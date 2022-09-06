Read full article on original website
What Ohio State Reportedly Told Bronny James On Official Visit
Four-star recruit Bronny James was in Columbus over the weekend to watch Ohio State host Notre Dame in its season opener. Of course, that sparked a lot of discussions about the Sierra Canyon product's recruitment. James, a Cleveland native and the son of NBA star LeBron James, had a "standing...
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
Play Like a Girl podcast: Overreactions following Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame
On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between. Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:. Ohio State certainly started the 2022...
The 6 Ohio Players Penn State HC James Franklin Mentioned By Name Tuesday
Penn State plays Ohio in its home opener Saturday at noon. At the start of his press conferences, Penn State coach James Franklin talks about the team’s upcoming opponent as part of his opening statement. He mentions the opposing coaches and players that have stuck out to him and...
Notre Dame football: What surprised us against Ohio State
The No. 5 ranked Notre Dame football team lost vs No. 2 ranked Ohio State on Saturday night, 21-10, in a game which Notre Dame controlled for 2.5 quarters rattling and confusing CJ Stroud and the high-powered Buckeyes offense. Here, we look at what was surprising in this matchup of...
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campus
New Savvy Sliders located at 2106 N. High St. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Ohio State students can expect more “savvy” sliders on campus at the end of the month. Expanding its franchise in Columbus, Savvy Sliders will open a new store at 2106 N. High St., between Frambes East Lane avenues, with the goal of providing short wait times and serving fresh meat, Ali Bazzi, the High Street location owner, said.
Rape at Ohio State University: 14 reports in August
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fourteen people reported rapes at Ohio State University in August, according to police logs mandated by the Clery Act. Campus police took four reports of rape, and Campus Security Authorities (CSA) took 10. Of direct reports to campus police, three happened in August and the fourth the previous December. Of CSA reports, six of […]
Ohio Casino Control Commission approves 300 sports betting licenses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three professional teams in Ohio received approval Wednesday to conduct sports gambling at their home events starting in 2023. Ohio’s Casino Control Commission approved over 300 licenses, including to the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew and Cincinnati Reds, and solidified its newest batch of rules for companies looking to set up a […]
Ohio Is Getting the Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio, a once unremarkable limestone cliff is about to make an innovative mark on the world of outdoor recreation. The wall, part of...
New location, time announced for Donovan Lewis funeral
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The funeral for a man shot and killed by a Columbus police officer has changed venue and time for this Saturday. Christian Valley Baptist Church, located at 3330 Scottwood Road, will have visitation for Donovan Lewis’ funeral at 11:00 a.m. on September 10 with the service scheduled to begin at 12:00 […]
Lucky’s is signed to star in Casto redevelopment in Columbus
Casto’s script for turning a neighborhood market into a mixed-use center has just landed a star player. Three years into its remake of the Thurber Village neighborhood center in Columbus, Casto has signed Lucky’s Market as its grocery anchor and marks the occasion as the project turning point.
People can get certain criminal records sealed or expunged this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's an effort this Saturday to help neighbors, but resources are available year-round. Franklin County Municipal Judge Jim O'Grady talked with ABC6/FOX28 about an effort. They are trying to get the word out about a program designed to help people seal and expunge criminal records for free.
Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location
Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
September is Pawpaw Picking Season: Try These Tips, Tricks and Tasty Treats
Two years ago, I came upon a grove of pawpaw trees in the woods. The spindly trunks were clustered together in the forest understory, branches bending from the weight of the largest edible fruit native to the United States. Some of the green, kidney-shaped pawpaws had already fallen to the forest floor—a sure sign of ripeness.
Peach Cobbler Factory announces location of first-ever Columbus restaurant
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. The popular national chain for cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and more announced its intent to come to Columbus earlier this year, but did not initially provide a location. Late last week, however, the Peach Cobbler Factory...
1 injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting on the city's south side Wednesday night, according to Columbus police. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Marion Road and Linwood Avenue. Officers were in the area and heard the shooting. The...
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus Area
If you're in the mood for a burger, you should check out these places in Columbus. If you're looking for a delicious burger, you should visit this joint. Fans of smash-burgers will love the classic burger, which has their special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. Other tasty options include the mushroom & swiss, which also has lemon thyme mayo, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle; spicy boi, which is topped with sambal jam, pimento cheese, shaved onion, and house pickle; and pastrami bacon, which also has the special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. If you're gluten-intolerant, they also have gluten-free buns.
Intel in Ohio: What groundbreaking means for state and nation
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel is one day away from a groundbreaking ceremony in Ohio for what President Joe Biden called the future of the U.S. economy. The computer chip manufacturing plant to-be on the outskirts of Columbus is the culmination of billions of dollars in funding, a bill putting billions more into play, […]
Casey Goodson’s mother releases new image in son’s death
Casey Goodson Jr.’s family and attorneys held a news conference Wednesday to release more information about the case and their next legal steps. You can watch the presser in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Casey Goodson Jr.’s family is making public a picture of what they believe proves the 23-year-old had no […]
