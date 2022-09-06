ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City woman wins $100,000 from scratch game

By John Murphy
CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman has won $100,000.

The Iowa Lottery stated in a release that Tina Coop won the top prize in the “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She won the 25th top prize in the game.

Coop purchased the ticket at Moe’s Mart on Gordon Drive in Sioux City.

South Dakota names viral ‘corn kid’ its official ‘corn-bassador’

She then claimed her prize on Friday at the Iowa Lottery’s regional office in Storm Lake.

The scratch game has 38 top prizes of $100,000 and 76 prizes of $10,000.

Sioux City Journal

$100,000 lottery prize goes to Sioux City woman

Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. The $100,000 Mega...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Black Raiders improve to 3-0, defeat Le Mars 52-17

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Both Sioux City East and Le Mars came into the game with unblemished record. But, only one team can move on to 3-0 when the final horn sounds. Le Mars started the game off in a big way as Teagan Kasel connected with Sione Fifita for a touchdown on the Bulldogs’ […]
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

KLEM News Tuesday, September 6

The Le Mars city council passed a motion accepting a Destination Iowa Outdoor Recreation Grant, The grant, from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, will provide 7 million dollars for construction of nearly 30 miles of recreation trail, between Le Mars, Sgt Bluff, and Sioux City, This includes the Plywood Trail. Phase 1 and 2 of Plywood trail funds total just over 5 million dollars.
LE MARS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail

Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
CANTON, SD
