoe.

“The new exhibit, Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!, will, introduce young children to Curious George’s world and lead visitors on a fun, meaningful interactive math, science, and engineering-based adventure,” says a spokesperson in a press release.

Visitors can operate wheels to help George climb a building, sort and weigh fruits and vegetables at the produce stand, use science skills to putt a hole of mini golf, have their picture taken with the rocket from George’s space adventure, build a whirligig in the country and visit the Museum within the Museum.

The exhibit will run for several months through January 14, 2023 during regular hours and is free with museum admission.

