Sioux City woman wins $100,000 from scratch game

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman has won $100,000.

The Iowa Lottery stated in a release that Tina Coop won the top prize in the “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She won the 25th top prize in the game.

Coop purchased the ticket at Moe’s Mart on Gordon Drive in Sioux City.

She then claimed her prize on Friday at the Iowa Lottery’s regional office in Storm Lake.

The scratch game has 38 top prizes of $100,000 and 76 prizes of $10,000.

