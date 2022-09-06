ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FanSided

Notre Dame football: What surprised us against Ohio State

The No. 5 ranked Notre Dame football team lost vs No. 2 ranked Ohio State on Saturday night, 21-10, in a game which Notre Dame controlled for 2.5 quarters rattling and confusing CJ Stroud and the high-powered Buckeyes offense. Here, we look at what was surprising in this matchup of...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lantern

Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campus

New Savvy Sliders located at 2106 N. High St. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Ohio State students can expect more “savvy” sliders on campus at the end of the month. Expanding its franchise in Columbus, Savvy Sliders will open a new store at 2106 N. High St., between Frambes East Lane avenues, with the goal of providing short wait times and serving fresh meat, Ali Bazzi, the High Street location owner, said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rape at Ohio State University: 14 reports in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fourteen people reported rapes at Ohio State University in August, according to police logs mandated by the Clery Act. Campus police took four reports of rape, and Campus Security Authorities (CSA) took 10. Of direct reports to campus police, three happened in August and the fourth the previous December. Of CSA reports, six of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Casino Control Commission approves 300 sports betting licenses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three professional teams in Ohio received approval Wednesday to conduct sports gambling at their home events starting in 2023. Ohio’s Casino Control Commission approved over 300 licenses, including to the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew and Cincinnati Reds, and solidified its newest batch of rules for companies looking to set up a […]
outsidemagazine

Ohio Is Getting the Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio, a once unremarkable limestone cliff is about to make an innovative mark on the world of outdoor recreation. The wall, part of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New location, time announced for Donovan Lewis funeral

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The funeral for a man shot and killed by a Columbus police officer has changed venue and time for this Saturday. Christian Valley Baptist Church, located at 3330 Scottwood Road, will have visitation for Donovan Lewis’ funeral at 11:00 a.m. on September 10 with the service scheduled to begin at 12:00 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
chainstoreage.com

Lucky’s is signed to star in Casto redevelopment in Columbus

Casto’s script for turning a neighborhood market into a mixed-use center has just landed a star player. Three years into its remake of the Thurber Village neighborhood center in Columbus, Casto has signed Lucky’s Market as its grocery anchor and marks the occasion as the project turning point.
COLUMBUS, OH
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location

Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

September is Pawpaw Picking Season: Try These Tips, Tricks and Tasty Treats

Two years ago, I came upon a grove of pawpaw trees in the woods. The spindly trunks were clustered together in the forest understory, branches bending from the weight of the largest edible fruit native to the United States. Some of the green, kidney-shaped pawpaws had already fallen to the forest floor—a sure sign of ripeness.
614now.com

Peach Cobbler Factory announces location of first-ever Columbus restaurant

The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. The popular national chain for cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and more announced its intent to come to Columbus earlier this year, but did not initially provide a location. Late last week, however, the Peach Cobbler Factory...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

1 injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting on the city's south side Wednesday night, according to Columbus police. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Marion Road and Linwood Avenue. Officers were in the area and heard the shooting. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus Area

If you're in the mood for a burger, you should check out these places in Columbus. If you're looking for a delicious burger, you should visit this joint. Fans of smash-burgers will love the classic burger, which has their special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. Other tasty options include the mushroom & swiss, which also has lemon thyme mayo, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle; spicy boi, which is topped with sambal jam, pimento cheese, shaved onion, and house pickle; and pastrami bacon, which also has the special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. If you're gluten-intolerant, they also have gluten-free buns.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What groundbreaking means for state and nation

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel is one day away from a groundbreaking ceremony in Ohio for what President Joe Biden called the future of the U.S. economy. The computer chip manufacturing plant to-be on the outskirts of Columbus is the culmination of billions of dollars in funding, a bill putting billions more into play, […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Casey Goodson’s mother releases new image in son’s death

Casey Goodson Jr.’s family and attorneys held a news conference Wednesday to release more information about the case and their next legal steps. You can watch the presser in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Casey Goodson Jr.’s family is making public a picture of what they believe proves the 23-year-old had no […]
COLUMBUS, OH
