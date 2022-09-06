The pharmaceutical and biotechnology company GlaxoSmithKline has fired one of their employees who launched into a homophobic and racist rant whilst on an American Airlines flight.In viral video posted on Reddit and Twitter, the man can be seen walking up and down the plane shouting at other passengers before announcing to the aircraft that he worked as a chemical engineer for GlaxoSmithKline.The footage was taken by another passenger on a flight from Philadelphia to Dallas and shows the man, who announced that he was “a little intoxicated,” shouting expletives whilst hunting for his bag.The man became agitated when he...

