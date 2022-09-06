Read full article on original website
James H.
5d ago
it's kids playing. I grew up in Mexico, the kids would do and say much worse things. You'll be fine, it's just words, you'll live to see another day. control yourselves.
Reply(2)
4
Related
Lake Jackson intermediate student sent threatening emails to Brazosport ISD students, district says
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Brazosport ISD has increased security at each campus Monday morning following threats made by email over the weekend, according to the school district. District officials said in a Facebook post that students received threatening emails that originated from fake BISD student email accounts Saturday and...
Brazosport ISD increases security at all campuses after threatening emails
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Brazosport ISD has increased security at each campus Monday morning following threats made by email over the weekend, according to the school district. District officials said in a Facebook post that students received threatening emails that originated from fake BISD student email accounts Saturday and...
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
Lamar CISD moving bus stop after concerns of kids' unsafe walk
RICHMOND, Texas — Lamar CISD is moving one of its bus stops to make sure students are able to get to school safely. This comes after a Richmond mother shared concerns over her kids' early walk to the bus stop. Sierra Rodriguez said her kids have to be at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC13 Houston
University of Texas student from Houston reported missing, last seen on campus Thursday, family says
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old University of Texas student and Houston native was reported missing in Austin by her parents after not hearing from her. According to the family, the last time they spoke with Aliayae Haynes was on Thursday, Sept. 8, on a call. The next day, the...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘It’s Pure Unadulterated Racism,’ Says Mother After Black Student Athletes Heckled With Monkey Noises During Volleyball Game
A Texas mother was brought to shock as she attended her daughter’s high school volleyball game on Friday, Sept. 2 and heard students chanting monkey noises at the Black athletes. According to REVOLT, the mother recorded the students on her cell phone and posted the video on Twitter. “Hi...
UT student reported missing on Thursday found safely at a children's hospital, family says
Aliayae Hayes' parents said they received a call from her cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown in a grassy area in Austin.
Click2Houston.com
FOUND: UT student, Houston native reported missing was listed as Jane Doe at children’s hospital, nurse says
AUSTIN, Texas – A Houston family says their loved one who was reported missing has been located after a nurse said that she had been listed as a Jane Doe at a children’s hospital a few days ago. According to family members, Aliayae Haynes was last seen in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTRE
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
KHOU
Large alligator lunges at trapper in Cinco Ranch in Katy, Texas
This is video of an alligator lunging at a trapper in Cinco Ranch Monday, September 12. The gator, which measured 10'6", was being relocated.
Large alligator spotted strolling through Cinco Ranch neighborhood
CINCO RANCH, Texas — Neighbors in Cinco Ranch had an unexpected guest strolling the area Monday morning after a large alligator was spotted near the street. Deputy constables with Fort Bend County Precinct 1 said they were called out to the Grand Lakes area around 8 a.m. after residents reported the gator walking around.
'It means the world' | Uvalde HS team honored by Texans during season opener
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans used their opener Sunday against Indianapolis to honor and remember the victims of the Uvalde Elementary school shooting. The Texans hosted the Uvalde high school football team and wore “Uvalde Strong” decals on their helmets after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting there in May.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHOU
Houston falls to Texas Tech, 33-30, in two overtimes in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Donovan Smith ran 9 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime, lifting Texas Tech to a 33-30 victory over No. 25 Houston on Saturday. A back-and-forth finish ended with the Red Raiders (2-0) beating a ranked nonconference opponent in the regular season for the first time since 1989, a span of 14 games.
nypressnews.com
Houston mom caught targeting 12-year-old player following tackle of her son
HOUSTON — A Youth Football and Cheerleading Federation parent is in hot water, accused of chasing after a 12-year-old during a little league football game this past weekend and threatening to slap the child. Witnesses say the woman was upset the 12-year-old tackled her child. The 12-year-old’s mother filed...
Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Two teens critically injured in crash on Grand Parkway in Cypress
CYPRESS, Texas — Two teens were critically injured Monday in a single-car crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the crash at about 6:30 p.m. and said it happened on the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 near Bridgeland Creek Parkway.
KHOU
'It's skyrocketing' | Young Hispanic women fuel local spike in voter registration
With 57 days to go until election day, new voter registrations continue to spike in Harris County. Who these voters are could swing outcomes in November.
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
Why did NASA pick Houston?
HOUSTON — Why is Houston space city? By the time President John F. Kennedy gave his historic speech at Rice University, NASA had already announced that Houston would be home to the manned spacecraft center. Originally it had been located at Langley, Virginia. However, when Kennedy committed to lunar...
This Is The Richest School District In Texas
This school district is the richest in the state.
KHOU
Houston, TX
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 29