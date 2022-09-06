Read full article on original website
Where to find the Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Tools
Collect these essential Disney Dreamlight Valley tools to begin your adventure. The Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Tools are essential items required to progress through your adventure, so one of the first tasks Merlin the Wizard gives you is to round them all up. Helpfully, they're all contained within the opening area of the game, but you'll still need to have a good search around if you want to find the Pickaxe, Shovel, Watering Can, and Fishing Rod.
disneytips.com
Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys
It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
WDW News Today
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Goofy & Max, and R2-D2 Appear at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Disney+ Day
Disney+ Day has taken over Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and some old friends have come out for meet and greets with guests!. Over by Indiana Jones Adventure Outpost, Chip and Dale wore their Rescue Rangers outfits to meet guests, likely to remind them that their movie is still available to watch on Disney+.
ComicBook
Disney Lorcana Reveals First Cards, More Details
The first cards for Disney Lorcana have been revealed. Today, Ravensburger revealed a set of six Disney Lorcana cards, which will be sold at D23 Expo this weekend. The D23 Expo Collector's Set will contain six cards with special foil treatments and special D23 and 1st Edition logos. Ravensburger, the publisher of Disney Lorcana, noted that all six cards in the Collector's Set will also appear in the first Disney Lorcana set, which will be officially titled Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter.
ComicBook
Disney D23 Expo Reveals First Look at Revamped Splash Mountain, Tiana's Bayou Adventure
Princess Tiana is one step closer to getting her own ride at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Disney Parks announced back in 2020 that the iconic Splash Mountain ride would be getting a theme overhaul. In order to distance itself from the incredibly problematic Song of the South, and to continue adding more franchise IP and characters to the parks, Disney opted to change Splash Mountain to Tiana's Bayou Adventure, theming the new version of the ride after The Princess and the Frog.
WDW News Today
Model Arrives On Site, Spiral Installed at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana in EPCOT
Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana” continues to sail towards completion at EPCOT, with two new important facets now on site at the future walkthrough attraction. Just steps from Spaceship Earth and The Seas with Nemo and Friends, a model of the attraction is now visible on the construction site.
WDW News Today
Complimentary Ear Hats and Buttons Available for Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Disney+ Day
It’s Disney+ Day, and guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios can join in the festivities with complimentary ear hats and buttons for today only. The button is dated and slightly different from last year’s button. The small ear hat is new this year. Last year, guests received a...
WDW News Today
Child Runs Onto Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade Float, Aggressive Squirrels Cause Trouble for Guests, Play Pavilion Rumored to Be Canceled or Scaled Back, and More: Daily Recap (9/5/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, September 5, 2022.
