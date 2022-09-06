ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Where to find the Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Tools

Collect these essential Disney Dreamlight Valley tools to begin your adventure. The Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Tools are essential items required to progress through your adventure, so one of the first tasks Merlin the Wizard gives you is to round them all up. Helpfully, they're all contained within the opening area of the game, but you'll still need to have a good search around if you want to find the Pickaxe, Shovel, Watering Can, and Fishing Rod.
disneytips.com

Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys

It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
ComicBook

Disney Lorcana Reveals First Cards, More Details

The first cards for Disney Lorcana have been revealed. Today, Ravensburger revealed a set of six Disney Lorcana cards, which will be sold at D23 Expo this weekend. The D23 Expo Collector's Set will contain six cards with special foil treatments and special D23 and 1st Edition logos. Ravensburger, the publisher of Disney Lorcana, noted that all six cards in the Collector's Set will also appear in the first Disney Lorcana set, which will be officially titled Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter.
ComicBook

Disney D23 Expo Reveals First Look at Revamped Splash Mountain, Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Princess Tiana is one step closer to getting her own ride at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Disney Parks announced back in 2020 that the iconic Splash Mountain ride would be getting a theme overhaul. In order to distance itself from the incredibly problematic Song of the South, and to continue adding more franchise IP and characters to the parks, Disney opted to change Splash Mountain to Tiana's Bayou Adventure, theming the new version of the ride after The Princess and the Frog.
WDW News Today

Child Runs Onto Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade Float, Aggressive Squirrels Cause Trouble for Guests, Play Pavilion Rumored to Be Canceled or Scaled Back, and More: Daily Recap (9/5/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, September 5, 2022.
