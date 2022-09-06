Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains.
Motley Fool
Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Popped 10% Today
Jefferies upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers this morning -- and set a $4 price target on the sub-$3 stock. Nordic American also stopped just short of promising to raise its dividend today.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $2,500 in Shopify Stock in 2016, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Though the share price soared in recent years, Shopify is not expensively valued today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Motley Fool
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
Motley Fool
Dave Ramsey Recommends Renting Instead of Buying in These 3 Situations
Don't buy a home when renting would be a better choice. The choice of whether to buy or rent a home has major financial implications. Dave Ramsey recommends renting a property in certain circumstances. If you're paying off debt, have a job that requires you to move often, or you...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Motley Fool
Why Lyft Stock Was Soaring Today
Unsubstantiated rumors swirled around a possible takeover of the ridesharing company.
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Shopify Stock
Amazon has undertaken the hard work of building an unrivaled fulfillment network. Still, Shopify's beaten-down stock could offer even greater upside for investors.
Motley Fool
Why Lovesac Stock Fell Today
With its latest quarterly results, Lovesac continues to outperform expectations. An analyst lowered his price target and the company projected slowing growth.
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Amazon can count on growth in e-commerce and cloud computing over time. Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its weakest business -- and focusing on its strengths. Coca-Cola's revenue is climbing in spite of recent headwinds.
Motley Fool
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP)
Check Point Software Technologies Company Info. The Company develops, markets and supports...
Motley Fool
Why Compass Stock Gave Up 25% In August
Revenue growth was just 4% in the second quarter, and is expected to turn negative in Q3. Management announced a $320 million cost-cutting program, and is targeting free cash flow profitability next year. The stock is down sharply from its IPO last year as the real estate boom has faded.
Motley Fool
2 Auto Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond
Substantial opportunity exists for investors as electric vehicle sales surge. Battery technology will enable electric vehicles to reach mass adoption. Investing in key suppliers could be less risky than investing in auto manufacturers.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About
Warren Buffett's company holds a sizable stake in American Express. American Express' revenue growth is notable given the high-inflation environment. Moreover, the company withstood macro-level challenges as young cardholders ramped up their spending.
Motley Fool
Why Asana Stock Exploded Higher This Week
The company's financial results easily surpassed expectations. Asana also raised its full-year guidance, much to the delight of shareholders.
Motley Fool
Is Coupa Software Stock a Buy Now?
Its stock still isn't cheap relative to those of its cloud-based peers.
Motley Fool
3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now
The metaverse combined with Meta's social media network could give it a massive competitive edge. Qualcomm's role in virtual reality should give investors yet another reason to buy this stock. Google parent Alphabet should profit as its nascent hardware and cloud capabilities reach into the metaverse.
