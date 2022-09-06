Read full article on original website
South Carolina confirms first West Nile death of the year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed Monday the first death of 2022 from West Nile Virus in the state. The organization said the individual was from the Midlands. DHEC said 11 cases have been confirmed of the virus, nine of which are...
State law change leads to expansion of opioid overdose treatment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drug overdose-related deaths continue to rise in South Carolina and that’s why a state law now makes it easier to distribute opioid overdose medication. A South Carolina law passed this year allows healthcare workers to pass out live-saving opioid treatment like Narcan to people struggling...
Abortion ranks as top issue among Georgia Latinos, poll finds
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While the economy and crime are the top priorities of Georgia’s Hispanic voters in 2022, abortion has made the list for the first time, according to a recent poll conducted by two of the nation’s Latino civil rights and advocacy organizations. UnidosUS, a Latino...
What’s the goal for the new I-20 westbound on-ramp project?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A project to make everyone safer at the state line has been going on for about three years. The Georgia Department of Transportation is getting ready to open one of the new ramps at Exit 1. Here’s what you can expect as they close one lane...
Crews unable to reach body after plane crashed in Lake Hartwell, officials say
HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Officials said a body has been found after a pilot’s plane crashed into Lake Hartwell Saturday afternoon. The County Administrator said the body is still in the water but because the body is too deep in the water to get out, the dive team has been called off.
Ring doorbell footage captures good Samaritan returning lost wallet to Carolina Forest nurse
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It was a typical Sunday afternoon for Terence Sessions, and his daughter, Jayla Bellamy. The Forestbrook family had just finished getting gas at the Marathon gas station off Belle Terre Boulevard when Sessions noticed a wallet in the middle of the road. “I turned around,...
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl spotted getting off train at Lindbergh station
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The FBI says they now have surveillance video showing Emma Linek getting off of MARTA at the Lindbergh station Tuesday night. “The biggest concern right now is Emma’s well-being. She has not had her needed medication for days. Agents continue to ask for the public’s help in locating Emma so she can be reunited with her family,” officials said.
New I-20 westbound on-ramp causes overnight lane closures
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Department of Transportation is opening a new I-20 on-ramp heading westbound from Exit 1. Drivers on the road can expect some traffic changes. Crews are shifting the temporary barrier wall so traffic will be able to flow onto the newly constructed westbound ramp. GDOT...
